I have doubts on him starting the Everton game. Everton can get a bit physical. For someone who has never played in this league, to hand him a start, against Everton would be a bit brave.



I remember Keita going through a "settling down" period. As did Matip and Fabinho. He will probably give him a couple of games of substitute appearances. As much as I want to see him play, I think we might have to wait a bit longer.



My 2 cents though.