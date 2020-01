Loved his pressing but thought his touch let him down a fair bit tonight. Ball just seemed to bounce off him a few times but iím putting that down to him needing to get used to the tempo we play at.



Solid debut.



Derby debut with the kids at Anfield in a possibly more complicated role than he's used to, not the best way to start but good to give the normal guys a rest. I thought he was standing way too close to the guy on the ball and asking for it to feet too much, we might've been better with Origi through the middle but I'd bet Klopp was willing to put up with that dysfunction to get him some minutes in that role.