August 11, 2021, 11:31:54 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 11, 2021, 11:25:39 am
Pre-season he's looked fine, but that's all different to the physicality of the league. If he hasn't gotten stronger on the ball, ultimately it will mean nothing.

Easily sorted that though, he just needs to not lift weights.
August 11, 2021, 12:40:57 pm
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 11, 2021, 11:25:39 am
Pre-season he's looked fine, but that's all different to the physicality of the league. If he hasn't gotten stronger on the ball, ultimately it will mean nothing.



I don't think he needs to lift weights.
What would be useful is to learn to scream in a high pitched voice and roll more convinvingly on the ground after initiating contact with opposing defenders.
After the freekick, penalty has been awarded, spring to feet and raise your arms to the heavens, and then , gracefully and with deep gratitude, utter a loud prayer to your master, Bruno Fernandes,  your teacher and idol.
August 11, 2021, 01:57:15 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on August 11, 2021, 12:40:57 pm
I don't think he needs to lift weights.
What would be useful is to learn to scream in a high pitched voice and roll more convinvingly on the ground after initiating contact with opposing defenders.
After the freekick, penalty has been awarded, spring to feet and raise your arms to the heavens, and then , gracefully and with deep gratitude, utter a loud prayer to your master, Bruno Fernandes,  your teacher and idol.

You don't have to put up A. Traore muscle mass, but you have to improve your upper body strength on the ball in this league.
August 12, 2021, 01:01:38 am
Well, having a first proper pre-season with the team has certainly helped him. He is starting to look like the player we've bought from Salzburg ...
August 12, 2021, 09:37:09 am
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on August 11, 2021, 01:57:15 pm
You don't have to put up A. Traore muscle mass, but you have to improve your upper body strength on the ball in this league.

Or even more your leg and hip strength and the way you position yourself in relation to the ball. Plus a sharp sense of balance is extremely handy. And, perhaps more important than anything, is a sense of where your opponents are, including those coming up behind you, so that you know exactly when the impact is likely to happen. Big strong blokes who have none of these other qualities can be very tentative on the ball and extremely easy to knock off it. I don't want to mention Origi here but....
August 12, 2021, 10:24:28 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on August 12, 2021, 01:01:38 am
Well, having a first proper pre-season with the team has certainly helped him. He is starting to look like the player we've bought from Salzburg ...
He has looked better but its pre season.
He starts to play well in the PL then id more optimistic he can be a good option for us.

Whether he has the physical attributes for the PL im not sure.
Osasuna suited him they were a technical side not with much pace & power.
August 12, 2021, 10:47:04 am
Its too bad Pirlo, Baggio, Silva, Iniesta, etc, didnt hit the weights. If they had, they might have made a name for themselves in the game. A crying shame.

Now that you mention it, I havent seen that Pedri fellow in the gym much, either. Obviously another talent going to waste.

If Taki is too lazy to hit the gym, FSG could do worse than hire that fantastic doctor in South Beach who helped me enlarge a certain part of my body.  I cant tell you how much more confident I feel now.

Can you imagine how many titles we would win if Taki and the other players had this cool stuff implanted in their arms and legs?
August 12, 2021, 10:52:36 am
we should get whatever the Bayern medical team are shooting up their players with to gain muscle mass  :o
August 12, 2021, 10:59:20 am
Looks more confident and settled within the squad now than he has since he signed for us. Think he could be a really useful option for us this season.
September 1, 2021, 06:55:10 am
Big chance for him now. Hell get chances.
September 1, 2021, 07:06:29 am
He will definitely get chances because we wont have a choice but to play him. I hope he does because the one annoying thing about last season was the number of players who didnt get opportunities.
September 1, 2021, 07:07:04 am
Yep. Hope he takes the opportunity and makes good (and makes some eat their words, to boot).

He'll need others to be on his wavelength as well, though. You see some incredible movement from him which is not always spotted. Hopefully all the quality training time together without pandemic restrictions will put them all into the same groove.
September 1, 2021, 07:15:19 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on September  1, 2021, 07:07:04 am
Yep. Hope he takes the opportunity and makes good (and makes some eat their words, to boot).

He'll need others to be on his wavelength as well, though. You see some incredible movement from him which is not always spotted. Hopefully all the quality training time together without pandemic restrictions will put them all into the same groove.

He does this thing when he plays on the left or centrally when he makes a run into the left hand side but someone will have to show me the stats because i havent felt that its a ball we play that often. Not sure if thats something he is doing because he is used to it or something we have told him specifically and the other players are ignoring it.
Today at 11:13:45 am
Reading reports hes injured on Japanese duty and is on his way back to Liverpool for assessment.
Today at 12:35:37 pm
That may dashi his hopes of first team football any time soon. He needs to maki the best of his opportunities when he gets them.
Today at 12:41:13 pm
Hope its nothing too serious. With Bobby out as well we need Taki.
Today at 12:56:41 pm
Interesting

Southamptons league goal difference was 0.54 per 90 minutes higher when he was on the pitch last season, and Liverpools improved by 1.27. Its only his relatively small sample with both teams which undermines what initially appears a very impressive record.

Today at 01:50:55 pm
Quote from: rocco on Today at 12:56:41 pm
Interesting

Southamptons league goal difference was 0.54 per 90 minutes higher when he was on the pitch last season, and Liverpools improved by 1.27. Its only his relatively small sample with both teams which undermines what initially appears a very impressive record.



How much was ours skewed by the Palace game?  He also probably played more against weaker teams in general, so you'd expect our goal threat to be higher.
Today at 01:54:04 pm
Quote from: a little break on Today at 11:13:45 am
Reading reports hes injured on Japanese duty and is on his way back to Liverpool for assessment.

He can't seem to catch a break
Today at 02:53:07 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:54:04 pm
He can't seem to catch a break
Let's hope he hasn't!
Today at 04:03:55 pm
For fuck's sake
Today at 04:25:03 pm
Hope it's not serious,we're 3 games into the season and have seemingly 2 forwards out for a spell.
 
Some bloody luck with injuries would be nice for a change.
Today at 05:26:55 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:25:03 pm
Hope it's not serious,we're 3 games into the season and have seemingly 2 forwards out for a spell.
 
Some bloody luck with injuries would be nice for a change.

Yep, all we can do is hope its not going to make him unavailable for a Long time

Today at 06:02:14 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:26:55 pm
Yep, all we can do is hope its not going to make him unavailable for a Long time



You mean like a loan to Southampton.

Hate to see players getting injured but he is so far from starting games it is untrue. He hasn't played a single minute for us this season.
Today at 06:11:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:02:14 pm
You mean like a loan to Southampton.

Hate to see players getting injured but he is so far from starting games it is untrue. He hasn't played a single minute for us this season.

Neither has Konate, Ox or Curtis Jones.?
Today at 06:35:59 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 06:11:41 pm
Neither has Konate, Ox or Curtis Jones.?

Ox started against Norwich.
Today at 06:39:21 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:02:14 pm
You mean like a loan to Southampton.

Hate to see players getting injured but he is so far from starting games it is untrue. He hasn't played a single minute for us this season.

Hes not on loan this season so Klopp intends to use him at some stage otherwise he wouldnt be here
Today at 06:39:51 pm
Anybody know how serious the injury to Minamino is or what the injury is?  All the Japanese FA say on their website is that he withdrew due to injury and missed the Oman game and will miss Tuesdays game against China. 

Today at 06:40:50 pm
Forgive me Al but we are only 3 games into the season, where we've only been playing one a week. Klopp himself said things will start to get more intense after the internationals where we'll be playing every few days. I think it's too early to be saying player X hasn't played a single minute this season and therefore suggesting he won't be playing at all.

I don't know Klopp's plans for Minamino this season, just that we'll find out as the season goes on.
Today at 06:54:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:50 pm
Forgive me Al but we are only 3 games into the season, where we've only been playing one a week. Klopp himself said things will start to get more intense after the internationals where we'll be playing every few days. I think it's too early to be saying player X hasn't played a single minute this season and therefore suggesting he won't be playing at all.

I don't know Klopp's plans for Minamino this season, just that we'll find out as the season goes on.

He is so far down the pecking order it is untrue though. Look at the opening fixtures when we had a number of players out and he didn't get a sniff.

When Harvey Elliot is starting ahead of you and the Ox is being coached to play the false 9 role then your opportunities are likely to be severely limited.

 
Today at 07:06:04 pm
Harvey Elliot is playing in midfield, thats not where Minamino plays.
Today at 07:07:00 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:54:05 pm
He is so far down the pecking order it is untrue though. Look at the opening fixtures when we had a number of players out and he didn't get a sniff.

When Harvey Elliot is starting ahead of you and the Ox is being coached to play the false 9 role then your opportunities are likely to be severely limited.

Not if our first choice forwards keep picking up injuries
Today at 07:07:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:35:59 pm
Ox started against Norwich.


 :lmao whoops
Today at 07:19:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:54:05 pm
He is so far down the pecking order it is untrue though. Look at the opening fixtures when we had a number of players out and he didn't get a sniff.

When Harvey Elliot is starting ahead of you and the Ox is being coached to play the false 9 role then your opportunities are likely to be severely limited.

 

I don't think we had a numberof players out? And why is Elliott starting (in midfield) a negative? He's a talented player whose come in an performed to a high standard, isn't that good thing? I also wouldn't place much stock in pre-season, Oxlade-Chamberlain didn't play as a false 9 against Norwich which is obviously a better sign than pre-season.

Again, what I said in my post was that we're only three games in, having played once a week only and are coming into an intense period from next week so we'll see how Klopp uses the squad. He may not get a chance but it's far too early to be him writing off as being so far away from the first team.
