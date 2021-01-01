Because YOU think he cant play as a 9 or 10 that leaves him competing for a role as an 8



New level of stating opinion as fact on here



When has he ever played club football as a 9 or a 10. His position is as an inverted left-winger or as an attacking mid.Here is his ex manager.RB Salzburg manager Jesse Marsch believes Takumi Minamino won't be able to compete with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane for a place in the starting XI because he is a different kind of player."He wont be the best at playing the position that Salah and Sadio play, because they are used in very explosive transition movements," Marsch told Liverpool Echo's Blood Red Podcast."I think he could be good in Roberto Firminos position where against the ball, he is ready to do some pressing, but then with the ball, he comes into almost a No 10 position for build-up and gets in the box to score goals. Firmino is so good at it but I think thats something Taki can do as well."And I think he can play the No 8 position that they play in the midfield, with the two wide spots where hes ready to press and help pick up balls, but hes also part of the build-up phases."Because he is so intelligent, I think either Firmino or the positions alongside the No 6 in the system that they play in Liverpool would be good for him."