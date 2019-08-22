« previous next »
Takumi Minamino

Online Caston

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #160 on: Today at 08:31:04 AM
Welcome. Debut goal against Everton?  ;D
Offline Learpholl

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #161 on: Today at 08:32:07 AM
It must be a massive boost to confidence to be targeted and signed by Liverpool and especially Klopp at this moment. To know that we want you, considering our recent success in the market must make you feel ten feet tall.
Offline lfcrule6times

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #162 on: Today at 08:33:07 AM
For 7.5 mil you can't go wrong really nowadays. From what I've seen he looks like a decent player and will fit in nicely.
Offline boots

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #163 on: Today at 08:34:52 AM
Welcome Takusan :)
Offline No666

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #164 on: Today at 08:45:22 AM
So if Klopp's expecting a 'seamless transition', it looks like we'll see him pretty quickly in the team. Also, the manager's comments are extremely complimentary about Salzberg: the quote about players 'with talent and hunger' wanting to go there helps them with their business model.
Offline debs the kinky red bauble tickler

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #165 on: Today at 08:45:49 AM
Welcome young man, can't wait till New Year now.

Online Felch Aid

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #166 on: Today at 08:45:57 AM
Shrewd bit of business. Have a feeling he's going to be absolute star.
Offline Macca201188

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #167 on: Today at 08:48:58 AM
Welcome! Awkward little fella to play against, think he is going to be a great addition.
Offline Magix

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #168 on: Today at 08:51:59 AM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 08:45:22 AM
So if Klopp's expecting a 'seamless transition', it looks like we'll see him pretty quickly in the team. Also, the manager's comments are extremely complimentary about Salzberg: the quote about players 'with talent and hunger' wanting to go there helps them with their business model.

And he also welcomed the new Japanese fans! Just well expressed overall.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #169 on: Today at 08:53:54 AM
Hes the living reincarnation of Garcia isnt he? The height, the frame, the close control, the movement, the speed, the unpredictability, the instinctive finishing...

Insane to think he only cost a few hundred grand more than Luis did 15 years ago.

Offline demain

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #170 on: Today at 08:58:57 AM
Seems a tidy little player from the couple of games I have seen, but I do hope they've not just bought him because he was grossly underpriced.
Online .adam

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #171 on: Today at 09:13:05 AM
Given that the Austrian season has finished for winter, do we reckon Salzburg will release him to train with us in the run-up to Jan 1st? Gives him time to get to speed with what we're looking for so he can hit the ground running when he can play.
Online Romford_Red

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #172 on: Today at 09:15:34 AM
Quote from: rafas red brigade on Yesterday at 11:41:19 AM
"Turning Japanese" by The Vapors

I'm turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese - oh Minamino.

Fits perfectly to be honest.
Online dudleyred

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #173 on: Today at 09:16:16 AM
Quote from: .adam on Today at 09:13:05 AM
Given that the Austrian season has finished for winter, do we reckon Salzburg will release him to train with us in the run-up to Jan 1st? Gives him time to get to speed with what we're looking for so he can hit the ground running when he can play.

Wouldnt be surprised. He was rested for their last league match so they are being very fair to him
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #174 on: Today at 09:19:10 AM
世界最高のサッカークラブへようこそ
Online Fordy

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #175 on: Today at 09:19:22 AM
Great deal. Welcome!
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #176 on: Today at 09:20:18 AM
Quote from: demain on Today at 08:58:57 AM
Seems a tidy little player from the couple of games I have seen, but I do hope they've not just bought him because he was grossly underpriced.

Well it probably is one of the reasons. He fulfills a need as cover for our front 3 and cost a pittance
Online Kekuleyule y'all!

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #177 on: Today at 09:20:58 AM
Welcome fella. Youre here just in time, this is the place to be right now. :thumbup
Online Romford_Red

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #178 on: Today at 09:21:33 AM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:19:10 AM
世界最高のサッカークラブへようこそ

Well obviously. Duhhh!
Online Ultimate Bromance

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #179 on: Today at 09:21:56 AM
Woohoo, welcome! :scarf
Online Yorkykopite

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #180 on: Today at 09:24:28 AM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:19:10 AM
世界最高のサッカークラブへようこそ

Unfortunate mistake there!
Online Brain Potter

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #181 on: Today at 09:24:41 AM
ようこそ
Offline Topwings!

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #182 on: Today at 09:30:45 AM
Eh..where's the lean?


Welcome to your new home, Takumi!
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #183 on: Today at 09:32:09 AM
Online meady1981

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #184 on: Today at 09:32:56 AM
Moshi moshi lad
Offline Didi_ram

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #185 on: Today at 09:42:50 AM
The best ever 7m spent, and the happiest our fans have ever been with a 7m buy. What a player ! What scouting ! Welcome Takumi San.  ;D
Online Dull Tools

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #186 on: Today at 09:55:57 AM
Was wondering how they were reacting to it in Japan.

Had a look on the Japon Times website and couldn't find it at all. Maybe we won't be making loads of money from this!
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #187 on: Today at 09:58:26 AM
Surely his song should be sung as a haiku.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #188 on: Today at 09:59:46 AM
Quote from: demain on Today at 08:58:57 AM
Seems a tidy little player from the couple of games I have seen, but I do hope they've not just bought him because he was grossly underpriced.

Well after watching him for 2 matches and seeing him score and boss nearly a full half at Anfield,what do you think ?
Online Magz50

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #189 on: Today at 10:00:25 AM
Welcome Taki! Cant wait to see you rip apart PL defenses!
Offline just redk84 will do

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #190 on: Today at 10:01:57 AM
Welcome!
Be all you can be
Online .adam

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #191 on: Today at 10:02:16 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 09:16:16 AM
Wouldnt be surprised. He was rested for their last league match so they are being very fair to him

Yeah, I saw that. Would be fantastic if he could have a full week or so of training under his belt before making his debut - makes that integration a little bit easier.
Online Crimson

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #192 on: Today at 10:03:19 AM
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 09:19:10 AM
世界最高のサッカークラブへようこそ

I'm sorry, Wayne. Please finish your cider. 
Online rvk_1983

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #193 on: Today at 10:08:40 AM
First Japanese player to play for Liverpool  :thumbup

Should plan for a pre season, will do good for LFC.
Online thejbs

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #194 on: Today at 10:13:55 AM
図書館の場所を教えてください。
Online horne

Re: Takumi Minamino
Reply #195 on: Today at 10:18:32 AM
Nicknamed taki

Tiki taki here we come
