Takumi Minamino

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #440 on: Today at 11:25:53 AM
Bad back I heard 😉
I am a man of few words.....any questions?

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #441 on: Today at 11:27:40 AM
Is your 2019 greatest hits nearly ready?
Will the lad want shirt 19 next season?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #442 on: Today at 12:15:18 PM
They only played 1 more game after they played Liverpool, it's winter break there now. And no, he didn't feature. (And neither did Haaland).

It was reported as a thigh problem, I'm guessing it isn't serious!
Wir brauchen viele Jahre, bis wir verstehen, wie kostbar Augenblicke sein können.

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #443 on: Today at 12:16:52 PM
It was an "injury" not an injury.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #444 on: Today at 12:41:18 PM
probably kept out in order to not jeopardize his transfer. Its a common theme. Could have been something we asked for.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #445 on: Today at 12:42:32 PM
Given the ox situation. I think he may get some minutes sooner than expected, especially if he trains well, which by all accounts, he does. *Touch wood* it would be lovely if he gets a debut goal against the bitters to knock them out.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #446 on: Today at 01:54:17 PM
Except for the fact that it wasnt.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #447 on: Today at 01:58:55 PM
True. However, he's already in good form and ready to go so I think he would have been given minutes either way.

Better for him to ride the crest of this wave at this point in the season.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #448 on: Today at 02:12:58 PM
Cup tied anyway isn't he ?
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #449 on: Today at 02:13:37 PM
More info here: https://www.cracked.com/article_19454_5-famous-hidden-song-meanings-that-are-total-b.s..html

Thing is, the supposed ''real'' explanations for all those songs seem less likely then the ''myths''. I reckon there's definitely some pulling of plonkers going on somewhere
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #450 on: Today at 02:47:23 PM
Thanks for sharing, I hope the club is sensitive to this going forward.
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #451 on: Today at 02:57:32 PM
Hmmm the Japanese flag itself is an insult for the koreans? That's quite dumb if you ask me.
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #452 on: Today at 03:03:30 PM
The rising sun flag is quite different to the Japanese flag
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #453 on: Today at 03:07:34 PM
Just the rising sun
Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #454 on: Today at 03:12:27 PM
Not the modern Japanese flag, the old Imperial Rising Sun. Perhaps learn some facts before calling people dumb?
"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #455 on: Today at 03:29:27 PM
Do you know what irony means?
