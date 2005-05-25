« previous next »
Author Topic: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play  (Read 177531 times)

Offline JackWard33

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1600 on: Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM »
He's not a midfielder ... he was asked to play in midfield ... move on
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1601 on: Yesterday at 04:40:23 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM
He's not a midfielder ... he was asked to play in midfield ... move on

I agree but his lack of physicality is a problem in other positions as well.
Offline Doc Red

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1602 on: Yesterday at 04:41:10 PM »
Quote from: Red-Dread on Yesterday at 03:54:29 PM
I noticed a couple of instances today where it appeared that some of our players were wary of passing to Taki.

I think I noticed that as well, particularly the 2nd half. Or maybe I was noticing it because I was looking for it.
It's one thing not playing well, we'll chalk that up to playing a different position than what he's used to, but he gives the ball away a lot. And not from taking risks with his passing, but from being overpowered as he tries to keep control of the ball. There are smaller players that are better at keeping the ball away from the opponent, hopefully he catches on soon. Almost as if he's been promoted from the youth squad and is still getting to grips with the technical and physical difference in the Premier league.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 04:45:10 PM »
Hes not strong enough. Game passed him by massively.
Offline BigCDump

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 04:47:08 PM »
One thing that was undeniably noticeable was him pulling out of challenges, and that really is not acceptable. Doesn't matter where he's asked to play, if you show weakness the opposition pounce and that burdens your teammates.

Strange, because I never saw that in the games he played against us. He was scrapping and biting for everything.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 05:04:03 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 04:45:10 PM
Hes not strong enough. Game passed him by massively.

Yeah, just breathe on him and he seems to lose the ball.
Offline Klopp-A-Delphia

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 05:06:18 PM »
He's been the biggest disappointment of Klopp's reign. Feels like a committee signing.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 05:09:39 PM »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on Yesterday at 05:06:18 PM
He's been the biggest disappointment of Klopp's reign. Feels like a committee signing.

Klopp is part of that committee.

I genuinely believe, with absolutely no proof or evidence, that he was signed just because of his buy out clause and the ability to flip him for a profit. Like those trainer resellers.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 05:09:44 PM »
Quote from: Klopp-A-Delphia on Yesterday at 05:06:18 PM
He's been the biggest disappointment of Klopp's reign. Feels like a committee signing.

Weren't the players pushing for his signing after we played Salzburg at anfield as well? I'm sure he moved to a number 8 position against us that game and dominated the second half

He just seems to lightweight for this league. Would probably do well in Spain or Italy where the pace is slower and less physical.

He either needs to bulk up and get used to the pace and physicality of the league or he'll continue struggling
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 05:13:45 PM »
He's slow and lightweight. Can't actually believe he's getting a game
Online farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 05:19:20 PM »
He's more suited to the CL than the PL. I'd start him against Ajax for two reasons. First, enough first team players getting injured in the league! Secondly, give Gini a break as we would massively need him and he's racking up the minutes. If both group games on Tuesday end in a draw, we would have qualified for the playoffs, and if not, we'd still have Midtijlland to play.
Online JC the Messiah

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 05:27:06 PM »
I find the lightweight shouts unfounded.

His problem today was his positioning. He seemed to constantly be out of position by 10 yards. I'd say he needs more minutes. Would also  like to see him in a more standard first XI. He didn't play on Wednesday (he didn't), but the team stunk the place out. If he'd played, he'd have likely been the scapegoat.
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 05:35:27 PM »
At the moment, he looks like he won a competition to play for us. We honestly wouldn't have been worse had we started the game with 10 men.

What grates me about him is that he doesn't show fight. Even if things aren't going your way, at least show some determination.
Offline red_Mark1980

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 05:38:00 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 05:27:06 PM
I find the lightweight shouts unfounded.

His problem today was his positioning. He seemed to constantly be out of position by 10 yards. I'd say he needs more minutes. Would also  like to see him in a more standard first XI. He didn't play on Wednesday (he didn't), but the team stunk the place out. If he'd played, he'd have likely been the scapegoat.

He couldn't hold Luis Garcia off. I can't see him ever being a good player for us
Offline Vinay

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 05:53:46 PM »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 05:19:20 PM
He's more suited to the CL than the PL. I'd start him against Ajax for two reasons. First, enough first team players getting injured in the league! Secondly, give Gini a break as we would massively need him and he's racking up the minutes. If both group games on Tuesday end in a draw, we would have qualified for the playoffs, and if not, we'd still have Midtijlland to play.
No way. He is not performing and shouldnt start such an important game.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 05:55:30 PM »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 05:53:46 PM
No way. He is not performing and shouldnt start such an important game.
Almost no one else is fit, so his inclusion is a no brainer
Online farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1616 on: Yesterday at 06:06:11 PM »
Tepid is right, pretty much whoever can walk will start the next game.
Offline mallin9

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1617 on: Yesterday at 06:51:48 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Yesterday at 05:27:06 PM
I find the lightweight shouts unfounded.

His problem today was his positioning. He seemed to constantly be out of position by 10 yards. I'd say he needs more minutes. Would also  like to see him in a more standard first XI. He didn't play on Wednesday (he didn't), but the team stunk the place out. If he'd played, he'd have likely been the scapegoat.

I find them well founded based on what we have seen.

I want to like Taki a lottttt.  I've missed having cool guys with great haircuts that I could never have in the squad, and he has got that in spades.

I'd compare him to Dirk Kuyt in that the game intelligence is there, the ability to work hard is there, team first ethic, great touch but sometimes the ball seems to stand up on him, good vision.  But where Kuyt battled and my lasting memory of him is scoring through people, Minamino in his time at LFC has in nearly every instance come out 2nd best in the physical 1 v 1's.  Now, that's not great, but what is really crushing my hopes of Minamino making it here is that, as others have said, he is turning possession over with limp shots in every appearance and too many sloppy giveaways to go with the times a scrappy ball or 50/50 ball doesn't end up with LFC after entering his orbit.  Perhaps it's wildly unfair, but he is the anti-Wijnaldum in that regard.  If the ball goes near-ish Gini you can be certain of one thing

He hasn't shown the ability to fight for and retain the ball that Firmino has shown.  He hasn't got electric pace.  He's about game intelligence and movement and doggedness only it's not really happening.  I feel COVID and life off the pitch being highly irregular would have a greater impact on a new transplant to merseyside during this period, so as usual it feels stupid to say anything about Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool; I wouldn't be shocked to see Minamino in beast mode next season.  But, at this point, it feels like Damn really wish we kept Harvey Elliott around to take some of these minutes..
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1618 on: Yesterday at 07:17:02 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM
He's not a midfielder ... he was asked to play in midfield ... move on

What is he then? I dont know what his best position is because he hasnt shown anything in any position he has played for us so far.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1619 on: Yesterday at 07:27:49 PM »
I think he is a bit like Coutinho in that he doesn't really fit anywhere in Klopp's system but coutinho's brilliance kinda had you forgetting about the fit. Not sure Taki will ever get there.
Offline Simplexity

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1620 on: Yesterday at 07:34:07 PM »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:27:49 PM
I think he is a bit like Coutinho in that he doesn't really fit anywhere in Klopp's system but coutinho's brilliance kinda had you forgetting about the fit. Not sure Taki will ever get there.

No offense to Minamino but Coutinho is a far better footballer than he will ever be in pretty much every sense of the word.

Minamino just seems so weak, like he isn't even there, the opposition barely even care when he presses them.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1621 on: Yesterday at 07:38:47 PM »
It feels like we got him strictly because he played good against us and his release clause was quite cheap.
I am all for giving chance to players and being patient but there was no point playing him for 98 minutes tonight.
He will score and get an assist here and there in cup matches but he is not a PL starter material for us.
Offline S

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1622 on: Yesterday at 07:40:08 PM »
Was really excited when we signed him but games continue to pass him by.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 07:27:49 PM
I think he is a bit like Coutinho in that he doesn't really fit anywhere in Klopp's system but coutinho's brilliance kinda had you forgetting about the fit. Not sure Taki will ever get there.
There is a comparison in their playing styles. However Coutinho was more physical than you might think. He definitely bulked up during his time here.

Also, Coutinho at his best was world class.
Online farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1623 on: Yesterday at 09:00:14 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:38:47 PM
It feels like we got him strictly because he played good against us and his release clause was quite cheap.
I am all for giving chance to players and being patient but there was no point playing him for 98 minutes tonight.
He will score and get an assist here and there in cup matches but he is not a PL starter material for us.
Whilst these two factors surely played a role, I'd be really surprised if our recruiting team bout him just for that. He takes a foreigner quota in both the PL and CL, and to buy a player just to resale is not realistic. Plus, we would have sold him this summer to fund another purchase if that were the case. Taki has the talent, and it's not just raw talent, but I think he lacks a few necessary attributes to fit in the PL (not that that could have been foreseen). He needs to stand his ground, protect the ball better, not fall under light touch and not pull away from tackles. I think that's all psychological for him, considering the amount of injuries around him and especially their severity.
Offline stockdam

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1624 on: Yesterday at 10:04:54 PM »
I loved him when he played for Salzburg but he has been so disappointing for us. I really hope that he gains some form soon. Keita took a long time to show what he could do so Im hoping that the real Minamino will turn up soon.
Offline Tony19:6

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1625 on: Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 04:40:23 PM
I agree but his lack of physicality is a problem in other positions as well.

Agree he needs to go to the Salah/Mane gym school.

Offline Red Berry

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1626 on: Yesterday at 10:17:42 PM »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:04:39 PM
Is It?

He has not played well in the PL for us.

I can see him being loaned or sold to a Bundesliga club next summer

Considering a lot of our own players were clamouring to Klopp after our games against RB Salzburg and he just smiled because he knew a deal was in the works, I reckon I'm comfortable in their judgement.

Does that mean it will work out?  No.  But I'll trust the club on this. Even if he's moved on we'll make a tidy profit.
Offline decosabute

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1627 on: Yesterday at 10:26:28 PM »
While I do agree that he somewhat lacks physical strength needed in the PL, I'm more concerned about his mentality. In a squad full of absolute killers, he feels like a mouse to me. Think the step up has him playing well within himself. Not to engage too much in stereotyping nationalities, but it reminds me a bit of Kagawa at Man United - you could see a quality player was in there somewhere, but it couldn't stop him being a flop.

As always, would absolutely love the fella to prove me wrong.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1628 on: Yesterday at 10:32:17 PM »
I thought hed be another gem but outside of some tidy touches and lots of running, Im struggling to see anything in his game worth writing about. Penetration? Crossing? Dribbling? Goals? Speed? Strength? Theres little that comes to mind when you see him play.

Theres not a lot to work with based on what weve seen so far. Suspect it would help if he played in the false 9, but it seems Klopp doesnt trust him there right now.
Offline S

Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1629 on: Yesterday at 10:48:19 PM »
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Yesterday at 10:13:53 PM
Agree he needs to go to the Salah/Mane gym school.
Trent put on a lot of muscle too. Wonder if they will do similar here.
Offline Guz-kop

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1630 on: Yesterday at 10:54:13 PM »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 04:19:18 PM
He's not a midfielder ... he was asked to play in midfield ... move on

You're probably right but there's huge pressure on him every time he plays now. Jota has been incredible and made our front 3 into a 4. Minamino isn't displacing Bobby or the others currently. He's also had shaqiri who looked buried has come in and performed on the few chances he's had. He's basically fighting for keitas place but if it's a choice between the two, if both fit, I'm going for the energy naby brings. I'm guessing gini will get a rest either midweek or next weekend so Henderson and Jones probably play together, and minamino might get a chance as the furthest forward of the 3, again.
Offline Ginieus

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1631 on: Yesterday at 10:57:07 PM »
My issue with Minamino is I genuinely have no idea what position he is supposed to play? Every time I've seen him, his ball retention is poor, makes the wrong pass or looks lost.

Could do with a loan move in this league when we have more players back fit.
Offline Bakez0151

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1632 on: Today at 12:10:58 AM »
I mean people have to remember he was a 7 million signing from the Austrian league. We have to have tempered expectations. He was one we bought to develop. Maybe it will work out, maybe it won't. Certainly too early to be writing him off yet. It's probably unfair to compare him to Jota, who may have flew under the radar a bit, but we still paid 40mil+ for him and was a proven Prem performer.

I'm pretty sure he did his best work for Salzburg inside the box. It's where he did the damage against us. Hasn't shown that for us though and certainly needs to improve if he's going to make it.
Offline Adeemo

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1633 on: Today at 12:30:24 AM »
Hes best as a false 9, the Firmino role but hes never ever going to get a run of games with Mane and Salah either side of him, so that he can genuinely get up to speed. Hes stuck making cameos there, playing in make shift league cup teams or being shoe horned into midfield. Hes really got his work cut out to make it here.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1634 on: Today at 01:42:34 AM »
He's not playing in the kind of setup that suits his game. Just watch his CL games for Salzburg, against good and strong teams, to see what he can do in the right set up.

The interesting question is why he was bought. I don't hold with the reseller idea; there must be a plan for him. I think there could have been a plan to change the way the midfield and the shape of the attack works - hence Taki and Thiago being bought - but injuries and other exigencies have prevented it being put into operation
Online jooneyisdagod

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1635 on: Today at 02:46:40 AM »
He's the Japanese Aspas. A good player in general and has energy, a bit of technique and is constant motion but he's just nowhere near physical enough to hack it in this league and he's not quite technical enough or a good enough dribbler to buy himself the space he needs.
Online farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1636 on: Today at 04:07:48 AM »
Quote from: jooneyisdagod on Today at 02:46:40 AM
He's the Japanese Aspas. A good player in general and has energy, a bit of technique and is constant motion but he's just nowhere near physical enough to hack it in this league and he's not quite technical enough or a good enough dribbler to buy himself the space he needs.
Kazu Miura, Kng Kazu, what a legend... He's my fucking age, younger by a month, and still playing professional football with Yokohama, I believe. Taki has a bar too high to reach.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Takumi Minamino - Now Eligible to Play
« Reply #1637 on: Today at 04:20:06 AM »
I think he's the sort of player that thrives on playing just beside an athletic, dominating centre forward that he can play off. We don't have that sort of player and our style is very different. He's also being played slightly out of position and getting infrequent games so it is not surprising that he's looked a little out of place. That being said, the recruitment team obviously saw a player there and I think he just needs a bit more time before people start writing him off. Don't forget that many other players have come into our setup and have struggled to find their feet initially.
