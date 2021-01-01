A lot of previous posts seem to be clinging to the ludicrous idea that we would buy a player based on a good performance against us, rather than detailed analysis...



Indeed.And also seem to think that Minamino went on loan last season because Klopp did not think he could contribute. Pretty sure it was more that we couldn't shift Origi on loan or for a fee, and we needed the squad to have one less home grown player.At the end of the window, when it was apparent Origi was interesting noone, we moved on to Minamino. Klopp said that Southampton got in touch within a day, and he saw it as also being a chance for Minamino to get his PL minutes and improve his confidence.Quotes after the loan:"The only thing he was lacking was a couple of games in a row. That is difficult here. I would have loved to keep him just to have the option, but in the end Takumi is a long-term project, he always was. We see a lot of potential in him and so it absolutely makes sense he gets out and hopefully plays 17 games, then comes back in a different mindset and confidence level. I hope it is a win-win situation.""He just has to enjoy football again there," Klopp added. "He is an outstanding professional, top talent, really good player."But the problem is we have a really good squad. My job is to make decisions based on what I imagine could be the outcome in the game. The people fighting for a place with him were in a really good shape, Shaqiri when he came back was in really good shape and we all know what Divock did in the past."Sometimes, as I said before, just the size can make a difference. It didnt often work out that Taki could play or come on, and thats 100 per cent my fault as well. But we both think now, Taki and I, that we can sort that by playing him 17 times in the Premier League."He doesnt have to change anything or improve anything, he just has to play football, gain confidence and rhythm, and he will be fine."