Takumi Minamino Watch

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 20, 2021, 04:44:20 pm
I just saw his goal.  :)

Loved the way his movement put the Chelsea defender on his arse before he slotted home.


LiamG

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 20, 2021, 04:55:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on February 20, 2021, 01:31:19 pm
Yeh I think he is a player that thrives on space. He isn't the quickest and struggles physically but give him space and he has quality.


Something not a lot of teams give us
Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 20, 2021, 05:00:20 pm
Terrific goal...few more of them and he'll return to our ranks brimming with confidence....


spider-neil

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 20, 2021, 05:09:21 pm
Mission accomplished Agent Minamino.
zadoktBeast

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 24, 2021, 11:42:15 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on February 20, 2021, 01:31:19 pm
Yeh I think he is a player that thrives on space. He isn't the quickest and struggles physically but give him space and he has quality.

He might need a bodyguard, but IMO he's actually very good at passing and one-two's in tight spaces. His goals against the low-blocks of Arteta (Tapas Tony Pulis) and Hodgson's Palace indicate this.

One thing that he does which i LOVE and which i wish all our players did more of, is the Dummy Shot. It's such an underrated and effective skill
pathetic

  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 25, 2021, 04:24:41 pm
Nice start for him at Southampton. Was disappointed he didn't start more games for us after that Palace goal, especially since Origi has been practically useless for some time now. Couldn't get my head round that decision. Hope to see him back here next summer.
Dubred

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 25, 2021, 04:39:52 pm
Hopefully this loan is more a project to boost his self confidence cause as a player with potential I think he's great and has a lot to offer.

If it is Project Confidence.......its working so far!
PaulF

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 26, 2021, 08:58:01 am
Quote from: zadoktBeast on February 24, 2021, 11:42:15 pm
He might need a bodyguard, but IMO he's actually very good at passing and one-two's in tight spaces. His goals against the low-blocks of Arteta (Tapas Tony Pulis) and Hodgson's Palace indicate this.

One thing that he does which i LOVE and which i wish all our players did more of, is the Dummy Shot. It's such an underrated and effective skill
The Dummy shot is the younger brother of the no-look goal.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
February 26, 2021, 12:18:48 pm
I'm always half expecting to never see any of our loanees in a Liverpool kit again,hopefully some of this batch can come back and make it.

Good to see Taki doing well at Soton with the minutes he's getting there.
Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 06:27:32 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on February 26, 2021, 12:18:48 pm
I'm always half expecting to never see any of our loanees in a Liverpool kit again,hopefully some of this batch can come back and make it.

Good to see Taki doing well at Soton with the minutes he's getting there.

Seems like he has fallen well down the pecking order at Saints now - anyone know why?  He had a good start (2 goals in 3 games starting), but since then was not in the squad 1 time, started 3 (coming off in each game), came off the bench once, and was left on the bench 4 times, with 0 impact in any of the 4 games he did play

When I looked at the matches, it looks like they prefered to play Redmond on the left and Walcott on the right  - the matches Taki started were when Walcott (and Armstrong) were injured, and as soon as Walcott got back fit, they went straight back to him and Redmond, and Ings and Adams up front.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 06:30:31 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 06:27:32 pm
Seems like he has fallen well down the pecking order at Saints now - anyone know why?  He had a good start (2 goals in 3 games starting), but since then was not in the squad 1 time, started 3 (coming off in each game), came off the bench once, and was left on the bench 4 times, with 0 impact in any of the 4 games he did play

When I looked at the matches, it looks like they prefered to play Redmond on the left and Walcott on the right  - the matches Taki started were when Walcott (and Armstrong) were injured, and as soon as Walcott got back fit, they went straight back to him and Redmond, and Ings and Adams up front.

Because supposedly he lit a fire under an underperforming Nathan Redmond. Not going to play a loanee over an incumbent, you can almost think that Hassenhuttl did the loan for this purpose.
farawayred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 06:36:09 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:30:31 pm
Because supposedly he lit a fire under an underperforming Nathan Redmond. Not going to play a loanee over an incumbent, you can almost think that Hassenhuttl did the loan for this purpose.
I haven't followed Taki but you're saying that he wasn't able to displace Redmond at Southampton? I think that should be within his abilities, so now I'm somewhat worried. I didn't see him as being bought because he's cheap, but because of his potential. I'm really hoping that he will come good next season.


Bend It Like Aurelio

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 06:38:53 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:36:09 pm
I haven't followed Taki but you're saying that he wasn't able to displace Redmond at Southampton? I think that should be within his abilities, so now I'm somewhat worried. I didn't see him as being bought because he's cheap, but because of his potential. I'm really hoping that he will come good next season.

It is what it is. Redmond has noticeably picked up his game once Minamino arrived. Hes still got no end product, but if we arent interested in selling to Soton, then why would Hassenhuttl play Taki over him? Theyve got nothing to play for anymore.
Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 06:58:31 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:36:09 pm
I haven't followed Taki but you're saying that he wasn't able to displace Redmond at Southampton? I think that should be within his abilities, so now I'm somewhat worried. I didn't see him as being bought because he's cheap, but because of his potential. I'm really hoping that he will come good next season.

It's more he hasn't been out and out first choice, and they have been rotating their front 2 and 2 wingers a lot - with when fit, Redmond prefered to Taki on the LW (and Walcott on the RW), but equally both Tella and Djenepo have been prefered to Taki 2 or 3 times - other than the Leics game where Taki played RW and Tella LW (Adams/Redmond up front, Walcott was being rested)
Scottymuser

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 07:27:55 pm
I have actually crunched the numbers, so we can see how many minutes each of their attacking options have played (not including Armstrong even though he played 2  games as a makeshift winger, as he is nominally a CM) before the Liverpool game:

  • Redmond - played 756 mins, 2 goals, 2 assists - GA every 189 mins
  • Adams - played 648 mins, 3 goals, 0 assists - GA every 216 mins
  • Ings - played 598 mins, 3 goals, 1 assists - GA every 150 mins
  • Minamino - played 457 mins, 2 goals, 0 assists - GA every 229 mins
  • Djenepo - played 374 mins, 0 goals or assists
  • Tella - played 301 mins, 0 goals or assists
  • Theo - played 186 mins, 0 goals, 2 assists - GA every 93 mins

So as this shows, he has basically been their 4th choice, and been their 4th best productivity wise too, and its been rotating him Djenepo and Tella largely (Theo's 186 mins came in the previous 3 games after a 3 month injury, which is why his pure numbers are low) - but Djenepo and Tella have done nothing with the ball (which questions why they have on occasion been prefered to him).  However, as I said, the majoritry of his minutes came in the first 5 games he was there he played 316 mins of his 457 mins, with 141 in the next 6 (not including us, where he couldn't play)
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 07:31:19 pm
Saints fans are not that keen on him. Wonder if we loan him out again next season to someone like Norwich?
mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 07:35:08 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:31:19 pm
Saints fans are not that keen on him. Wonder if we loan him out again next season to someone like Norwich?

Why not sell him?
Good player but is struggling in the premier league.


Pistolero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 08:22:06 pm
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:31:19 pm
Saints fans are not that keen on him. Wonder if we loan him out again next season to someone like Norwich?

They know fuckall....for me he's shown enough glimpses of his talent to remain with us and given some opportunities in a real season


PeterTheRed

  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 08:31:55 pm
I think that Minamino will be back with us next season ...
MD1990

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:23:06 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:55 pm
I think that Minamino will be back with us next season ...
if he is he will barely play.
Maybe in the Europa. He isnt good enough for us.

We are holding onto to squad players far too long. Klopp is far too loyal to some players
newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:24:20 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:31:55 pm
I think that Minamino will be back with us next season ...

He probably will be. And we should be prepared for him to still struggle next season as well.
thekitkatshuffler

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:28:11 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 08:22:06 pm
They know fuckall....for me he's shown enough glimpses of his talent to remain with us and given some opportunities in a real season
Naby and Takumi: The Glimpse Brothers! - tour tickets on sale now.





PeterTheRed

  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:46:56 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:24:20 pm
He probably will be. And we should be prepared for him to still struggle next season as well.

It will be interesting to see him on a full strength team, with Van Dijk and Gomez in central defence, Trent and Robbo as fullbacks, and Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in midfield. I think thay he could be effective against a low block defence, deputizing for Salah, Mane and Jota in the wide attacking positions, when required ...
mickeydocs

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:51:36 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:46:56 pm
It will be interesting to see him on a full strength team, with Van Dijk and Gomez in central defence, Trent and Robbo as fullbacks, and Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago in midfield. I think thay he could be effective against a low block defence, deputizing for Salah, Mane and Jota in the wide attacking positions, when required ...

He has played plenty of games in full strength teams with us. He was mostly anonymous.


deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: Takumi Minamino Watch
Today at 10:52:18 pm
He's not good enough physically for this league.
