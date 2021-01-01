Believe it or not it is called the team sheet and Minamino very rarely appears on it. Even with Jota out for an extended period, with Ox, Shaqiri and Keita having injury problems and Mo and Sadio recovering from COVID Minamino was allowed to go out on loan.



To be honest, your posts are a bit over the top in here. Youre stating your opinion as fact and even decided to call someone thick which was very unwarranted and quite disrespectful to a poster who literally said nothing insulting. It will be interesting to see what happens when he starts a game without this mass injury crisis your shoving down peoples throats as the only way hell play, you genuinely sound like youll be gutted if he starts a game. People are going to have opinions on here but theres a way to go about things with fellow fans.The funny thing is you know no more than anyone else on here about how he is viewed at present by the coaches and staff and yet youre patronising everyone like you just finished a chat with Klopp about Minaminos standing in the squad.