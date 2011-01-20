« previous next »
Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 10:24:31 pm
Seems to have gotten stronger or at least better and fending off players. Well done Taki
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Takumi "Pippo" Minamino seems to have the minus touch in the box. Natural finisher.
*Midas touch
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm
I enjoyed his display in midfield along with Morton and Jones. We were in absolute control in the second half. Anybody who thinks the game passed him by, must be on crack, watching different game, or should be watching a different sport.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 10:28:39 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:21:49 pm
Takumi "Pippo" Minamino seems to have the minus touch in the box. Natural finisher.

That's one of his pluses.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 10:27:37 pm
I enjoyed his display in midfield along with Morton and Jones. We were in absolute control in the second half. Anybody who thinks the game passed him by, must be on crack, watching different game, or should be watching a different sport.

First half the midfield wasn't really functioning and the forwards weren't getting into the game. Once we made the change and tweaked it, he was more involved and fulfilling his role and also scored from his only shot.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:24:01 pm
Yeah just like the game passed Fabinho by against Leeds as he only had 33-passes, or Salah (32) and Mane (28). I didnt even know Mane (20) or Jota (15) were playing against Palace.

None of those players game is about getting lots of touches and being creative though. Minamino is not going to stretch teams or be an out ball so he has to get on the ball and be creative. Exactly how he was at Salzburg.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2566 on: Yesterday at 10:36:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
First half the midfield wasn't really functioning and the forwards weren't getting into the game. Once we made the change and tweaked it, he was more involved and fulfilling his role and also scored from his only shot.

Don't disagree. Moving Minamino to midfield was one of the solutions to our improved second half performance. But, even in the first half, he wasn't a problem. It was Ox who was having a dreadful time in midfield.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2567 on: Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm
None of those players game is about getting lots of touches and being creative though. Minamino is not going to stretch teams or be an out ball so he has to get on the ball and be creative. Exactly how he was at Salzburg.
Yeah I thought theyd be a difference, there always is. Shame you didnt mention it earlier rather than just trotting his number of passes as a stick to beat him with.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2568 on: Yesterday at 10:44:32 pm
This thread is sublime :lmao
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2569 on: Yesterday at 10:45:26 pm
Forward player sees less of the ball than a defensive midfielder SHOCK
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2570 on: Yesterday at 10:48:37 pm
Mini-Meeee

Get in, ball. Get in again. Good ball.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2571 on: Yesterday at 10:49:48 pm
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:39:40 pm
Yeah I thought theyd be a difference, there always is. Shame you didnt mention it earlier rather than just trotting his number of passes as a stick to beat him with.

We all have our own opinions Funky. As I said his movement and finishing for the two goals was excellent but for me he wasn't involved enough. Taki is up against very tough competition for a starting spot and his general play needs to be better.

It isn't about looking to criticise him. He is clearly talented but for me he needs to be more involved, he needs to demand the ball and he needs to kick on.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2572 on: Yesterday at 11:53:00 pm
Great to see him get a couple of goals, he works hard and has shown he can put in really good performances. Hopefully we can smash our CL group and give him the last couple of games. Be interesting to see if he gets much football when Salah/Mane are at the AFCON, I'm assuming he will as he seems so close to that core first team group now.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2573 on: Today at 12:18:40 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
Two great bits of movement and two excellent finishes but the game largely passed him by apart from that. In 90 minutes tonight he made 33 passes, Tyler Morton made more in 45 minutes.

Morton demanded the ball though and that is what Taki needs to do. For Salzburg virtually everything went through him. 

Are you serious? Comparing a central midfielder and striker by touch of ball?
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2574 on: Today at 12:21:40 am
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:24:45 pm
*Midas touch

Oops.
My fat fingers seem to have the minus touch on my phone in this case
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2575 on: Today at 12:23:10 am
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:26:11 am
Quote from: UNO on Today at 12:18:40 am
Are you serious? Comparing a central midfielder and striker by touch of ball?

Did you actually see the game and observe where Taki played second half.
