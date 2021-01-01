« previous next »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 12:32:21 am
That is it in a nutshell.

He is the Nat Phillips of our forward line.

Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us. 

I think Nat Phillips can be an excellent Nat Phillips of our forward line, of Trent and Robbo bombard the box with crosses.
Now, only if Nat did step 2 of hitting the target with the headers he wins...
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.
I know.
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans
Quote from: MD1990 on September  4, 2021, 10:49:27 pm
The problem with Minamino is that he would need a change of formation really to be much use for is.

Not got the pace as a Wide Forward,Too weak as a CF.

I think he would be at his best at #10 in a 4-2-3-1 but we very rarely play this position.

Wouldn't that apply with Coutinho or Lallana though? Neither were pacy wide players or a number 9. Both were key players in different seasons with Klopp's Liverpool.

The key factor is always going to be ability.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
Wouldn't that apply with Coutinho or Lallana though? Neither were pacy wide players or a number 9. Both were key players in different seasons with Klopp's Liverpool.

The key factor is always going to be ability.
Lallana and Coutinho both played in similar roles to Ox issue with Coutinho was his  inbility to do be able to do the defense work of either Lallana or Ox. Both play the 10 of the MF role but more from inside right or left.
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans

No just Al, mate
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 03:48:23 pm
Love the fact Klopps had the courtesy to draw up a pecking order of everyone at the club and make it public to the fans

Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
Or very possible possible he didn't get a lot of time to adapt to Liverpool and the PL before covid stopped football. Have a short preseason and not as much training time, they wanted for him to get playing time in England. Now that he has a full preseason and more time to adapt Klopp saw enough to have him the squad. Idk how much we will see him but he going to get games. He also fits playing style what Klopp is looking for.
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm
Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.
To be honest, your posts are a bit over the top in here. Youre stating your opinion as fact and even decided to call someone thick which was very unwarranted and quite disrespectful to a poster who literally said nothing insulting. It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts a game without this mass injury crisis your shoving down peoples throats as the only way hell play, you genuinely sound like youll be gutted if he starts a game. People are going to have opinions on here but theres a way to go about things with fellow fans.The funny thing is you know no more than anyone else on here about how he is viewed at present by the coaches and staff and yet youre patronising everyone like you just finished a chat with Klopp about Minaminos standing in the squad.
Well then, let's see. The lad was a good prospect when we bought him (16 goals in 31 games for Japan, even though he's not really a goalscorer in the traditional sense), he had a frustrating start to the PL but has shown glimpses of good stuff and a lot of comittment. He's hardly played in front of our fans though and, I may be wrong, has not scored at home in front of fans.

Let me think, what is it we do here that differs from other clubs when players are struggling, especially if they are trying.

That's it, remember,

Get behind him, especially the fans (who I no doubt will)
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:26:16 pm
To be honest, your posts are a bit over the top in here. Youre stating your opinion as fact and even decided to call someone thick which was very unwarranted and quite disrespectful to a poster who literally said nothing insulting. It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts a game without this mass injury crisis your shoving down peoples throats as the only way hell play, you genuinely sound like youll be gutted if he starts a game. People are going to have opinions on here but theres a way to go about things with fellow fans.The funny thing is you know no more than anyone else on here about how he is viewed at present by the coaches and staff and yet youre patronising everyone like you just finished a chat with Klopp about Minaminos standing in the squad.

Why quote a post that states facts and then allege that I am posting opinion as fact.

Let's see what I posted in the piece you have just quoted.


Jota injured ✔
Ox injury problems ✔
Shaq injury problems ✔
Keita injury problems ✔
Mo recovering from COVID ✔
Sadio recovering from COVID ✔

Minamino sent on loan ✔
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 03:22:23 pm
The desperation from some people to see him fail...

It's like the opposite of being a supporter. And there's too many like that these days.

Can we find an example of someone in this thread actually showing their want for him to fail? Or is this post the usual performative, made up bullshit that is peddled so often by some whenever legitimate concerns about players/the squad are raised on here.

By the tone of 90% of this particular posters contributions to this forum - I think we should probably restrict posting to simple professions of our love for the club. No need to discuss affairs at the club - that wouldnt make you a supporter. Not when you can fondle yourself to images of the Liverbird all day, eh?
Taki deserves more.
We're 3 weeks into the season. Do we need to make any judgments on any players at this point?

Evidently Klopp and the management team made a call to hold onto Taki this season. They said that well before the end of the transfer window. Hopefully they have a plan in mind for him.

Do we need to speculate any further beyond that?

I hope he'll still be a success here. But if Al is right, and he's so far down the pecking order that it doesn't matter, then why get upset about it?

Bizarre.
