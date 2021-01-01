« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 257737 times)

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,456
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2360 on: Today at 08:15:49 pm »
I've missed you Al 😆
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2361 on: Today at 08:17:33 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:04:35 pm
So, good, deep squad then, Al.  :thumbup

Unfortunately not. The Ox and Keita are injury prone and Minamino couldn't even nail down a starting place for a piss poor Southampton side. We have basically got 3 players quick enough to play wide left and wide right and two of them are off to the AFCON.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:20:11 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,765
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2362 on: Today at 08:18:50 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:14:29 pm
You could also say Elliot or Jones don't play in Thiago or Hendo's position but they have both played as an 8.

? I don't see what that has to do with anything.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:14:29 pm
For me Minamino isn't quick enough to play in either of the wide positions upfront and lacks the physicality to play as a 9 or a 10 in this country. So that leaves him competing for a role as an 8.

He simply isn't good enough.

There we go, you might not think he's good enough, which is fine. That's completely separate to how Klopp intends to use him this season. I think that's where you and I differ :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2363 on: Today at 08:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:14:29 pm
You could also say Elliot or Jones don't play in Thiago or Hendo's position but they have both played as an 8. For me Minamino isn't quick enough to play in either of the wide positions upfront and lacks the physicality to play as a 9 or a 10 in this country. So that leaves him competing for a role as an 8.

He simply isn't good enough.

Because YOU think he cant play as a 9 or 10 that leaves him competing for a role as an 8 :lmao :lmao :lmao

New level of stating opinion as fact on here
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2364 on: Today at 08:33:06 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:19:47 pm
Because YOU think he cant play as a 9 or 10 that leaves him competing for a role as an 8 :lmao :lmao :lmao

New level of stating opinion as fact on here

When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.

Here is his ex manager.

RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player.

"He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements," Marsch told Liverpool Echo's Blood Red Podcast.

"I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well.

"And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases.

"Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."
« Last Edit: Today at 08:36:51 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,870
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2365 on: Today at 08:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:59 pm
Ox started against Norwich.

Did he?! :D

Couldnt have been very memorable! Point still stands though.its three games in, not getting a minute doesnt mean much.
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2366 on: Today at 08:44:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:33:06 pm
When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.

An Attacking mid is what number exactly? :lmao

You feeling hes not good enough in the front positions literally has zero impact on where he plays for liverpool. 3 games doesnt show his position in the pecking order

Additionally he played as a 10 at Salzburg along with wide left.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2367 on: Today at 09:01:45 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 08:44:36 pm
An Attacking mid is what number exactly? :lmao

You feeling hes not good enough in the front positions literally has zero impact on where he plays for liverpool. 3 games doesnt show his position in the pecking order

Additionally he played as a 10 at Salzburg along with wide left.

In our system we play a midfield three a 2-1, a 1-2 or a flat 3. We simply don't play with a 10.

The whole point of playing with a false 9 is that he can drop into the space in which a traditional 10 would play.

So as I said earlier and what his ex manager said in the role alongside the number 6 in our system. So as I stated earlier he would be competing with the likes of Hendo and Thiago with Fabinho as the 6.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2368 on: Today at 09:08:56 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:42:29 pm
Did he?! :D

Couldnt have been very memorable! Point still stands though.its three games in, not getting a minute doesnt mean much.

 ;D

It isn't just one thing though. Probably his best performance in a red shirt was Palace away. He didn't get a sniff after that and was then bombed out to Southampton where he struggled to get a game. He had a promising pre-season but hasn't even been in contention for a starting place this season. Despite us having numerous players coming back late and Curtis having concussion.

If he was going to get a start then for me it would have been when Bobby was deemed not fit enough to start.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,154
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2369 on: Today at 10:16:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:42:27 pm
Jones had concussion, Hendo, Fabinho and Thiago were short of fitness, and we were looking to offload Shaquiri and Origi. Even after all that Minamino hasn't played a single minute.

As for Elliot it isn't a negative, it is a massive positive for the team. However, it pushes Minamino even further down the pecking order. If you look at the front three and the 8 positions he is behind Mo, Bobby, Sadio, Jota, Ox, Keita, Elliot, Jones, Hendo and Thiago. Even then I think it would be a toss up between Minamino and Origi.
And it looks like Tmiskas is ahead of him as Robertsons back up.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,539
  • JFT 97
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #2370 on: Today at 10:27:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:16:11 pm
And it looks like Tmiskas is ahead of him as Robertsons back up.

Tsimikas would probably fit our system as a wide left attacker better than Minamino.

That is exactly the problem, we have multiple better options in every position Minamino could possibly play in.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 55 56 57 58 59 [60]   Go Up
« previous next »
 