Indeed he can. He has played everywhere except for keeper and centre back in his pro career.



Interesting. I wonder if we might see him cover there once or twice? I can't see Klopp buying a specialist defender as back up, and the way we use our FBs suggests we'd be better off using generalist midfielders as cover, a la Henderson and Milner. I can't imagine he's been bought for that purpose but given that Klopp Likes a smaller squad with more versatile players used more often it wouldn't entirely surprise me to see him there once or twice.