Author Topic: Takumi Minamino

Offline Kopout

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #520 on: December 24, 2019, 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?
Offline Skeeve

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #521 on: December 24, 2019, 06:04:09 PM
Quote from: Kopout on December 24, 2019, 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?

Anywhere across the front three, more commonly out wide, but has played a fair amount as an AM as well:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

Offline elsewhere

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #522 on: December 24, 2019, 06:33:40 PM
I still can't believe we got him for that cheap. He fits our system perfectly.
Offline SteveZissou

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #523 on: December 24, 2019, 06:42:30 PM
Watch Minamino's video from Liverpool you can see him asking the photographer to take his photo with the sign on the wall. This is different. We need players with this type of enthusiasm and hunger because when we win all the trophies we want, some players will get into the usual mode phase of what happens and we will always need some new passionate blood to keep renewing that drive. This man is perfect. This is precisely why players like him are more valuable than Pogba. Anyway, this is what I also told Klopp, cos with my passion and enthusiasm, I would even take a cut-price wage of 10,000k per week. I'm ready to go in, coach, just give me a chance. I know there's a lot of riding on it, but it's all psychological. Just gotta stay in a positive frame of mind.
Offline farawayred

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #524 on: December 25, 2019, 02:19:21 AM
Minamino is not a Klopp player. They snuck him in the club when Klopp was away. Meh, what good can come out of that?
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #525 on: December 25, 2019, 06:12:35 AM
has he been seen in training yet

or is he busy in japan gorging kfc for his christmas celebrations?
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #526 on: December 25, 2019, 06:17:09 AM
Quote from: xbugawugax on December 25, 2019, 06:12:35 AM
has he been seen in training yet

or is he busy in japan gorging kfc for his christmas celebrations?

He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.
Offline Sinyoro

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #527 on: December 25, 2019, 10:42:26 AM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on December 25, 2019, 06:17:09 AM
He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.

He is probably on an individualised training program. Kornmeyer will have his eye on him. Takumi is undergoing his preseason training right now.
Online harleydanger

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #528 on: December 25, 2019, 11:59:04 AM
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on December 25, 2019, 06:17:09 AM
He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.

Doesnt mean he cant train.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline AnfieldRD19

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #529 on: December 25, 2019, 02:06:48 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on December 24, 2019, 06:04:09 PM
Anywhere across the front three, more commonly out wide, but has played a fair amount as an AM as well:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #530 on: December 25, 2019, 02:41:20 PM
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on December 25, 2019, 02:06:48 PM
Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.

Agree. Him, Origi and the normal front three is a good mix of players.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Offline aw1991

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #531 on: December 25, 2019, 03:14:11 PM
Quote from: Kopout on December 24, 2019, 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?
According to Rene Maric, who coached him at Salzburg until last season:
"Hes quite complete. Normally best as #10, but can play as forward/striker or winger, too. In our first season
@RedBullSalzburg we even used him twice as wingback, in our second season he was an 8 in 4-diamond-2 a few times. Very smart, great scorer, agile & technically good."

https://twitter.com/ReneMaric/status/1207632635180261376
Offline deFacto

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #532 on: December 25, 2019, 03:49:29 PM
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on December 25, 2019, 02:06:48 PM
Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.

They switched to a diamond, with him as the 10.
Offline kloppagetime

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #533 on: December 25, 2019, 04:23:14 PM
Was exceptional against us so chuffed with this signing, once again we've gone for the right player who fits our system perfectly.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #534 on: December 26, 2019, 05:59:49 AM
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 24, 2019, 12:05:59 PM
Its no fluke that were in for players like this. Edwards dorsal great job of recruitment.

Not a fin of this one, sorry
Offline blink

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #535 on: December 26, 2019, 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)
Offline GreatEx

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #536 on: December 26, 2019, 07:47:46 AM
^ a million times THIS
Offline manx_red

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #537 on: December 26, 2019, 08:01:52 AM
Quote from: blink on December 26, 2019, 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

Love this
Offline Mighty Zeus

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #538 on: December 26, 2019, 08:15:05 AM
Quote from: blink on December 26, 2019, 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

This is clearly going to happen. I feel like I'm looking at the future reading this. Prophet Blink.
Online kloppismydad

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #539 on: December 26, 2019, 08:19:16 AM
Quote from: blink on December 26, 2019, 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

Brilliant!
Offline Ghost of Xmas Futureville

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #540 on: December 26, 2019, 08:40:35 AM
Really? Am I the only one who thinks we'll sound like a bunch of tits singing that at him?

Bah humbug!
Online royhendohohohoho!

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #541 on: December 26, 2019, 08:49:47 AM
Quote from: GreatEx on December 26, 2019, 05:59:49 AM
Not a fin of this one, sorry

I'm just glad we didn't blowhole swathes of our budget to get onto the rostrum.
Offline Prof

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #542 on: December 26, 2019, 09:46:56 AM
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December 26, 2019, 08:40:35 AM
Really? Am I the only one who thinks we'll sound like a bunch of tits singing that at him?

Bah humbug!
No you aren't alone.

For some reason I have a memory of hearing this sung for McManaman... Am I imagining that?
Offline Jizzer's Chrimbo just got Messier

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #543 on: December 26, 2019, 10:13:58 AM
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 26, 2019, 08:49:47 AM
I'm just glad we didn't blowhole swathes of our budget to get onto the rostrum.

He joined us because he knows. He could have gone to United, but said nah. WAL for him now.
Offline Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #544 on: December 26, 2019, 10:24:42 AM
Is he eligible to play for Wales?
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #545 on: December 26, 2019, 10:55:52 AM
Quote from: Dick Jon Hall With Hazell's Lolly on December 26, 2019, 10:24:42 AM
Is he eligible to play for Wales?
He'd probably be the best player they've had since Jan Moby.
Offline beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan!

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #546 on: December 26, 2019, 11:03:31 AM
Sheff Utd debut ?

Or the mongrels in FA cup
Online harleydanger

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #547 on: December 26, 2019, 12:08:01 PM
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on December 26, 2019, 11:03:31 AM
Sheff Utd debut ?

Or the mongrels in FA cup

Its tradition for new signings to score against Everton on debut.
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #548 on: December 26, 2019, 12:15:18 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 26, 2019, 10:55:52 AM
He'd probably be the best player they've had since Jan Moby.

Dont be a dick.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #549 on: December 26, 2019, 12:16:31 PM
Quote from: harleydanger on December 26, 2019, 12:08:01 PM
Its tradition for new signings to score against Everton on debut.

Preferably in the last minute in front of the Anfield Rd End.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #550 on: December 26, 2019, 12:17:56 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 26, 2019, 12:15:18 PM
Dont be a dick.
Ahab to take exception to that.
Offline Igor Biscuit please?

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #551 on: December 26, 2019, 12:28:51 PM
I love the muppets song, but there's also a possible Adam's Family theme tune there too.
I'm looking forward to the song as much as the player lol
Offline Gaz123456

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #552 on: December
At least he should be good at his initiation song if he's used to karaoke
Offline Linudden

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #553 on: December 26, 2019, 06:10:05 PM »
Is he already released to take part in first-team training? I know there isn't much of that at the moment for obvious schedule reasons, but at least it should help.
Offline smurfinaus

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #554 on: December 26, 2019, 10:10:53 PM »
He must be loving what he is seeing and champing at the bit to take part :P
Offline Kopout

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #555 on: Yesterday at 03:46:03 AM »
Quote from: aw1991 on December 25, 2019, 03:14:11 PM
According to Rene Maric, who coached him at Salzburg until last season:
"Hes quite complete. Normally best as #10, but can play as forward/striker or winger, too. In our first season
@RedBullSalzburg we even used him twice as wingback, in our second season he was an 8 in 4-diamond-2 a few times. Very smart, great scorer, agile & technically good."

https://twitter.com/ReneMaric/status/1207632635180261376

Sounds good. i want him to play alongside our front 3 lot more often.
Offline Richie69

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #556 on: Yesterday at 04:59:48 AM »
Quote from: beat the xmas shopping rushy, maaaan! on December 26, 2019, 11:03:31 AM
Sheff Utd debut ?

Or the mongrels in FA cup
Cup I reckon, along with Origi obviously.
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #557 on: Yesterday at 05:37:31 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on December 26, 2019, 12:15:18 PM
Dont be a dick.

Even a massive dick can get swallowed.
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Offline The 1989 Brit Awards

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #558 on: Today at 06:42:34 AM »
Can be play right back? We could finally move TAA after all!
Online Chig

Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #559 on: Today at 07:57:24 AM »
Quote from: The 1989 Brit Awards on Today at 06:42:34 AM
Can be play right back? We could finally move TAA after all!

Indeed he can. He has played everywhere except for keeper and centre back in his pro career.
