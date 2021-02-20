Redmond - played 756 mins, 2 goals, 2 assists - GA every 189 mins

Adams - played 648 mins, 3 goals, 0 assists - GA every 216 mins

Ings - played 598 mins, 3 goals, 1 assists - GA every 150 mins

Minamino - played 457 mins, 2 goals, 0 assists - GA every 229 mins

Djenepo - played 374 mins, 0 goals or assists

Tella - played 301 mins, 0 goals or assists

Theo - played 186 mins, 0 goals, 2 assists - GA every 93 mins

I have actually crunched the numbers, so we can see how many minutes each of their attacking options have played (not including Armstrong even though he played 2 games as a makeshift winger, as he is nominally a CM) before the Liverpool game:So as this shows, he has basically been their 4th choice, and been their 4th best productivity wise too, and its been rotating him Djenepo and Tella largely (Theo's 186 mins came in the previous 3 games after a 3 month injury, which is why his pure numbers are low) - but Djenepo and Tella have done nothing with the ball (which questions why they have on occasion been prefered to him). However, as I said, the majoritry of his minutes came in the first 5 games he was there he played 316 mins of his 457 mins, with 141 in the next 6 (not including us, where he couldn't play)