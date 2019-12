Just watched his first interview at LFCTV, seems a sound lad, feet firmly on ground, with his comments on all things football, from his aspirations to how it was to play agains this team to how he views his coming first game at Anfield. A top signing I am sure!



Also, his Japanese sounds way cool, as Japanese does. "At-keeen-son, u such a use-lees re-fee-reee!" Looking forward to it all!



Welcome one more time, Takami-san!