So if Klopp's expecting a 'seamless transition', it looks like we'll see him pretty quickly in the team. Also, the manager's comments are extremely complimentary about Salzberg: the quote about players 'with talent and hunger' wanting to go there helps them with their business model.
Given that the Austrian season has finished for winter, do we reckon Salzburg will release him to train with us in the run-up to Jan 1st? Gives him time to get to speed with what we're looking for so he can hit the ground running when he can play.
Seems a tidy little player from the couple of games I have seen, but I do hope they've not just bought him because he was grossly underpriced.
世界最高のサッカークラブへようこそ
ようこそ
Wouldnt be surprised. He was rested for their last league match so they are being very fair to him
