You are the one with the medical background who has apparently diagnosed Minamino with having potential psychological issues.
I am truly amazed that the club didn't get you in to work with the likes of Dirk Kuyt and Charlie Adam considering all the nice things you posted about them.
Being serious now. I have said that Minamino needs to come out of his shell and demand the ball like he did at Salzburg and would benefit playing as an 8 or 10 similar to the role Lallana had. Isn't that quite similar to thinking he might have psychological issues.
As for me mentioning trust from the manager and fellow players that has to be earned and for me Minamino hasn't done that yet. He has many qualities but Liverpool may just be too big a club for him and the League too physical. That isn't a character assassination it is just an honest opinion based on his performances since he arrived.
Cmon Al I wasnt deadly serious about your job application or character assassination. I just like Taki, clearly a talented footballer whos been very unfortunate and I think youre picking on him unfairly. Lets revisit this in May, suspect youll be eating humble pie.
As for my historical opinions about those two youve regurgitated, touché
but lets be honest, as a certain Danish midfield maestro once nailed it about Dirk I mean sure, he tries hard but seriously, theres just no quality there. How far weve come down that right side
.from Carragher-Kuyt to TAA-Salah. As for Fordys beloved, the less said about that sack of spuds the better. In contrast, Minamino isnt short of quality, he just hasnt been able to apply it in the relatively short and difficult period hes been at the club.