Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
December 9, 2021, 11:55:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on December  9, 2021, 09:32:05 pm
talking about players switching original positions and going on to great success ...

I did not know that Mo started his career at LB.

wiki:
Salah initially started his career at the left-back position, however, following a 40 win over the youth team of Egyptian club ENPPI, Salah was in tears for not scoring after missing several clear chances; this made his coach realise his passion for scoring goals, forcing him to move him to a forward position.

It is really amazing how many truly elite players had incredible careers after switching positions. The likes of Henry, Pirlo, Zambrotta, Maldini, Bale, Mascherano, Schweinsteiger, Matthaus, Lahm, Messi, Ronaldo et al.


                                                                                    De Gea

 
                                           Trent               Matthaus               Maldini           Zambrotta



                                                                  Lahm                      Schweinsteiger


                                              Ronaldo                              Messi                    Henry


                                                                                      Salah     



Wouldn't be too shabby.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:04:38 am by Al 666 »
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 12:31:38 am
Just out of interest, how would that look if they were in their "original" positions?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 01:04:41 am
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:31:38 am
Just out of interest, how would that look if they were in their "original" positions?

You would have no keeper and no centre backs amongst those players. I think that with very few exceptions such as Bale pushing further forward, what usually happens is that players tend to drop into deeper positions.

That makes sense because in any squad, you want your best players in the positions in which they can hurt the opposition the most. So as players go through the age groups or join bigger teams they usually fall down the pecking order unless they are truly exceptional players.

So logically they take up the less critical roles in the team. Players who aren't quite good enough to become first choice players in more attacking roles can nail down positions in deeper areas. That is more likely to happen for the elite teams because for them teams attacking qualities often outweigh defensive qualities.

That is the way I see Taki. He has obvious qualities but is 26 next month. I honestly doubt he has the explosiveness or strength to play in the front three for us. I think if he wants to play as a Striker then he needs to move on. However I think he has the potential to become a real option in a slightly deeper role.

I think Klopp sees that potential as well and that is why he keeps giving him opportunities to adjust his game and become a viable AM for us.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:04:41 am


That is the way I see Taki. He has obvious qualities but is 26 next month. I honestly doubt he has the explosiveness or strength to play in the front three for us. I think if he wants to play as a Striker then he needs to move on. However I think he has the potential to become a real option in a slightly deeper role.

I think Klopp sees that potential as well and that is why he keeps giving him opportunities to adjust his game and become a viable AM for us.

I think if we were to move on players in Jan - the only two that makes any sense are Karius (frees up a Prem spot) and Takumi Minamino as potential for us to recoup a fee and get an attacker in. But who will Edwwards and Klopp bring in what is seen as the most difficult signing period - specially with 3 players out for AFCON and Harvey Elliot probably only returning late in Spring.

Otherwise we hold and wait for the summer - some interesting developments that are all based on what we do with our contract extension for Mo, Bobby and Sadio.   

So do we stick or draw on Taki in Jan?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 06:16:08 pm
Quote from: dutchkop on Yesterday at 06:15:31 pm
I think if we were to move on players in Jan - the only two that makes any sense are Karius (frees up a Prem spot - he would only move if we pay out his contract in full) and Takumi Minamino as potential for us to recoup a fee and get an attacker in. But who will Edwwards and Klopp bring in what is seen as the most difficult signing period - specially with 3 players out for AFCON and Harvey Elliot probably only returning late in Spring.

Otherwise we hold and wait for the summer - some interesting developments that are all based on what we do with our contract extension for Mo, Bobby and Sadio.   

So do we stick or draw on Taki in Jan?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Yesterday at 08:07:16 pm
I think seeing the form of him and Ox amidst all the other cool stuff happening is very cool to see. When he gets on the pitch hes been good
Re: Takumi Minamino
Today at 11:04:15 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:04:41 am
You would have no keeper and no centre backs amongst those players. I think that with very few exceptions such as Bale pushing further forward, what usually happens is that players tend to drop into deeper positions.

That makes sense because in any squad, you want your best players in the positions in which they can hurt the opposition the most. So as players go through the age groups or join bigger teams they usually fall down the pecking order unless they are truly exceptional players.

So logically they take up the less critical roles in the team. Players who aren't quite good enough to become first choice players in more attacking roles can nail down positions in deeper areas. That is more likely to happen for the elite teams because for them teams attacking qualities often outweigh defensive qualities.

That is the way I see Taki. He has obvious qualities but is 26 next month. I honestly doubt he has the explosiveness or strength to play in the front three for us. I think if he wants to play as a Striker then he needs to move on. However I think he has the potential to become a real option in a slightly deeper role.

I think Klopp sees that potential as well and that is why he keeps giving him opportunities to adjust his game and become a viable AM for us.

Everytime he plays deeper he become even more ineffective. It is like pushing Ox into a  forward role. It just negates their natural strength.

At the moment he is behind Origi, Bobby. If he doesnt step up then he will get moved on like Shaq.
