Can we please take into account that footballers are people.



A foreign player coming to a new country is hard enough as they have to settle in (to life here) and that will undoubtedly affect their football. Come into a new country and not be able to go out and build any kind of life because of lockdowns and such? That has got to be really bloody hard on someone. I can't see how that would NOT impact a person. That's got to have an effect on your football.



Said this myself. Those of us who were born here struggled like fuck these past 13 months, so some of these fuckwits in here need to imagine themselves moving to a new country, new job, new workmates, no friends, no family, and then told you can't leave the house for 3 months only 8 weeks after getting there. Now try and fir in with a new team in a new league. Yeah piece of piss isn't it?