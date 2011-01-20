Al, with Steve Peters no longer on the payroll, have you given any consideration to offering your services as a psychologist/life coach to the club?

Im sure Minamino would benefit hugely from your withering assessment and character assassination, even backhanded compliments like these about his movement and personality type would work absolute wonders for the lad. I can only imagine the epic breakthrough in terms of performance when, after a 1-1 session with you, Taki realises he has neither the trust of his manager or teammates.



Youre wasted on RAWK, honestly.



You are the one with the medical background who has apparently diagnosed Minamino with having potential psychological issues.I am truly amazed that the club didn't get you in to work with the likes of Dirk Kuyt and Charlie Adam considering all the nice things you posted about them.Being serious now. I have said that Minamino needs to come out of his shell and demand the ball like he did at Salzburg and would benefit playing as an 8 or 10 similar to the role Lallana had. Isn't that quite similar to thinking he might have psychological issues.As for me mentioning trust from the manager and fellow players that has to be earned and for me Minamino hasn't done that yet. He has many qualities but Liverpool may just be too big a club for him and the League too physical. That isn't a character assassination it is just an honest opinion based on his performances since he arrived.