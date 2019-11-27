It was shit, wasn't it?



I had no real expectations going in, I had no strong feeling either way about Palpatine being in it, I wasn't invested in Rey's parents being anyone in particular, I hadn't watched any reviews/previews, I just wanted to see a good movie. TFA and TLJ were decent, the first played it safe which was fine for the opening of a new trilogy, and the second did interesting new things and turned Star Wars on its head a little, and the more I see/read of TLJ the more I like it.



This though, so many "oh isn't that convenient" occurrences, so much contrivance, so much fan-service, so many "big" events that just fell completely flat. A lot of my complaints would probably sound like nitpicking in isolation, but there were just so many "really?" moments all throughout the movie, it just became absurd.



There were some nice looking scenes, some cool fights that had lots of fantastic effects and moves but the whole thing just felt hollow. The whole thing could turn out to have been written by a 12 year old and I wouldn't be shocked, in fact it would explain a lot.



And yes it's a kids/family movie, but being a family film doesn't preclude it from being good.





I liked Babu Frik though!



I basically agree with this guy. Thought it was awful and I'm a lifelong Star Wars fanatic (at least with the original films).I didn't like the Force Awakens at all either and was amazed so many did - think this one was a case of taking several elements that were annoying or problematic in TFA up another level or two, so they become completely unbearable: Nonsense plot, which they try to disguise by making the film go too fast (an Abrams trope); constantly inventing new powers and abilities to get our heroes out of every jam; dreadful re-hashing of scenes from far better films; characters I couldn't give two shits about; characters I used to give a shit about i no longer care about; shite dialogue with forced humour.Halfway through I thought, "well at the very least it isn't just a reworking of another film, like TFA was", but I spoke too soon - the whole second half of the film was just a series of dreadful impersonations of scenes from Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, only populated by characters I simply have no emotional connection with. It's like one of those dodgy supermarket 'hits' compilation albums, where the songs aren't played by the original band.The wheeling out of all the old faces in sequence was so poorly done and felt so unearned. Like the filmmakers have gone, "this is a load of shit, better bring out the big guns for some gravitas". Only the film is so bad, those scenes (possibly Han Solo aside - wonder how much Ford earned for his 30 seconds?) fall totally flat too. The film was basically so bad it managed to make me not even care about the fate of characters that were icons my whole childhood. Also shocking retconning, like Leia is/was a Jedi after all. Found myself shaking my head so many times.Just so, so poor - a completely unworthy ending and almost down to the level of the prequel shite, only those at least tried to be a little different to the original films. I've long thought JJ Abrams to be an absolute chancer and he's gotten found out big time with this. My expectations weren't high and this limboed way under them.