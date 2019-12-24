« previous next »
Topic: Takumi Minamino

So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?
Quote from: Kopout on December 24, 2019, 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?

Anywhere across the front three, more commonly out wide, but has played a fair amount as an AM as well:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

I still can't believe we got him for that cheap. He fits our system perfectly.
Watch Minamino's video from Liverpool you can see him asking the photographer to take his photo with the sign on the wall. This is different. We need players with this type of enthusiasm and hunger because when we win all the trophies we want, some players will get into the usual mode phase of what happens and we will always need some new passionate blood to keep renewing that drive. This man is perfect. This is precisely why players like him are more valuable than Pogba. Anyway, this is what I also told Klopp, cos with my passion and enthusiasm, I would even take a cut-price wage of 10,000k per week. I'm ready to go in, coach, just give me a chance. I know there's a lot of riding on it, but it's all psychological. Just gotta stay in a positive frame of mind.
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Minamino is not a Klopp player. They snuck him in the club when Klopp was away. Meh, what good can come out of that?
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

has he been seen in training yet

or is he busy in japan gorging kfc for his christmas celebrations?
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:12:35 AM
has he been seen in training yet

or is he busy in japan gorging kfc for his christmas celebrations?

He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:17:09 AM
He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.

He is probably on an individualised training program. Kornmeyer will have his eye on him. Takumi is undergoing his preseason training right now.
Quote from: exiledintheUSA on Yesterday at 06:17:09 AM
He wont be a LFC player until Jan 1st.

Doesnt mean he cant train.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 PM
Quote from: Skeeve on December 24, 2019, 06:04:09 PM
Anywhere across the front three, more commonly out wide, but has played a fair amount as an AM as well:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.
Lucas is the biggest boss that I've seen thus far

Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:06:48 PM
Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.

Agree. Him, Origi and the normal front three is a good mix of players.
        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
Quote from: Kopout on December 24, 2019, 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?
According to Rene Maric, who coached him at Salzburg until last season:
"Hes quite complete. Normally best as #10, but can play as forward/striker or winger, too. In our first season
@RedBullSalzburg we even used him twice as wingback, in our second season he was an 8 in 4-diamond-2 a few times. Very smart, great scorer, agile & technically good."

https://twitter.com/ReneMaric/status/1207632635180261376
Quote from: AnfieldRD19 on Yesterday at 02:06:48 PM
Yeah Im pretty sure the first time we played Salzburg, they moved him to center mid in the second half and that was when he really gave us problems. So excited to see what he can do for us, we desperately needed a player like this who can play anywhere throughout the front line.

They switched to a diamond, with him as the 10.
Was exceptional against us so chuffed with this signing, once again we've gone for the right player who fits our system perfectly.
Quote from: royhendohohohoho! on December 24, 2019, 12:05:59 PM
Its no fluke that were in for players like this. Edwards dorsal great job of recruitment.

Not a fin of this one, sorry
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)
^ a million times THIS
Quote from: blink on Today at 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

Love this
Quote from: blink on Today at 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

This is clearly going to happen. I feel like I'm looking at the future reading this. Prophet Blink.
Quote from: blink on Today at 07:16:33 AM
His name is pronounced Minami-no, not Mina-mino,so if you are looking for a song, you might want to go for the Mahnamahna song from the muppets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8N_tupPBtWQ).  Simple to get going and annoyingly catchy:)

Brilliant!
Really? Am I the only one who thinks we'll sound like a bunch of tits singing that at him?

Bah humbug!
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 05:59:49 AM
Not a fin of this one, sorry

I'm just glad we didn't blowhole swathes of our budget to get onto the rostrum.
