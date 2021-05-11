« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino Watch  (Read 249503 times)

Offline rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2280 on: May 11, 2021, 01:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on May 10, 2021, 01:32:37 pm
Can we please take into account that footballers are people.

A foreign player coming to a new country is hard enough as they have to settle in (to life here) and that will undoubtedly affect their football. Come into a new country and not be able to go out and build any kind of life because of lockdowns and such? That has got to be really bloody hard on someone. I can't see how that would NOT impact a person. That's got to have an effect on your football.

Said this myself. Those of us who were born here struggled like fuck these past 13 months, so some of these fuckwits in here need to imagine themselves moving to a new country, new job, new workmates, no friends, no family, and then told you can't leave the house for 3 months only 8 weeks after getting there. Now try and fir in with a new team in a new league. Yeah piece of piss isn't it?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2281 on: May 11, 2021, 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May 11, 2021, 01:34:04 pm
Said this myself. Those of us who were born here struggled like fuck these past 13 months, so some of these fuckwits in here need to imagine themselves moving to a new country, new job, new workmates, no friends, no family, and then told you can't leave the house for 3 months only 8 weeks after getting there. Now try and fir in with a new team in a new league. Yeah piece of piss isn't it?

But he's on (insert inflated wage) a week.
Offline rob1966

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2282 on: May 11, 2021, 02:40:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 11, 2021, 01:36:36 pm
But he's on (insert inflated wage) a week.

Sorry, my bad, thanks for reminding me - totally forgot high wages make you immune to mental health issues and remove barriers to settling in etc. I'll have to try harder next time to remember
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2283 on: May 11, 2021, 05:09:29 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 11, 2021, 01:36:36 pm
But he's on (insert inflated wage) a week.

He's also 26.
Offline pathetic

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2284 on: May 11, 2021, 06:28:13 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on May 11, 2021, 12:39:13 pm
But we can judge him based on all the games he played. Too timid, weak and constantly ignored by his teammates. Just like playing with 10 men.

Ignored by his teammates is not exactly his fault and it's not bound to help his confidence either. I agree that he was too weak and timid but we have to understand the circumstances. He was brought in from the Austrian league and all the other circumstances people have mentioned mutliple times. Don't think he was given a fair chance and it's a pity as he was outstanding against us.
Offline jckliew

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 03:14:54 am »
MOTM !
Online Redcap

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:38:19 am »
I'd be interested in seeing the starting XI for each of the games Taki has played. It might be my perception but I feel like he's usually played with a weaker front 3 and not had as much opportunity to gel with our best attacking players.
Online Persephone

Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 07:11:03 am »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 06:38:19 am
I'd be interested in seeing the starting XI for each of the games Taki has played. It might be my perception but I feel like he's usually played with a weaker front 3 and not had as much opportunity to gel with our best attacking players.
He was looking much better yesterday though, and built up a nice partnership with Tsimikas and Bobby. He's got that ability to keep crashing the line and can play good little through balls. I'm really hoping he can still come good, he's such a good technical player.
