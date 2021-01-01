« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2360 on: Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm »
I've missed you Al 😆
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2361 on: Yesterday at 08:17:33 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:04:35 pm
So, good, deep squad then, Al.  :thumbup

Unfortunately not. The Ox and Keita are injury prone and Minamino couldn't even nail down a starting place for a piss poor Southampton side. We have basically got 3 players quick enough to play wide left and wide right and two of them are off to the AFCON.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2362 on: Yesterday at 08:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
You could also say Elliot or Jones don't play in Thiago or Hendo's position but they have both played as an 8.

? I don't see what that has to do with anything.

Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
For me Minamino isn't quick enough to play in either of the wide positions upfront and lacks the physicality to play as a 9 or a 10 in this country. So that leaves him competing for a role as an 8.

He simply isn't good enough.

There we go, you might not think he's good enough, which is fine. That's completely separate to how Klopp intends to use him this season. I think that's where you and I differ :P
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2363 on: Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:14:29 pm
You could also say Elliot or Jones don't play in Thiago or Hendo's position but they have both played as an 8. For me Minamino isn't quick enough to play in either of the wide positions upfront and lacks the physicality to play as a 9 or a 10 in this country. So that leaves him competing for a role as an 8.

He simply isn't good enough.

Because YOU think he cant play as a 9 or 10 that leaves him competing for a role as an 8 :lmao :lmao :lmao

New level of stating opinion as fact on here
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2364 on: Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:19:47 pm
Because YOU think he cant play as a 9 or 10 that leaves him competing for a role as an 8 :lmao :lmao :lmao

New level of stating opinion as fact on here

When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.

Here is his ex manager.

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player.

"He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements," Marsch told Liverpool Echo's Blood Red Podcast.

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases.

"Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2365 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:35:59 pm
Ox started against Norwich.

Did he?! :D

Couldnt have been very memorable! Point still stands though.its three games in, not getting a minute doesnt mean much.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2366 on: Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm
When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.

An Attacking mid is what number exactly? :lmao

You feeling hes not good enough in the front positions literally has zero impact on where he plays for liverpool. 3 games doesnt show his position in the pecking order

Additionally he played as a 10 at Salzburg along with wide left.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2367 on: Yesterday at 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 08:44:36 pm
An Attacking mid is what number exactly? :lmao

You feeling hes not good enough in the front positions literally has zero impact on where he plays for liverpool. 3 games doesnt show his position in the pecking order

Additionally he played as a 10 at Salzburg along with wide left.

In our system we play a midfield three a 2-1, a 1-2 or a flat 3. We simply don't play with a 10.

The whole point of playing with a false 9 is that he can drop into the space in which a traditional 10 would play.

So as I said earlier and what his ex manager said in the role alongside the number 6 in our system. So as I stated earlier he would be competing with the likes of Hendo and Thiago with Fabinho as the 6.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2368 on: Yesterday at 09:08:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
Did he?! :D

Couldnt have been very memorable! Point still stands though.its three games in, not getting a minute doesnt mean much.

 ;D

It isn't just one thing though. Probably his best performance in a red shirt was Palace away. He didn't get a sniff after that and was then bombed out to Southampton where he struggled to get a game. He had a promising pre-season but hasn't even been in contention for a starting place this season. Despite us having numerous players coming back late and Curtis having concussion.

If he was going to get a start then for me it would have been when Bobby was deemed not fit enough to start.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2369 on: Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:42:27 pm
Jones had concussion, Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago were short of fitness, and we were looking to offload Shaquiri and Origi. Even after all that Minamino hasn't played a single minute.

As for Elliot it isn't a negative, it is a massive positive for the team. However, it pushes Minamino even further down the pecking order. If you look at the front three and the 8 positions he is behind Mo, Bobby, Sadio, Jota, Ox, Keita, Elliot, Jones, Hendo and Thiago. Even then I think it would be a toss up between Minamino and Origi.
And it looks like Tmiskas is ahead of him as Robertsons back up.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2370 on: Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 10:16:11 pm
And it looks like Tmiskas is ahead of him as Robertsons back up.

Tsimikas would probably fit our system as a wide left attacker better than Minamino.

That is exactly the problem, we have multiple better options in every position Minamino could possibly play in.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2371 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
The problem with Minamino is that he would need a change of formation really to be much use for is.

Not got the pace as a Wide Forward,Too weak as a CF.

I think he would be at his best at #10 in a 4-2-3-1 but we very rarely play this position.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2372 on: Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:33:06 pm
When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.



Last season 6 times as a centre forward and 2 times as a second striker, 2 in centre midfield and 2 in attacking midfield

His position at RB was mostly RW (19/20 season)
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2373 on: Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Last season 6 times as a centre forward and 2 times as a second striker, 2 in centre midfield and 2 in attacking midfield

His position at RB was mostly RW (19/20 season)

Thank you for displaying your ignorance.

We don't play with a centre forward.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2374 on: Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:01:06 pm
Thank you for displaying your ignorance.

We don't play with a centre forward.

 :wave
Transfermarket stats 
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

You said when has he ever played club football as a 9 or 10, ok rename CF and SS or AM as 9 and 10....
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2375 on: Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm
The problem with Minamino is that he would need a change of formation really to be much use for is.

Not got the pace as a Wide Forward,Too weak as a CF.

I think he would be at his best at #10 in a 4-2-3-1 but we very rarely play this position.

His best position for me would the one Jones and Elliot fulfil as a quasi 8/10. The problem is that we have two teenagers who are miles ahead of him in that position.

Jones at 19 years of age was getting picked ahead of him last season and Elliot is doing the same this season.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2376 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
:wave
Transfermarket stats 
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

You said when has he ever played club football as a 9 or 10, ok rename CF and SS or AM as 9 and 10....

You are just showing how thick you are.

The whole point is that we don't play with a 9 or a 10. We play with a false 9. The whole point of a false 9 is to occupy the centre backs. They either follow you when you go deep and allow Salah and Mane to make out to in runs or they let you drop and play as a ten.

Minamino simply hasn't the physique to play as a false 9. That is why the Ox is being trained to perform that role.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2377 on: Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
You are just showing how thick you are.

The whole point is that we don't play with a 9 or a 10. We play with a false 9. The whole point of a false 9 is to occupy the centre backs. They either follow you when you go deep and allow Salah and Mane to make out to in runs or they let you drop and play as a ten.

Minamino simply hasn't the physique to play as a false 9. That is why the Ox is being trained to perform that role.

You said when has he ever played club football as a 9 or 10 and i showed you the stats..
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2378 on: Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm »
I don't think we've seen anywhere near the best of Taki yet. I've a feeling he'll come through for us and I wish him the best
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2379 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:22:20 pm
You said when has he ever played club football as a 9 or 10 and i showed you the stats..

The problem is you haven't.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2380 on: Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm »
Wait, let me catch up. What was the point of a 69, again? why does a 69 even need a point? Every dog knows that digging is its own reward. If the 69's not working, just flip it. The Triangle. Flip it. Dew it.       Dew it.

ah shit wrong thread, sorry. thought this was Sex By Numbers my bad.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2381 on: Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 11:23:27 pm
I don't think we've seen anywhere near the best of Taki yet. I've a feeling he'll come through for us and I wish him the best

The issue is that he doesn't fit with our system.

In which position is he going to come through with us.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2382 on: Yesterday at 11:31:05 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:26:53 pm
The problem is you haven't.

 :wave
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 10:52:27 pm
Last season 6 times as a centre forward and 2 times as a second striker, 2 in centre midfield and 2 in attacking midfield

His position at RB was mostly RW (19/20 season)

Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 11:03:39 pm
:wave
Transfermarket stats 
https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

You said when has he ever played club football as a 9 or 10, ok rename CF and SS or AM as 9 and 10....
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2383 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 11:27:31 pm
Wait, let me catch up. What was the point of a 69, again? why does a 69 even need a point? Every dog knows that digging is its own reward. If the 69's not working, just flip it. The Triangle. Flip it. Dew it.       Dew it.

ah shit wrong thread, sorry. thought this was Sex By Numbers my bad.

 :lmao

Don't get him started on sex...
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2384 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:29:38 pm
The issue is that he doesn't fit with our system.

In which position is he going to come through with us.

Wherever he plays, you've already judged him unsuitable whereas I am saying we haven't seen the best of him yet. He can play anywhere acrooss the 3 in a 4231. He can play the old inside left position too. I'm not sure we're playing 433 all season, Al but time will tell. Give the lad a break you old curmudgeon. You're worse than me, mate
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2385 on: Today at 12:25:43 am »
The relentless optimism of many of my fellow reds is a great think but it isnt going to happen for him here. If he is ever a regular starter for us then somethings gone badly wrong because he is absolutely miles off our level.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2386 on: Today at 12:32:21 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:25:43 am
The relentless optimism of many of my fellow reds is a great think but it isnt going to happen for him here. If he is ever a regular starter for us then somethings gone badly wrong because he is absolutely miles off our level.

That is it in a nutshell.

He is the Nat Phillips of our forward line.

Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us. 
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2387 on: Today at 04:40:50 am »
He's a backup attacker, who will play when there's need of a backup attacker. He has a role. There's no mystery except the ones some of you like to invent
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2388 on: Today at 06:09:16 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm
The problem with Minamino is that he would need a change of formation really to be much use for is.

Not got the pace as a Wide Forward,Too weak as a CF.

I think he would be at his best at #10 in a 4-2-3-1 but we very rarely play this position.
Liverpool legit play 4231 the last 2 league games. Salah just not playing Striker as the CF and instead from Inside right. Attack wise it a mostly 4231 and defensively more 433 so whoever at the 10 spot can press higher.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2389 on: Today at 09:16:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:06:11 pm
His best position for me would the one Jones and Elliot fulfil as a quasi 8/10. The problem is that we have two teenagers who are miles ahead of him in that position.

Jones at 19 years of age was getting picked ahead of him last season and Elliot is doing the same this season.
This is truly ridiculous.

You think his best position is somewhere he doesnt play, and then name two people who are ahead of him in that position.

The debate about whether he is good enough is legitimate but this is too far.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2390 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
I feel with Taki that we thought we were pulling RB Salzburg's pants down when in reality it was a fair price. For a £7m attacking player I think he hasn't been to bad and can still contribute. Even if it is just cup games and dead rubber CL games that's not bad is it
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2391 on: Today at 09:23:30 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:25:43 am
The relentless optimism of many of my fellow reds is a great think but it isnt going to happen for him here. If he is ever a regular starter for us then somethings gone badly wrong because he is absolutely miles off our level.

That's why we're reds, lad.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2392 on: Today at 11:11:40 am »
So many denigrating his quality and writing him off. Guess you all missed the player who made Fabinho and the rest of our midfield look they had severe asthma wading through quicksand at Anfield in the CL. That quality doesnt evaporate, its in there somewhere it just needs coaxing out in the right setup, and by that I include the players confidence and feeling settled at home and in training, something which impacted him hugely arriving just weeks before the pandemic hit. As Ive said before, I wonder if there is some psychological stuff to be addressed (like the club used to do working with Steve Peters).
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2393 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 12:25:43 am
The relentless optimism of many of my fellow reds is a great think but it isnt going to happen for him here. If he is ever a regular starter for us then somethings gone badly wrong because he is absolutely miles off our level.

In fairness, I prefer to wish to see him come into the team and do well, do a job. He gave us the run around in the champs league and has made some half decent cameos. What are we expecting? He isnt Mo Salah, but if he has to come in to the side then so be it and he does have a bit about him and so I prefer to be optimistic and will him on rather than write him off before he gets chance. His position in the set up is back up. You wont know how he gets on until he gets chance. To say he wont do it off the bat is defeatist. Any other forward we sign wont be back up so Taki has his own value. We can see it for what it is.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2394 on: Today at 11:33:31 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:27:39 pm
Tsimikas would probably fit our system as a wide left attacker better than Minamino.

That is exactly the problem, we have multiple better options in every position Minamino could possibly play in.
On what evidence?

Minamino's been unlucky in his time with us. The whole pandemic situation when he joined and last year's CB injury crisis maybe meant Jurgen didn't want to rotate too much in other areas o the pitch. He had his best game for the club and didn't really get any minutes after that before being shipped out on loan. I hope he gets some more chances this year to potentially show his quality.
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2395 on: Today at 12:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:16:23 am
This is truly ridiculous.

You think his best position is somewhere he doesnt play, and then name two people who are ahead of him in that position.

The debate about whether he is good enough is legitimate but this is too far.

Strangely enough it is where his ex manager thinks he should play.

Here is his ex manager.

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player.

"He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements," Marsch told Liverpool Echo's Blood Red Podcast.

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases.

"Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2396 on: Today at 12:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:32:21 am
That is it in a nutshell.

He is the Nat Phillips of our forward line.

Barring a ridiculous run of injuries he won't start a single Premier League game for us. 

Whats your forfeit if he does :D
