« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required  (Read 3640 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #160 on: December 24, 2019, 03:06:25 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2019, 02:48:11 PM
It's without any doubt the best movie of the Disney era.
If there is one major complaint I had regarding Rogue One - it would have been much better without the default Star Wars score.
Something more moody, dark and subtle would have elevated the movie.

I enjoyed Rogue one but it's really not without issues either, and I would dispute it being the best of the Disney era. In no particular order:
- boss level Vader at the end that sits at odds with the first film appearance only minutes later.
- Tarkin and Leia - kids with a PC and some deepfake software could do something more realistic
- When a droid is probably the most interesting and in-depth character of the Rogue One squad, you have a problem. I didn't get emotional or really care when they all died, really. Jyn is ok, but Cassian is so weak it hurts.
- There's little levity. Star Wars is pretty joyful, even when it looks like all hope is gone.
- Vader using a pun. And a shit one at that.
- Wasting good actors - Mikkelson and Whitacker are better than the characters they had to work with.
- I found the whole getting the plans and uploading them rather tedious. You can communicate in realtime with holograms across the galaxy but it takes 15 minutes to upload some low-resolution schematics to a ship a couple of miles away?
- The weird forced relationship between Jyn and Cassian seems awfully contrived and really isn't earned in their time together.

I liked the score, though hahaha
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #161 on: December 24, 2019, 03:07:58 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 24, 2019, 03:05:38 PM
Some people went overboard with the criticism of the last 2 films, some have gone overboard on the criticism of this one, some still go overboard on the criticism of the prequels. It's star wars. It doesn't even matter what they make these days, it'll be overly criticised by some group or another.

No chance.

The prequels are not just terrible Star Wars movies, they are truly atrocious movies in their own right.
Logged

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,222
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #162 on: December 24, 2019, 03:13:12 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on December 24, 2019, 03:07:58 PM
No chance.

The prequels are not just terrible Star Wars movies, they are truly atrocious movies in their own right.

I had the "raped my childhood" crybabies in mind there.
Logged

Offline RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #163 on: December 24, 2019, 03:16:57 PM »
Quote from: Zlen on December 24, 2019, 02:48:11 PM
It's without any doubt the best movie of the Disney era.
If there is one major complaint I had regarding Rogue One - it would have been much better without the default Star Wars score.
Something more moody, dark and subtle would have elevated the movie.

The only issue I had with it was the characters - they werent really particularly likeable and as a result didnt really care when they all died.

However its one of the better films and just shows you that you can actually do something interesting with the Star Wars license when youre not just trying to recreate better films.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,677
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #164 on: December 24, 2019, 03:17:20 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 24, 2019, 03:05:38 PM
Some people went overboard with the criticism of the last 2 films, some have gone overboard on the criticism of this one, some still go overboard on the criticism of the prequels. It's star wars. It doesn't even matter what they make these days, it'll be overly criticised by some group or another.

All true, but it's hard to be critical in this thread now without being lumped in with those people. I really wanted to be positive about it but it was just such a bad film from start to finish, I might even put it below the prequels if I had bothered to watch them since they came out.

I'm not sure what the plan is now, it sounds like both the Rian Johnson trilogy and the D&D trilogy have been put on hold/outright cancelled. Hopefully they either do some decent standalone stuff like Rogue One but less tethered to this story, or they find a talented writer/director, give them a trilogy and let them do what they want. My main concern is that they'll continue to tie everything in together and end up making a long string of throwaway movies.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #165 on: December 24, 2019, 03:22:36 PM »
Quote from: decosabute on December 24, 2019, 06:17:26 AM
Good post. Especially the last line. Can't get my head around why TLJ seems to be the most disliked/divisive - despite a couple of terrible one-off scenes (Leia in space) it was by far the best of the three.

Rian Johnson was trying to do something of his own. JJ Abrams is just a 12 year old fanboy saying "wouldn't it be cool if we, like, showed the Death Star collapsed into an ocean?"

Ooh!  Me, ME!  Let me answer!

Because TFA set up a lot of stuff that RJ decided to drop his pants and take a great steaming dump over.  And I don't think I would have minded quite so much him deciding to do his own thing if he hadn't have made such a CRAP job of it into the bargain; with stupid, convoluted plot devices and dead end subplots that wouldn't be out of place on some dull two parter TV show edited together into a telemovie.

I guess Johnson will always have his defenders though.  That said, saying RoS is the best of the sequel trilogy is a bit like saying RotS is the best prequel movie.  By this point the bar is so low it's pretty much it by default.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,222
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #166 on: December 24, 2019, 03:23:52 PM »
Personally I think they need to stop making trilogies (which I think they agree on, which is good)

Just make films. If one's well received, maybe make a sequel. Let different people have a go. The possibilities are almost endless.

If someone wants to do something "different" like johnson apparently did that I think will be less rage-inducing if he does it as a stand-alone with his own characters.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #167 on: December 24, 2019, 03:27:51 PM »
Quote from: sunny_LFC on December 24, 2019, 02:36:08 PM
I hated the last two so I might just swerve this

But Im surprised how little rogue one is mentioned when the current trilogy is discussed

It was perfection for me. It has its structure from the original trilogy, with the events immediately preceding a new hope but it felt like Star Wars, only darker, deeper, real and with humour in the right places (from the droids, as it should be in a Star Wars film). Pace was spot on and the representation of the Jedi was what you would expect and want, considering what we learned from a new hope and the other originals

The Death Star meant something in rogue one, it was something to be feared. The casting was superb, felicity jones can act and isnt one who belongs in eastenders. I didnt want the film to end and the ending was just icing on an already very nice cake

Anyone who hasnt seen it really should do

They should have given these to Gareth Edwards

I love Rogue One.  Classic Star Wars with modern effects.  I never understood people saying they couldn't be emotionally invested because they know the group succeeds.  I found it gut wrenching in places.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Strummer77

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #168 on: December 24, 2019, 03:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 24, 2019, 03:22:36 PM
Ooh!  Me, ME!  Let me answer!

Because TFA set up a lot of stuff that RJ decided to drop his pants and take a great steaming dump over.  And I don't think I would have minded quite so much him deciding to do his own thing if he hadn't have made such a CRAP job of it into the bargain; with stupid, convoluted plot devices and dead end subplots that wouldn't be out of place on some dull two parter TV show edited together into a telemovie.

I guess Johnson will always have his defenders though.  That said, saying RoS is the best of the sequel trilogy is a bit like saying RotS is the best prequel movie.  By this point the bar is so low it's pretty much it by default.

For all its flaws (mainly floating Leia and the casino escapade) I think TLJ is more interesting than ROTS. I think what it tried to explore with Luke and the Jedi not being perfect was worth following up. Although I see why they didnt because lots had a whinge about it.

This was was just a bit much at times. A group rapidly moving from finding one thing to another thing to another thing. It needed a bit more time to breathe. Not saying I hated it.

That said I think none were a disaster but that also none really hit their potential because mindbogglingly they didnt have a story arc planned for all three. A shame as there were decent moments in all the films and some good performances and characters that. 
« Last Edit: December 24, 2019, 03:50:18 PM by Strummer77 »
Logged

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,021
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #169 on: December 24, 2019, 05:45:34 PM »
If you're doing lists shouldn't the Star Wars Holiday Special, Caravan of Courage - An Ewok Adventure and Ewoks - The Battle for Endor be included?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #170 on: December 24, 2019, 05:57:04 PM »
Quote from: Strummer77 on December 24, 2019, 03:47:16 PM
For all its flaws (mainly floating Leia and the casino escapade) I think TLJ is more interesting than ROTS. I think what it tried to explore with Luke and the Jedi not being perfect was worth following up. Although I see why they didnt because lots had a whinge about it.

This was was just a bit much at times. A group rapidly moving from finding one thing to another thing to another thing. It needed a bit more time to breathe. Not saying I hated it.

That said I think none were a disaster but that also none really hit their potential because mindbogglingly they didnt have a story arc planned for all three. A shame as there were decent moments in all the films and some good performances and characters that.

Look, I really get what a lot of people are saying about this trilogy.  We all knew that TFA was too derivative; and then people complained about the TLJ haters, saying that RJ had been brave to depart from the formula and got bitchslapped for his efforts, and as a consequence JJ had run back to nostalgia to appease the Star Wars Ultras.

But it all comes down to what has been said repeatedly:  That nobody got everybody involved together in a room and said, "Okay, THIS is the arc.  This, this and this DEFINITELY has to happen to tell THIS story.  We can decide exactly which bits get told in which films, and the makers of each film can tell this plot points however way they like - but these ARE the plot points that MUST be told."

It just didn't happen.  JJ set stuff up and basically trusted RJ to pick them up, and he decided not to.  This goes against the grain of the previous two trilogies.  It honestly would have been better if Lucas had just given them an outline and then let them have at it.

There were good bits to TLJ; but they were told badly - on top of a badly told story that made no sense and didn't go anywhere.  I liked some of what you describe about Luke as well.  It was just a missed opportunity and so Rise of Skywalker became all about damage control.  Like I said, would have been better to split this final film into two and say, "Sod it, we're making four films".

Rey could have been revealed as a Palpatine without Palpatine needing to feature; but with the removal of Snoke a bad guy pulling the strings was needed.  It's alluded that Snoke may have been a failed Palpatine clone, but the idea doesn't get any traction because they're trying to squeeze a four hour film into two hours or so.

I will always dislike TLJ because it comes across as an exercise in ego on the part of the director, who decided he knew better than everyone else.  It's an arrogant film, not a groundbreaking one.  For those complaining that Good v Evil is too simple a story to tell, that is exactly what Star Wars has always been about - the whole thing is a cliché machine.  And if it's told properly it works, because that's how clichés become clichés.

As I said, Rise of Skywalker annoys me in several ways, but I give it some lattitude because of what it had to do.  To those who dislike TLJ it justifies their criticisms of that film; and those who defend TLJ as a good movie will dislike that RoS attempts to invalidate their opinion on that film.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #171 on: December 24, 2019, 07:37:22 PM »
I thought it was good to be honest, it was a lot better than the last one and I dont care how poor some found it, but come on, Chewie breaking down when he found out about Leia has got to have broken your heart.
Logged

Offline Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,023
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #172 on: December 24, 2019, 08:55:26 PM »
Loved it.

Wedge Antilles.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,645
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #173 on: December 24, 2019, 09:02:27 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on December 24, 2019, 08:55:26 PM
Loved it.

Wedge Antilles.
probably paid a wedge too :D
Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #174 on: December 24, 2019, 09:14:16 PM »
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on December 24, 2019, 08:55:26 PM
Loved it.

Wedge Antilles.
Good old wedge
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #175 on: December 24, 2019, 09:25:36 PM »
There's a lot of evidence that this film was chopped and changed willy-nilly during its production. Broken lines of dialogue that went nowhere, and scenes that just felt like large parts leading up to them were completely missing or altered in some way. It's a hatchet job, and it's astonishing how incompetently made and planned the whole thing is.
Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #176 on: December 24, 2019, 09:33:00 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 24, 2019, 09:25:36 PM
There's a lot of evidence that this film was chopped and changed willy-nilly during its production. Broken lines of dialogue that went nowhere, and scenes that just felt like large parts leading up to them were completely missing or altered in some way. It's a hatchet job, and it's astonishing how incompetently made and planned the whole thing is.
Criticising crap dialogue in a Star Wars film..

It wouldnt be a Star Wars film without it
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,222
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #177 on: December 24, 2019, 09:33:21 PM »
Conjecture based on 'evidence' which is no more than an opinion. That's more like it!
Logged

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,067
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #178 on: December 24, 2019, 09:47:51 PM »
Quote from: vagabond on December 24, 2019, 06:04:08 AM
What a shame. What made the Last Jedi so good (at least for me) was that it seemed to make bold new steps to take the story forward: anybody could be a hero (Rey did not need to have famous parents), the establishment of the Jedi was merely one interpretation of the light and it was vanity to think that without the Jedi there would be no light (as wise old Luke had come to discover) and that finally, what actually made the Jedi great was not their bureaucratic policing of the galaxy and each other but the myth and legend that surrounded them (as we ended the movie with children reenacting Luke striding out to take on the entire First Order by himself, wishing to be him).
This movie lost all of that. The nobodies that were given such time and place either ended up having secret parents after all or became totally relegated (poor Rose). There was no more exploration of bringing balance to the force or of why the Jedi failed, it was just plain old fashioned good versus evil.
The pacing and dialogue were laughable. It seemed like Rey and Kylo spent half the movie running into each other and yet nothing of consequence happened, they would face off and then something would come along to separate them yet again. It felt like a video game where you just had to get to the next level in the scavenger hunt and beat the boss at the end (which just happened to be Kylo every time).
In time I think people will look back at this trilogy and come to respect Rian's work more.

Spot on
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,513
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #179 on: December 24, 2019, 09:53:18 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 24, 2019, 09:33:00 PM
Criticising crap dialogue in a Star Wars film..

It wouldnt be a Star Wars film without it
It's not crap dialogue. It's lines that are just completely cut off and feel completely unrelated and disconnected to what's actually going on. It's like they chopped and changed scenes in editing without any regard for continuity.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #180 on: December 24, 2019, 10:22:37 PM »
Quote from: Shite Name on December 24, 2019, 07:37:22 PM
I thought it was good to be honest, it was a lot better than the last one and I dont care how poor some found it, but come on, Chewie breaking down when he found out about Leia has got to have broken your heart.

There are some right cynical bastards out there who just demand to know why he breaks down over Leia and not Han.  They don't seem to realise it's the cumulative effect of him losing his three closest friends and the son of his best friend.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,677
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #181 on: December 24, 2019, 10:36:10 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on December 24, 2019, 09:25:36 PM
There's a lot of evidence that this film was chopped and changed willy-nilly during its production. Broken lines of dialogue that went nowhere, and scenes that just felt like large parts leading up to them were completely missing or altered in some way. It's a hatchet job, and it's astonishing how incompetently made and planned the whole thing is.

Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 01:34:39 PM
Hey Rey I gotta tell you something

What

Never mind
Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #182 on: December 24, 2019, 10:49:25 PM »
Made perfect sense to me...
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,762
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #183 on: Yesterday at 12:05:34 AM »
thought it was pretty obvious that Finn wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,649
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #184 on: Yesterday at 12:22:38 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 20, 2019, 01:34:39 PM
Hey Rey I gotta tell you something

What

(we're both ticks in a box)

Never mind

(we're both multi millionaires)

Logged

Offline T₂Ohcumallyefacefull

  • MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of conviction
  • Seasonal Mods
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,937
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #185 on: Yesterday at 03:55:30 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 12:05:34 AM
thought it was pretty obvious that Finn wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive?
Yep
Logged
Bernard blows goats

With courage, nothing is impossible.

"My right arm hurts - I don't know why or who hit me."

Offline Strummer77

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,552
  • @AlexDavis90
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #186 on: Yesterday at 04:10:29 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 24, 2019, 05:57:04 PM
.  For those complaining that Good v Evil is too simple a story to tell, that is exactly what Star Wars has always been about - the whole thing is a cliché machine. 

Sorry but this isnt entirely true. Whilst it is based on good versus evil the films always explored those concepts.

In fact Han Solo - arguably the best/most interesting character in the entire franchise - was not a simple good guy. Making him shoot first was an example of how simplifying the good/bad narrative isnt always the correct thing to do.

Do agree entirely though with your points about them not agreeing a story beforehand. A ridiculous thing to do on every level - especially considering (apparently as I havent watched them) they planned it so meticulously with the Marvel series!
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,504
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #187 on: Yesterday at 04:42:34 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 12:05:34 AM
thought it was pretty obvious that Finn wanted to tell Rey he was force sensitive?

Yeah, they showed the answer rather than have him say it.
Logged

Offline J-Mc-

  • Just a wanker on a wind-up
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,762
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #188 on: Yesterday at 06:30:30 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:42:34 PM
Yeah, they showed the answer rather than have him say it.

He pretty much did say it as well though, just not to Rey.

The way he kept mentioning having a feeling ect.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #189 on: Yesterday at 07:15:52 PM »
Quote from: Strummer77 on Yesterday at 04:10:29 PM
Sorry but this isnt entirely true. Whilst it is based on good versus evil the films always explored those concepts.

In fact Han Solo - arguably the best/most interesting character in the entire franchise - was not a simple good guy. Making him shoot first was an example of how simplifying the good/bad narrative isnt always the correct thing to do.

Do agree entirely though with your points about them not agreeing a story beforehand. A ridiculous thing to do on every level - especially considering (apparently as I havent watched them) they planned it so meticulously with the Marvel series!

I get what you are saying,  but if you look at ANH as it was originally portrayed - a fantasy film dressed up as Sci Fi - Solo is clearly the rogue with a heart of gold.  We see this archetype in so many adventure films - such as Starchaser Legend of Orin, hell even Aragorn in LotR.  At worst, Han is chaotic good, but his credentials as a good guy who comes through are never in doubt.

But tbf I base my opinion on the original roleplaying game, which says that, whilst grey areas and moral dilemmas are interesting to roleplay, they're not really Star Wars.  In Star Wars the good guys are good and the bad guys are bad, really bad.  We're talking about planet massacring bad. 

If you look at Benico Del Toro's character in TLJ, he is also a seeming scoundrel, but with a good edge - but then he sells everybody out.  From a storytelling perspective it's a good subversion; but from a plot perspective it's rather pointless as it dead-ends a major subplot.  I've got nothing against "greying up" the black and white of Star Wars, but I do think it needs to be handled far more skilfully than it has been, rather than as a cheap "gotcha!" moment.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #190 on: Yesterday at 07:18:21 PM »
Quote from: J-Mc- on Yesterday at 06:30:30 PM
He pretty much did say it as well though, just not to Rey.

The way he kept mentioning having a feeling ect.

So much stuff seemed to be setting up for a film that isn't going to happen.  Or is it?

Any takers on a one-off, standalone film, where these characters have another crack at this?
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,067
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #191 on: Yesterday at 08:48:18 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 24, 2019, 10:22:37 PM
There are some right cynical bastards out there who just demand to know why he breaks down over Leia and not Han.  They don't seem to realise it's the cumulative effect of him losing his three closest friends and the son of his best friend.

I thought he'd stubbed his toe?
Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,350
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #192 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 PM »
Quote from: Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com on Yesterday at 08:48:18 PM
I thought he'd stubbed his toe?

That may also have happened.  It's a wide shot and difficult to tell. They may clarify in the special edition.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline telekon

  • Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • ★★★★★★
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #193 on: Today at 12:44:41 AM »
Just came home from seeing it. Absolutely stunning. A masterpiece in my book. Very emotional.
Perfect way to end the saga. Particularly appreciated the absence of general romantic love in favour of friendship.
Also loved the general theme of the people rising up to oppression, injustice, and hatred.

Random questions: whose was that yellowish lightsaber at the end?
What did Lando mean when he told the girl at the end to "find out"? That he's just a curious adventurer and they should go look?
What happened to Luke's green lightsaber that he crafted and had in Episode VI?
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline telekon

  • Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • ★★★★★★
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #194 on: Today at 01:02:27 AM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 21, 2019, 09:45:09 PM
I cried... Several times... a bit of a surprise that...

When Lando appears in the Falcon...that got me...

I was in tears for most of the last half hour or so ;D
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline WillG.LFC

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,645
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #195 on: Today at 01:13:18 AM »
Quote from: telekon on Today at 12:44:41 AM
Just came home from seeing it. Absolutely stunning. A masterpiece in my book. Very emotional.
Perfect way to end the saga. Particularly appreciated the absence of general romantic love in favour of friendship.
Also loved the general theme of the people rising up to oppression, injustice, and hatred.

Random questions: whose was that yellowish lightsaber at the end?
What did Lando mean when he told the girl at the end to "find out"? That he's just a curious adventurer and they should go look?
What happened to Luke's green lightsaber that he crafted and had in Episode VI?
the lightsabre at the end is Reys new one, looks like its crafted from her staff.

That girl is meant to be his long lost daughter stollen by the first order. Apparently it, and a lot of other parts where cut from the final film.

Logged

Offline telekon

  • Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,022
  • ★★★★★★
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #196 on: Today at 01:17:54 AM »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Today at 01:13:18 AM
the lightsabre at the end is Reys new one, looks like its crafted from her staff.

That girl is meant to be his long lost daughter stollen by the first order. Apparently it, and a lot of other parts where cut from the final film.

Cheers mate. Will have to wait for the extended cuts trilogy box then.  :)
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,387
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #197 on: Today at 05:21:44 AM »
Unmitigated garbage. Utter trash. Worst since Attack of the Clones, and it's a long way from Revenge of the Sith.
Logged

Offline Walshy7

  • metete un palo por el culo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • Its evolution baby
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #198 on: Today at 05:49:39 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 05:21:44 AM
Unmitigated garbage. Utter trash. Worst since Attack of the Clones, and it's a long way from Revenge of the Sith.
Lunatic
Logged
'You two scousers are always yappin, im gonna teach you some serious rappin, i come from Jamaica my name is john barnes, and when i do my thing the crowd go bananas'

Online vagabond

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,954
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #199 on: Today at 05:54:14 AM »
Quote from: Redcap on Today at 05:21:44 AM
Unmitigated garbage. Utter trash. Worst since Attack of the Clones, and it's a long way from Revenge of the Sith.

I was trying to be charitable in my review, but I have to agree with this.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 