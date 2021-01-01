« previous next »
Topic: Takumi Minamino

Offline macmanamanaman

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 02:46:32 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:32:21 am
That is it in a nutshell.

He is the Nat Phillips of our forward line.

Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us. 

I think Nat Phillips can be an excellent Nat Phillips of our forward line, of Trent and Robbo bombard the box with crosses.
Now, only if Nat did step 2 of hitting the target with the headers he wins...
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp

Offline Red Bird

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 03:41:57 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.
I know.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans
Offline Fromola

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on September  4, 2021, 10:49:27 pm
The problem with Minamino is that he would need a change of formation really to be much use for is.

Not got the pace as a Wide Forward,Too weak as a CF.

I think he would be at his best at #10 in a 4-2-3-1 but we very rarely play this position.

Wouldn't that apply with Coutinho or Lallana though? Neither were pacy wide players or a number 9. Both were key players in different seasons with Klopp's Liverpool.

The key factor is always going to be ability.
Online RedG13

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 07:08:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
Wouldn't that apply with Coutinho or Lallana though? Neither were pacy wide players or a number 9. Both were key players in different seasons with Klopp's Liverpool.

The key factor is always going to be ability.
Lallana and Coutinho both played in similar roles to Ox issue with Coutinho was his  inbility to do be able to do the defense work of either Lallana or Ox. Both play the 10 of the MF role but more from inside right or left.
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 07:48:09 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans

No just Al, mate
Offline Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans

Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 08:48:13 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
Or very possible possible he didn't get a lot of time to adapt to Liverpool and the PL before covid stopped football. Have a short preseason and not as much training time, they wanted for him to get playing time in England. Now that he has a full preseason and more time to adapt Klopp saw enough to have him the squad. Idk how much we will see him but he going to get games. He also fits playing style what Klopp is looking for.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
To be honest, your posts are a bit over the top in here. Youre stating your opinion as fact and even decided to call someone thick which was very unwarranted and quite disrespectful to a poster who literally said nothing insulting. It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts a game without this mass injury crisis your shoving down peoples throats as the only way hell play, you genuinely sound like youll be gutted if he starts a game. People are going to have opinions on here but theres a way to go about things with fellow fans.The funny thing is you know no more than anyone else on here about how he is viewed at present by the coaches and staff and yet youre patronising everyone like you just finished a chat with Klopp about Minaminos standing in the squad.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 11:27:33 pm
Well then, let's see. The lad was a good prospect when we bought him (16 goals in 31 games for Japan, even though he's not really a goalscorer in the traditional sense), he had a frustrating start to the PL but has shown glimpses of good stuff and a lot of comittment. He's hardly played in front of our fans though and, I may be wrong, has not scored at home in front of fans.

Let me think, what is it we do here that differs from other clubs when players are struggling, especially if they are trying.

That's it, remember,

Get behind him, especially the fans (who I no doubt will)
Offline Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
To be honest, your posts are a bit over the top in here. Youre stating your opinion as fact and even decided to call someone thick which was very unwarranted and quite disrespectful to a poster who literally said nothing insulting. It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts a game without this mass injury crisis your shoving down peoples throats as the only way hell play, you genuinely sound like youll be gutted if he starts a game. People are going to have opinions on here but theres a way to go about things with fellow fans.The funny thing is you know no more than anyone else on here about how he is viewed at present by the coaches and staff and yet youre patronising everyone like you just finished a chat with Klopp about Minaminos standing in the squad.

Why quote a post that states facts and then allege that I am posting opinion as fact.

Let's see what I posted in the piece you have just quoted.


Jota injured ✔
Ox injury problems ✔
Shaq injury problems ✔
Keita injury problems ✔
Mo recovering from COVID ✔
Sadio recovering from COVID ✔

Minamino sent on loan ✔
Online bornandbRED

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2412 on: Today at 12:43:45 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.

Can we find an example of someone in this thread actually showing their want for him to fail? Or is this post the usual performative, made up bullshit that is peddled so often by some whenever legitimate concerns about players/the squad are raised on here.

By the tone of 90% of this particular posters contributions to this forum - I think we should probably restrict posting to simple professions of our love for the club. No need to discuss affairs at the club - that wouldnt make you a supporter. Not when you can fondle yourself to images of the Liverbird all day, eh?
Offline him_15

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2413 on: Today at 02:45:23 am
Taki deserves more.
Online Redcap

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2414 on: Today at 03:50:55 am
We're 3 weeks into the season. Do we need to make any judgments on any players at this point?

Evidently Klopp and the management team made a call to hold onto Taki this season. They said that well before the end of the transfer window. Hopefully they have a plan in mind for him.

Do we need to speculate any further beyond that?

I hope he'll still be a success here. But if Al is right, and he's so far down the pecking order that it doesn't matter, then why get upset about it?

Bizarre.
Offline farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2415 on: Today at 06:30:24 am
Evidently? Where is the evidence? If an offer had come in and they refused it, I'd agree, but since nothing came...

People are taking many words from Klopp of the club quite literally. Klopp says so and so has a minor injury, not too serious. Three four months down the line, the player is back in action. happened over and over. What is he supposed to say?

I agree that we shouldn't yet pass judgement on Minamino, but that's not even the question. He is in the squad until at least January. Let's hope that he can help the team whenever he's needed. It doesn't matter whether he's 5th or 10th choice in one position or another, let's hope he does well whenever he's given the chance to play, well for the club and well for himself.
Offline rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2416 on: Today at 08:36:12 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Why quote a post that states facts and then allege that I am posting opinion as fact.

Let's see what I posted in the piece you have just quoted.


Jota injured ✔
Ox injury problems ✔
Shaq injury problems ✔
Keita injury problems ✔
Mo recovering from COVID ✔
Sadio recovering from COVID ✔

Minamino sent on loan ✔

I see you've chosen to omit the following which will massively have impacted his settling down into the UK and his start here:-

Moves to Liverpool 1st Jan, just before his 25th Birthday
Makes his debut in the FA Cup on the 5th
Comes on as sub for Mane in the PL on the 23rd
Full lockdown in England starts 23rd March, lasts until Mid June.

Online Schmarn

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2417 on: Today at 09:38:47 am

Whatever peoples views on Taki we are going to need him this season. Unless AFCON gets binned in January, we wont have Mo or Sadio for 4 or 5 games. Well have Bobby and Diogo and well need one more assuming that Jurgen retains the same formation. That assumes we dont have more injuries. Ox and Harvey could probably play that role, but Taki will absolutely be needed.

He had some decent moments last year before going on loan. Of course he hasnt completely found his feet yet but the talent is there and he should be an automatic starter in our Cup games. The club have done an excellent job developing players and lets hope they do the same for Taki. I was wrongly critical of Tsimikas and he looks a different player this season.

Dont get me wrong, I would have liked us to bring in another player for the front 3 as well be very thin during AFCON but I assume the club didnt see anyone available at an acceptable price.
Offline Fromola

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2418 on: Today at 10:26:23 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Why quote a post that states facts and then allege that I am posting opinion as fact.

Let's see what I posted in the piece you have just quoted.


Jota injured ✔
Ox injury problems ✔
Shaq injury problems ✔
Keita injury problems ✔
Mo recovering from COVID ✔
Sadio recovering from COVID ✔

Minamino sent on loan ✔

Klopp obviously wasn't happy with Minamino's contribution last season. Question is, has that changed?  He had a good pre-season (his first since signing). The fact he hasn't featured so far doesn't bode too well. He'll need to take his chances when he gets them.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2419 on: Today at 10:58:50 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:38:47 am
Whatever peoples views on Taki we are going to need him this season. Unless AFCON gets binned in January, we wont have Mo or Sadio for 4 or 5 games.

Just 2 games. And relatively easy games as well.
Online Agent99

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2420 on: Today at 11:04:42 am
I think he can make one of the three front three positions his own by the end of the season.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:19:19 am
I've heard lots of shouts like Al's since we signed him, both at the match and on here...which to be fair isn't surprising when you look at his record thus far (Taki's..not Al's) ....but I've always thought there's a cracking little player in there - anyone who was at Anfield the night he continuously and effortlessly danced his way through our defences couldn't have failed to be impressed - ....got a real soft spot for him and will be keeping everything crossed that he'll be given a run of games and a chance to really stake his claim....
Offline Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2422 on: Today at 11:44:17 am
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:19:19 am
I've heard lots of shouts like Al's since we signed him, both at the match and on here...which to be fair isn't surprising when you look at his record thus far (Taki's..not Al's) ....but I've always thought there's a cracking little player in there - anyone who was at Anfield the night he continuously and effortlessly danced his way through our defences couldn't have failed to be impressed - ....got a real soft spot for him and will be keeping everything crossed that he'll be given a run of games and a chance to really stake his claim....

I think everyone has a soft spot for him. He is really likeable and talented. I think the Salzburg game though was a bit misleading. Salzburg make PSG and the French League look competitive. Things are so stacked in their favour it is untrue.

Salzburg have won the last 7 Austrian Bundesliga titles on the run and in six of those years they also won the League and Cup double. They also score a ridiculous number of goals. In the season that Minamino appeared at Anfield they scored 110 goals in just 32 League games.

That night at Anfield Minamino's confidence would have been sky high and the game was ideal for him with the game being end to end and there being loads of space on the counter. That night Salzburg only had 30% possession and had loads of space to counter-attack into.

That is pretty much the perfect scenario for Minamino but very different to what he faces in the Premier League.
Offline Fromola

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2423 on: Today at 12:00:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:44:17 am
I think everyone has a soft spot for him. He is really likeable and talented. I think the Salzburg game though was a bit misleading. Salzburg make PSG and the French League look competitive. Things are so stacked in their favour it is untrue.

Salzburg have won the last 7 Austrian Bundesliga titles on the run and in six of those years they also won the League and Cup double. They also score a ridiculous number of goals. In the season that Minamino appeared at Anfield they scored 110 goals in just 32 League games.

That night at Anfield Minamino's confidence would have been sky high and the game was ideal for him with the game being end to end and there being loads of space on the counter. That night Salzburg only had 30% possession and had loads of space to counter-attack into.

That is pretty much the perfect scenario for Minamino but very different to what he faces in the Premier League.

The game he played in pre-season at Anfield was also very end-to-end (Osasuna I think it was) and they defended with a high line. He was very comfortable in that kind of game. Obviously Burnley is a different kettle of fish but each Premier League match is different.

He may be better suited to The Bundesliga for example which has that kind of style. It's the big European league where Japanese players have tended to flourish.
Offline Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2424 on: Today at 12:32:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:00:48 pm
The game he played in pre-season at Anfield was also very end-to-end (Osasuna I think it was) and they defended with a high line. He was very comfortable in that kind of game. Obviously Burnley is a different kettle of fish but each Premier League match is different.

He may be better suited to The Bundesliga for example which has that kind of style. It's the big European league where Japanese players have tended to flourish.

Yeh I agree Kagawa is a perfect example. He looked a world beater at Dortmund but struggled in the Premier League.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2425 on: Today at 12:51:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:44:17 am
I think everyone has a soft spot for him. He is really likeable and talented. I think the Salzburg game though was a bit misleading. Salzburg make PSG and the French League look competitive. Things are so stacked in their favour it is untrue.

Salzburg have won the last 7 Austrian Bundesliga titles on the run and in six of those years they also won the League and Cup double. They also score a ridiculous number of goals. In the season that Minamino appeared at Anfield they scored 110 goals in just 32 League games.

That night at Anfield Minamino's confidence would have been sky high and the game was ideal for him with the game being end to end and there being loads of space on the counter. That night Salzburg only had 30% possession and had loads of space to counter-attack into.

That is pretty much the perfect scenario for Minamino but very different to what he faces in the Premier League.

I think the confidence factor is key Al....in his early days he looked completely overawed at even being on the same pitch as some of his Red teammates, but - from the limited glimpses we've had of him - that doesn't seem to be too much of an issue recently.....who knows what a few games, a few goals and his own song from a packed Kop might do for him?...I've seen far less talented players over the years blossom under the right/positive circs....I wouldn't write him off just yet
Offline fredfrop

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2426 on: Today at 12:55:10 pm
A lot of previous posts seem to be clinging to the ludicrous idea that we would buy a player based on a good performance against us, rather than detailed analysis...
Online JackWard33

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2427 on: Today at 01:06:03 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 12:55:10 pm
A lot of previous posts seem to be clinging to the ludicrous idea that we would buy a player based on a good performance against us, rather than detailed analysis...

Sure but really Minamino was really bought on price as a player with a good upside rather than anything else - effectively he was free-ish hit

The club leaked to the usual suspects that he was valued at 3 times what they paid according to their metrics ... if you want to take that on face value we bought a 20 million quid attacker so I doubt internal expectations were that he was likely to become a starter for us.
Ultimately we bought a prime years attacker (he was about to turn 25 when we bought him) from the Austrian league with good but not elite analytics there so expectations should be set accordingly

Based on that objectively he's about the average of what we couldve expected - he'll be a good player for someone as he obviously has some quality, not sure what level but probably overseas
Offline Classycara

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2428 on: Today at 01:12:54 pm
Quote from: fredfrop on Today at 12:55:10 pm
A lot of previous posts seem to be clinging to the ludicrous idea that we would buy a player based on a good performance against us, rather than detailed analysis...

Indeed.

And also seem to think that Minamino went on loan last season because Klopp did not think he could contribute. Pretty sure it was more that we couldn't shift Origi on loan or for a fee, and we needed the squad to have one less home grown player.

At the end of the window, when it was apparent Origi was interesting noone, we moved on to Minamino. Klopp said that Southampton got in touch within a day, and he saw it as also being a chance for Minamino to get his PL minutes and improve his confidence.

Quotes after the loan:
"The only thing he was lacking was a couple of games in a row. That is difficult here. I would have loved to keep him just to have the option, but in the end Takumi is a long-term project, he always was. We see a lot of potential in him and so it absolutely makes sense he gets out and hopefully plays 17 games, then comes back in a different mindset and confidence level. I hope it is a win-win situation."

"He just has to enjoy football again there," Klopp added. "He is an outstanding professional, top talent, really good player.

"But the problem is we have a really good squad. My job is to make decisions based on what I imagine could be the outcome in the game. The people fighting for a place with him were in a really good shape, Shaqiri when he came back was in really good shape and we all know what Divock did in the past.

"Sometimes, as I said before, just the size can make a difference. It didnt often work out that Taki could play or come on, and thats 100 per cent my fault as well. But we both think now, Taki and I, that we can sort that by playing him 17 times in the Premier League.

"He doesnt have to change anything or improve anything, he just has to play football, gain confidence and rhythm, and he will be fine."
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2429 on: Today at 04:01:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:54:29 pm
Why quote a post that states facts and then allege that I am posting opinion as fact.

Let's see what I posted in the piece you have just quoted.


Jota injured ✔
Ox injury problems ✔
Shaq injury problems ✔
Keita injury problems ✔
Mo recovering from COVID ✔
Sadio recovering from COVID ✔

Minamino sent on loan ✔

Didn't say I was talking specifically about ONLY that post for one. Funny you dodged the fact you're unnecessarily calling other posters thick in here.

'Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us.'

The above is a perfect example of stating your opinion as fact
Offline Henry Gale

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2430 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm
I really like Minamino and think he will surprise a few this season with his contribution.

Looking forward to seen him in action!
Offline Al 666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2431 on: Today at 04:45:31 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:01:53 pm
Didn't say I was talking specifically about ONLY that post for one. Funny you dodged the fact you're unnecessarily calling other posters thick in here.

'Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us.'

The above is a perfect example of stating your opinion as fact

How can a prediction possibly be a statement of fact.
Offline rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2432 on: Today at 05:47:20 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 12:51:45 pm
I think the confidence factor is key Al....in his early days he looked completely overawed at even being on the same pitch as some of his Red teammates, but - from the limited glimpses we've had of him - that doesn't seem to be too much of an issue recently.....who knows what a few games, a few goals and his own song from a packed Kop might do for him?...I've seen far less talented players over the years blossom under the right/positive circs....I wouldn't write him off just yet

You could see he felt uncomfortable at the PL trophy presentation, Hendo had to get hold of him and get him involved. I keep saying this, but people seem to forget the circumstances of his move. I know he speaks German alongside Japanese, no idea how much English he spoke at the time. He moved to a new country/City 2 months before we were all locked down, he had nothing to do but sit home all day, go for a 1 hour walk and do the fitness regime the club drew up. When football was allowed to restart, he won't have really had time to get to know his new team mates, he certainly didn't have much time to learn Klopps was of playing. He then underwent a short pre-season before being back into it, not easy at all for a new player. Jota at least had the advantage of already living in the UK and playing for Wolves.

Also, as Classycara has posted, Klopp sees him as a long term project.
Offline John C

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2433 on: Today at 06:28:06 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 11:19:19 am
I've heard lots of shouts like Al's since we signed him, both at the match and on here...which to be fair isn't surprising when you look at his record thus far (Taki's..not Al's) ....but I've always thought there's a cracking little player in there - anyone who was at Anfield the night he continuously and effortlessly danced his way through our defences couldn't have failed to be impressed - ....got a real soft spot for him and will be keeping everything crossed that he'll be given a run of games and a chance to really stake his claim....
I agree entirely and I won't caveat it with a negative.
He's had a bit of a journey and hasn't really been able to show what he has to offer. He's got a phenomenal work rate and there'll be games that he'll be a real attribute.

If Klopp makes his usual changes for the Derby, I predict Taki figures in it :)
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2434 on: Today at 07:02:28 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:45:31 pm
How can a prediction possibly be a statement of fact.

Because when you talk in absolutes and shout down other posters... it doesn't simply come across as a prediction... and you know that. Just like i'm sure when he starts you'll find a way to justify why it's in line with your 'prediction' instead of you just being wrong and admitting that
Offline LiamG

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2435 on: Today at 07:14:58 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:01:53 pm
Didn't say I was talking specifically about ONLY that post for one. Funny you dodged the fact you're unnecessarily calling other posters thick in here.

'Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us.'

The above is a perfect example of stating your opinion as fact

Says it all about the kinda bloke he is really

Will never admit when he's wrong, thats just how it is, its turned into a bit of a RAWK comedy sketch now hahaha

ANYWAY

Back to Minamino, I honestly believe he will get his chance this season and i really hope he takes it!

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2436 on: Today at 10:55:21 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:26:23 am
Klopp obviously wasn't happy with Minamino's contribution last season. Question is, has that changed?  He had a good pre-season (his first since signing). The fact he hasn't featured so far doesn't bode too well. He'll need to take his chances when he gets them.

That's so negative ya know, lad. How about this one... Klopp wanted Taki to play regular games because the boss knew that this season he would blossom. The reason he hasn't featured so far is he's back up. Not needed yet. He's waiting for his chance. Let's judge him then.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #2437 on: Today at 11:27:59 pm
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 10:55:21 pm
That's so negative ya know, lad. How about this one... Klopp wanted Taki to play regular games because the boss knew that this season he would blossom. The reason he hasn't featured so far is he's back up. Not needed yet. He's waiting for his chance. Let's judge him then.

We're just about to start on the two games a week part of the season, we'll be seeing him in at least 1 of the next 4 games, let's see how he does then. May also see him get some time against China tomorrow night, unused sub against Oman which they lost 1-0, seems out of favour for Japan despite goals and assists but without him they failed to score after they potted 28 goals in 3 WCC games when he played earlier in the year.
