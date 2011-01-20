« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2480 on: September 9, 2021, 12:20:43 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 12:15:45 pm
Show me the evidence that our players are deliberately not passing to Minamino in the false 9 position when he's the best option available.  You're literally the only person on this board who thinks this happens.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-annoyed-liverpool-players-21632086

"Takumi had a really good game. We could have used him much more often," Klopp told his post-match press conference after the loss.

"If Neco (Williams) sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If hed seen him it would have helped."

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2481 on: September 9, 2021, 12:23:40 pm »
How can you find that, in response to being asked for evidence that our players are deliberately not passing to Minamino, and not be embarrassed as soon as you hit post? :D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2482 on: September 9, 2021, 12:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 12:20:43 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-annoyed-liverpool-players-21632086

"Takumi had a really good game. We could have used him much more often," Klopp told his post-match press conference after the loss.

"If Neco (Williams) sees him once or twice he was completely free at the edge [of the box], he shot the cross more or less. If hed seen him it would have helped."



Klopp is clearly talking about Neco not spotting Minamino in good positions when delivering from a wide area (most likely where pulling it back to Taki would've been the best option).  That's not the same as not giving him the ball with his back to goal.

Good effort though.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2483 on: September 9, 2021, 12:25:03 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  9, 2021, 12:23:40 pm
How can you find that, in response to being asked for evidence that our players are deliberately not passing to Minamino, and not be embarrassed as soon as you hit post? :D

Seriously.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2484 on: September 9, 2021, 12:37:50 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 12:24:23 pm
Klopp is clearly talking about Neco not spotting Minamino in good positions when delivering from a wide area (most likely where pulling it back to Taki would've been the best option).  That's not the same as not giving him the ball with his back to goal.

Good effort though.

This is what you posted.

Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 12:15:45 pm
Show me the evidence that our players are deliberately not passing to Minamino in the false 9 position when he's the best option available.  You're literally the only person on this board who thinks this happens.

A traditional 9 leads the line and looks to get across defenders in the box. A false 9 tends to drop off and look for pockets of space. That is exactly what Minamino did but wasn't passed to. Klopp made that clear.

Now the only possible wriggle room is Neco having temporary myopia.

That might of possibly been the case in the first instance. The thing is if that had happened to any of our other attackers then they would have been in Neco's face making sure it didn't happen again. When you play for top teams with top players you have to have the belief to demand the ball.

Look at Curtis Jones last season demanding the ball in tight spaces. Look at Harvey Elliot doing the same and even taking the ball off Trent to take corners. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2485 on: September 9, 2021, 12:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 12:37:50 pm
A traditional 9 leads the line and looks to get across defenders in the box. A false 9 tends to drop off and look for pockets of space. That is exactly what Minamino did but wasn't passed to. Klopp made that clear.

So nothing to do with players not passing to him when he has his back to goal, and instead just a wide player not spotting a better option when crossing.

It's so frustrating, because I agree with you about how Minamino isn't the best fit for our team, but there's no need to just make up garbage to support your position.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2486 on: September 9, 2021, 01:08:02 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 12:44:01 pm
So nothing to do with players not passing to him when he has his back to goal, and instead just a wide player not spotting a better option when crossing.

It's so frustrating, because I agree with you about how Minamino isn't the best fit for our team, but there's no need to just make up garbage to support your position.

You asked for evidence that players were not passing to Minamino in the false 9 position. I provided it.

As for making up garbage. Come off it. Quite clearly Minamino doesn't have the upper body strength to hold off centre backs. He also doesn't have the speed to dart away from players and lay the ball off. It is clear that Minamino isn't good at ground duels so naturally players are not going to pass to him the way they would pass to Bobby.

That is why I have said that for me his best position for me would be as an 8 ahead of a double pivot or as a 10. The kind of role Lallana played for us. The problem with that though is that the full backs would have less license to push on.

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2487 on: September 9, 2021, 01:30:28 pm »
You know exactly what we're discussing here, you said that players don't trust Minamino to take the ball into feet with his back to goal in the false 9 position.  I asked for evidence of this and you showed me Neco not picking him out at the edge of the box with a cross.  That's nothing to do with him having his back to goal or playing as a false 9.  But you knew that.

I'll rephrase it:  Show evidence of our players deliberately not passing to Minamino when he has his back to goal, is the best passing option available, and is playing as a false 9.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2488 on: September 9, 2021, 02:12:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 01:08:02 pm
You asked for evidence that players were not passing to Minamino in the false 9 position. I provided it.

As for making up garbage. Come off it. Quite clearly Minamino doesn't have the upper body strength to hold off centre backs. He also doesn't have the speed to dart away from players and lay the ball off. It is clear that Minamino isn't good at ground duels so naturally players are not going to pass to him the way they would pass to Bobby.

That is why I have said that for me his best position for me would be as an 8 ahead of a double pivot or as a 10. The kind of role Lallana played for us. The problem with that though is that the full backs would have less license to push on.

You didnt Al, you said 'our players DELIBERATELY weren't passing to him' which is another thing entirely, and something you know full well you can't prove.
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2489 on: September 9, 2021, 02:37:15 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  9, 2021, 02:12:33 pm
You didnt Al, you said 'our players DELIBERATELY weren't passing to him' which is another thing entirely, and something you know full well you can't prove.

Yes, those goalposts did require some shifting, didn't they?  :D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2490 on: September 9, 2021, 03:11:48 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 01:30:28 pm
You know exactly what we're discussing here, you said that players don't trust Minamino to take the ball into feet with his back to goal in the false 9 position.  I asked for evidence of this and you showed me Neco not picking him out at the edge of the box with a cross.  That's nothing to do with him having his back to goal or playing as a false 9.  But you knew that.

I'll rephrase it:  Show evidence of our players deliberately not passing to Minamino when he has his back to goal, is the best passing option available, and is playing as a false 9.

My original point is that his team mates do not trust him. I then elaborated on that and said in my opinion one of those areas is when he has to try and hold the ball up. Are you really suggesting that is in anyway controversial. Are you really expecting Minamino to hold off much bigger and stronger players.

This is what you posted in it's entirety.

Quote from: tubby pls. on September  9, 2021, 12:15:45 pm
Show me the evidence that our players are deliberately not passing to Minamino in the false 9 position when he's the best option available.  You're literally the only person on this board who thinks this happens.


There was no mention of back to goal or even holding the ball up. You only added that after I posted a quote from the manager about players not picking Minamino out. A quote in which Klopp stated his team mates should have used him more.

The quote answered your post perfectly. So it is pretty clear who is shifting the goalposts here.

I think it is pretty obvious to anyone who watches our games that Minamino often takes up good positions but isn't passed to.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2491 on: September 9, 2021, 03:12:41 pm »
I'm done.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2492 on: September 9, 2021, 03:22:29 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  9, 2021, 02:12:33 pm
You didnt Al, you said 'our players DELIBERATELY weren't passing to him' which is another thing entirely, and something you know full well you can't prove.

Are you really suggesting that players just pass the ball to a team mate entirely dependent on the position they take up. It is just the basics. If you have a keeper who is not confident on the ball then you are less likely to play the ball back to him. If you have a small player upfront then you don't launch it long expecting him to win headers. If you have a slow forward you don't play passes that involve him getting in to a foot race with quicker defenders.

Minamino is clearly weak at duels so why would you pass to him in tight positions. Players have less trust in Minamino to retain possession in tight situations than some of our other players. How is that in any way controversial. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2493 on: September 9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm »
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2494 on: September 9, 2021, 03:30:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!

 ;D ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2495 on: September 9, 2021, 03:33:34 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!

Curtis Jones did it a lot, but I imagine it may not have been deliberate.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2496 on: September 9, 2021, 03:54:54 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on September  9, 2021, 02:12:33 pm
You didnt Al, you said 'our players DELIBERATELY weren't passing to him' which is another thing entirely, and something you know full well you can't prove.

So he provided evidence that our second choice right back didn't pass to Minamino and this upset Klopp.

So Al has provided evidence that Klopp is impressed by Minamino's positional sense and wants the team to pass to him.

When it comes to judging a player, I'll take Klopp's opinion over Al's every day of the week. Thanks for supplying the evidence Al.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2497 on: September 9, 2021, 03:58:46 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on September  9, 2021, 03:54:54 pm
So he provided evidence that our second choice right back didn't pass to Minamino and this upset Klopp.

So Al has provided evidence that Klopp is impressed by Minamino's positional sense and wants the team to pass to him.

When it comes to judging a player, I'll take Klopp's opinion over Al's every day of the week. Thanks for supplying the evidence Al.

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2498 on: September 9, 2021, 04:11:02 pm »
Quote from: Ipcress on September  9, 2021, 03:54:54 pm
So he provided evidence that our second choice right back didn't pass to Minamino and this upset Klopp.

So Al has provided evidence that Klopp is impressed by Minamino's positional sense and wants the team to pass to him.

When it comes to judging a player, I'll take Klopp's opinion over Al's every day of the week. Thanks for supplying the evidence Al.

Unfortunately this is the position Klopp usually chooses for Taki.




Being serious for a moment. For me Minamino's movement is one of his biggest assets. Too often though his runs are missed by his team mates.  He needs to be more vocal and demand the ball more. Imagine Mo or Sadio if they were making good runs and not being picked out.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2499 on: September 9, 2021, 04:24:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!
What I want to know is how many minutes did Neco actually play in the first team last season?
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2500 on: September 9, 2021, 04:27:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 04:11:02 pm
Being serious for a moment. For me Minamino's movement is one of his biggest assets. Too often though his runs are missed by his team mates.  He needs to be more vocal and demand the ball more. Imagine Mo or Sadio if they were making good runs and not being picked out.

"Kostas, fucking hell."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2501 on: September 9, 2021, 07:04:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!

probably the same player who leaks inside information to Al
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2502 on: September 9, 2021, 07:20:39 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on September  9, 2021, 07:04:35 pm
probably the same player who leaks inside information to Al

 ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2503 on: September 9, 2021, 07:29:09 pm »
Al never ceases to amaze.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2504 on: September 9, 2021, 07:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 04:11:02 pm
Unfortunately this is the position Klopp usually chooses for Taki.

Being serious for a moment. For me Minamino's movement is one of his biggest assets. Too often though his runs are missed by his team mates.  He needs to be more vocal and demand the ball more. Imagine Mo or Sadio if they were making good runs and not being picked out.
Al, with Steve Peters no longer on the payroll, have you given any consideration to offering your services as a psychologist/life coach to the club?

Im sure Minamino would benefit hugely from your withering assessment and character assassination, even backhanded compliments like these about his movement and personality type would work absolute wonders for the lad. I can only imagine the epic breakthrough in terms of performance when, after a 1-1 session with you, Taki realises he has neither the trust of his manager or teammates.

Youre wasted on RAWK, honestly.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2505 on: September 9, 2021, 08:08:44 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  9, 2021, 07:47:36 pm
Al, with Steve Peters no longer on the payroll, have you given any consideration to offering your services as a psychologist/life coach to the club?

Im sure Minamino would benefit hugely from your withering assessment and character assassination, even backhanded compliments like these about his movement and personality type would work absolute wonders for the lad. I can only imagine the epic breakthrough in terms of performance when, after a 1-1 session with you, Taki realises he has neither the trust of his manager or teammates.

Youre wasted on RAWK, honestly.
The club do have a psychologist already (cant remember their name).

Al is off the hook.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2506 on: September 9, 2021, 08:13:23 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September  9, 2021, 08:08:44 pm
The club do have a psychologist already (cant remember their name).

Al is off the hook.

Thank fuck for that
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2507 on: September 9, 2021, 08:45:39 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on September  9, 2021, 03:27:38 pm
What I want to know is who the fuck passed to Neco Williams in the first place?!

Not sure but Minamino had dropped into a much better position but ball was passed to Neco instead.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 09:08:13 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September  9, 2021, 07:47:36 pm
Al, with Steve Peters no longer on the payroll, have you given any consideration to offering your services as a psychologist/life coach to the club?

You are the one with the medical background who has apparently diagnosed Minamino with having potential psychological issues.  ;D ;D

Quote from: rossipersempre on September  9, 2021, 07:47:36 pm
Im sure Minamino would benefit hugely from your withering assessment and character assassination, even backhanded compliments like these about his movement and personality type would work absolute wonders for the lad. I can only imagine the epic breakthrough in terms of performance when, after a 1-1 session with you, Taki realises he has neither the trust of his manager or teammates.

Youre wasted on RAWK, honestly.

I am truly amazed that the club didn't get you in to work with the likes of Dirk Kuyt and Charlie Adam considering all the nice things you posted about them.  ;)

Being serious now. I have said that Minamino needs to come out of his shell and demand the ball like he did at Salzburg and would benefit playing as an 8 or 10 similar to the role Lallana had. Isn't that quite similar to thinking he might have psychological issues.

As for me mentioning trust from the manager and fellow players that has to be earned and for me Minamino hasn't done that yet. He has many qualities but Liverpool may just be too big a club for him and the League too physical. That isn't a character assassination it is just an honest opinion based on his performances since he arrived.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2509 on: Yesterday at 10:39:08 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  9, 2021, 04:11:02 pm
Unfortunately this is the position Klopp usually chooses for Taki.




The fella at the top looks excited to be on the bench anyway
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2510 on: Yesterday at 11:04:42 am »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:39:08 am
The fella at the top looks excited to be on the bench anyway

 :wanker :wanker

 ;D ;D
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2511 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:04:42 am
:wanker :wanker

 ;D ;D

 ;D
I'm actually enjoying reading this thread. I mean, I'm surprised its not locked like but there is some interesting view points in here. Makes for good reading anyway. It will be some craic when he plays a blinder for us eh.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2512 on: Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm »
It comes as across as if many didnt play football in their youth, the best players tend to
 get passed the ball more the lesser players less, its really simple I understand Als point the problem he makes it seems as its not just an opinion.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2513 on: Yesterday at 09:31:01 pm »
tbf Neco seems to avoid passing a lot anyway, completely ignored Gordon in preseason :D
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2514 on: Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm »
I like him because who else can you call Mini-Me and be vaguely in the neighborhood?

No-one, that's who. No-one at all. 

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2515 on: Yesterday at 09:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 09:36:45 pm
I like him because who else can you call Mini-Me and be vaguely in the neighborhood?

No-one, that's who. No-one at all.



Sorry but I had to.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 12:47:37 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 12:14:36 pm
It comes as across as if many didnt play football in their youth, the best players tend to
 get passed the ball more the lesser players less, its really simple I understand Als point the problem he makes it seems as its not just an opinion.

If I come across as too forceful then I apologise.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2517 on: Today at 12:56:18
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2518 on: Today at 01:14:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:08:13 am
You are the one with the medical background who has apparently diagnosed Minamino with having potential psychological issues.  ;D ;D

I am truly amazed that the club didn't get you in to work with the likes of Dirk Kuyt and Charlie Adam considering all the nice things you posted about them.  ;)

Being serious now. I have said that Minamino needs to come out of his shell and demand the ball like he did at Salzburg and would benefit playing as an 8 or 10 similar to the role Lallana had. Isn't that quite similar to thinking he might have psychological issues.

As for me mentioning trust from the manager and fellow players that has to be earned and for me Minamino hasn't done that yet. He has many qualities but Liverpool may just be too big a club for him and the League too physical. That isn't a character assassination it is just an honest opinion based on his performances since he arrived.
Cmon Al I wasnt deadly serious about your job application or character assassination. I just like Taki, clearly a talented footballer whos been very unfortunate and I think youre picking on him unfairly. Lets revisit this in May, suspect youll be eating humble pie.

As for my historical opinions about those two youve regurgitated, touché ;D but lets be honest, as a certain Danish midfield maestro once nailed it about Dirk I mean sure, he tries hard but seriously, theres just no quality there. How far weve come down that right side.from Carragher-Kuyt to TAA-Salah. As for Fordys beloved, the less said about that sack of spuds the better. In contrast, Minamino isnt short of quality, he just hasnt been able to apply it in the relatively short and difficult period hes been at the club.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2519 on: Today at 01:30:48 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 01:14:52 am
Cmon Al I wasnt deadly serious about your job application or character assassination. I just like Taki, clearly a talented footballer whos been very unfortunate and I think youre picking on him unfairly. Lets revisit this in May, suspect youll be eating humble pie.

As for my historical opinions about those two youve regurgitated, touché ;D but lets be honest, as a certain Danish midfield maestro once nailed it about Dirk I mean sure, he tries hard but seriously, theres just no quality there. How far weve come down that right side.from Carragher-Kuyt to TAA-Salah. As for Fordys beloved, the less said about that sack of spuds the better. In contrast, Minamino isnt short of quality, he just hasnt been able to apply it in the relatively short and difficult period hes been at the club.

You know I respect your posts mate.

You are one of the most incisive posters on the site and you were sadly missed when you were absent.

I like Taki as well, his movement and ability to find space is exceptional. I genuinely hope he succeeds. Like you he is the kind of player I want to watch.

However we have to take that optimism, then think about the Neanderthals who play the game and then think of their aged relatives who rule the game through the media and players like Minamino haven't got a chance.
