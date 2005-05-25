I find the lightweight shouts unfounded.



His problem today was his positioning. He seemed to constantly be out of position by 10 yards. I'd say he needs more minutes. Would also like to see him in a more standard first XI. He didn't play on Wednesday (he didn't), but the team stunk the place out. If he'd played, he'd have likely been the scapegoat.



I find them well founded based on what we have seen.I want to like Taki a lottttt. I've missed having cool guys with great haircuts that I could never have in the squad, and he has got that in spades.I'd compare him to Dirk Kuyt in that the game intelligence is there, the ability to work hard is there, team first ethic, great touch but sometimes the ball seems to stand up on him, good vision. But where Kuyt battled and my lasting memory of him is scoring through people, Minamino in his time at LFC has in nearly every instance come out 2nd best in the physical 1 v 1's. Now, that's not great, but what is really crushing my hopes of Minamino making it here is that, as others have said, he is turning possession over with limp shots in every appearance and too many sloppy giveaways to go with the times a scrappy ball or 50/50 ball doesn't end up with LFC after entering his orbit. Perhaps it's wildly unfair, but he is the anti-Wijnaldum in that regard. If the ball goes near-ish Gini you can be certain of one thingHe hasn't shown the ability to fight for and retain the ball that Firmino has shown. He hasn't got electric pace. He's about game intelligence and movement and doggedness only it's not really happening. I feel COVID and life off the pitch being highly irregular would have a greater impact on a new transplant to merseyside during this period, so as usual it feels stupid to say anything about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; I wouldn't be shocked to see Minamino in beast mode next season. But, at this point, it feels like Damn really wish we kept Harvey Elliott around to take some of these minutes..