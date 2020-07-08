You can see his skill and great positioning, but as they said in the commentary thread last night, he does seem to bounce off the groks in defence. Perhaps he will be the player we finally see bulking up?



I don't think bulking up is his primary issue.We are looking at a talented player who has come in mid-season and then had to deal with difficult circumstances in terms of the covid-19 pandemic. From a personal point of view this may have made it hard to settle. More than that though, I'm not sure how much time he would have had to work on the tactical side of things with the coaching staff and other players.We know Klopp operates a complex tactical system that requires all 11 players to be in sync. We've seen players who've come in from the same league, or higher quality leagues than the Austrian Bundelsiga, in the summer transfer window, have a pre-season and still primarily sit out the 1st few months of the season whilst they adapt. Easy to see how Minamino's situation is much more difficult than those and how he may benefit from a pre-season where he can learn the nuances of our tactical demands, maybe improve his physical condition and become more attuned to playing with new team mates.Next season will be the time to properly assess him. I think the time on the training pitch and any minutes he gets in game time are giving him a head start for next season. One of his main hurdles to maximise his potential here might be the shortened pre-season this summer. I don't think this helps Minamino or any other signing we make. Not in terms of instant impact anyway.