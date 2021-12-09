Just out of interest, how would that look if they were in their "original" positions?



You would have no keeper and no centre backs amongst those players. I think that with very few exceptions such as Bale pushing further forward, what usually happens is that players tend to drop into deeper positions.That makes sense because in any squad, you want your best players in the positions in which they can hurt the opposition the most. So as players go through the age groups or join bigger teams they usually fall down the pecking order unless they are truly exceptional players.So logically they take up the less critical roles in the team. Players who aren't quite good enough to become first choice players in more attacking roles can nail down positions in deeper areas. That is more likely to happen for the elite teams because for them teams attacking qualities often outweigh defensive qualities.That is the way I see Taki. He has obvious qualities but is 26 next month. I honestly doubt he has the explosiveness or strength to play in the front three for us. I think if he wants to play as a Striker then he needs to move on. However I think he has the potential to become a real option in a slightly deeper role.I think Klopp sees that potential as well and that is why he keeps giving him opportunities to adjust his game and become a viable AM for us.