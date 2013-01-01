« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Takumi Minamino  (Read 38171 times)

Offline Kopout

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,141
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 05:59:32 PM »
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,093
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 06:04:09 PM »
Quote from: Kopout on Yesterday at 05:59:32 PM
So is minamino mainly a winger? or can he play in midfield especially as 10?

Anywhere across the front three, more commonly out wide, but has played a fair amount as an AM as well:

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/takumi-minamino/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/165793

Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,922
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 06:33:40 PM »
I still can't believe we got him for that cheap. He fits our system perfectly.
Logged

Offline SteveZissou

  • "Anyone who knows the game..." exactly what game is a mystery. Underwater Bell. The Life A-Twat-Ic.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,222
  • you might be on B Squad, but ur the B squad leader
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 06:42:30 PM »
Watch Minamino's video from Liverpool you can see him asking the photographer to take his photo with the sign on the wall. This is different. We need players with this type of enthusiasm and hunger because when we win all the trophies we want, some players will get into the usual mode phase of what happens and we will always need some new passionate blood to keep renewing that drive. This man is perfect. This is precisely why players like him are more valuable than Pogba. Anyway, this is what I also told Klopp, cos with my passion and enthusiasm, I would even take a cut-price wage of 10,000k per week. I'm ready to go in, coach, just give me a chance. I know there's a lot of riding on it, but it's all psychological. Just gotta stay in a positive frame of mind.
Logged
Following Liverpool since the mid 80s.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,991
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Takumi Minamino
« Reply #524 on: Today at 02:19:21 AM »
Minamino is not a Klopp player. They snuck him in the club when Klopp was away. Meh, what good can come out of that?
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 