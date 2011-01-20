Takumi "Pippo" Minamino seems to have the minus touch in the box. Natural finisher.
I enjoyed his display in midfield along with Morton and Jones. We were in absolute control in the second half. Anybody who thinks the game passed him by, must be on crack, watching different game, or should be watching a different sport.
Yeah just like the game passed Fabinho by against Leeds as he only had 33-passes, or Salah (32) and Mane (28). I didnt even know Mane (20) or Jota (15) were playing against Palace.
First half the midfield wasn't really functioning and the forwards weren't getting into the game. Once we made the change and tweaked it, he was more involved and fulfilling his role and also scored from his only shot.
None of those players game is about getting lots of touches and being creative though. Minamino is not going to stretch teams or be an out ball so he has to get on the ball and be creative. Exactly how he was at Salzburg.
Yeah I thought theyd be a difference, there always is. Shame you didnt mention it earlier rather than just trotting his number of passes as a stick to beat him with.
Two great bits of movement and two excellent finishes but the game largely passed him by apart from that. In 90 minutes tonight he made 33 passes, Tyler Morton made more in 45 minutes.Morton demanded the ball though and that is what Taki needs to do. For Salzburg virtually everything went through him.
*Midas touch
That's one of his pluses.
Are you serious? Comparing a central midfielder and striker by touch of ball?
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.55]