Yeah I thought theyd be a difference, there always is. Shame you didnt mention it earlier rather than just trotting his number of passes as a stick to beat him with.



We all have our own opinions Funky. As I said his movement and finishing for the two goals was excellent but for me he wasn't involved enough. Taki is up against very tough competition for a starting spot and his general play needs to be better.It isn't about looking to criticise him. He is clearly talented but for me he needs to be more involved, he needs to demand the ball and he needs to kick on.