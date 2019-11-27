« previous next »
Author Topic: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required  (Read 2574 times)

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?

Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 PM »
I watched a two hour review of the Shadivisity review. Loved it.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:16:36 PM »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 08:06:49 PM
Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).

I don't blame people for making them, they're probably getting money off it. But I can't help but think those watching them could find some better way of spending their time.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:07:01 PM »
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:15:09 PM »
I guess not everyone in the world has the crazy whirlwind social lives you cool guys (who nonetheless have time to click on a forum Star Wars link) have? I've had a few days downtime between the end of work and when I can fly out to see my partner, but wow now I feel bad for using that to catch up with my favourite film franchise and the associated fallout. I clearly should have been out, walking about in the rain and mud.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:31:13 PM »
They're just opinions on the way you spent your time just as these massive reviews you mentioned are opinions about films.

If you can't take people having said opinions maybe you should think twice about posting it on a public forum.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 PM »
Frost half was hyperactive trying to make some sense after the last garbage.

Second half had many unintentionally funny moments.

Better than the last, but still pretty awful.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 11:51:26 PM »
Seen it at the Metrocentre ODEON this evening with my Daddy.

Loved it.

Daddy loved it too   :)
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 11:54:58 PM »
Quote from: DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper on Yesterday at 09:07:01 PM
80 minute review, fuck me, go outside or something.

Quote from: voodoo ray on Yesterday at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?


People watch hours of punditry its football, podcast analysis etc. I dont really see how its much different to that for those who are interested in the art of films.

I dont watch many online reviews at all, but Ive seen the RLM Plinkett ones (which are often an hour plus)  and theyre funny and engaging pieces of work in their own right that also explore the art of storytelling/filmmaking. Dont see how its more of a waste of someones time than watching a shite box set. 
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:31:53 AM »
I said awhile back that fixing TLJ would probably have needed two movies, to create a quadrology rather than a trilogy.  I've seen one reviewer agree with me on that.

All I can say is that I had few of the issues watching this that I had with TLJ.  I enjoyed the spectacle of TLJ but it was a bloated, boring mess for the most part, and had me chewing the inside of my cheek to stop me shouting out loud in the cinema.

RoS had me shaking my head and muttering but I think it was largely due to them having to crush so much into it that they couldn't really let it breathe.  They were just Ex Machina'd out of every awkward situation because there simply wasn't the run time to let them figure it out any other way.

I think people will end up liking this more once the dust has settled - kind of a reverse situation to TLJ.  People will be more forgiving of it as they'll recognise it was trying to undo the damage done by the previous film.

But then this is the lesson that Disney should have never needed to learn - have a story arc marked out for the entire trilogy and not have any one person be able to say, "nah fuck that, I'm doing my own thing".

PS: I loved Ford's cameo and how it mirrored their encounter in TFA.  I wonder if it was meant to be Carrie Fisher reaching out originally, but with losing her and Kylo Ren not exactly fond of Luke, it made sense to bring back Han Solo.  Wonder if they offered him a huge wedge of cash or if he did it for Carrie?  Probably both.

PPS: Wedge!

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #130 on: Today at 01:23:08 AM »
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #131 on: Today at 04:13:03 AM »
Really liked it. Probably largely thanks to a lot of people (even many on here) saying it was shite and thus setting my expectations nicely.

I think Palpatine was always lined up to be the man behind the curtain and also ultimately Rey's grandfather.

Still kind of confused about the Darth Plageus theory which was put forward by some fan ages ago which Disney panicked about and and got the fella to take the video down etc.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #132 on: Today at 05:31:57 AM »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 09:24:20 AM
It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.

As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.

Agree with a lot of what you've said, but the bolded bit I can't understand and I've seen too much of this opinion, especially from professional critics who don't really understand what made Star Wars great with the original trilogy.

It's not just any old family blockbuster, it's Star Wars - it needs to be judged to a higher standard. And this is the ending of the series, so it ought to have been special. It needs to be magical, not simply quick and entertaining. It needs to have compelling characters that you care deeply for. It needs to have a plot with some semblance of internal logic. For me, this film lacked all of it. Just fast-moving, noisy, highly-derivative nonsense.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #133 on: Today at 06:04:08 AM »
What a shame. What made the Last Jedi so good (at least for me) was that it seemed to make bold new steps to take the story forward: anybody could be a hero (Rey did not need to have famous parents), the establishment of the Jedi was merely one interpretation of the light and it was vanity to think that without the Jedi there would be no light (as wise old Luke had come to discover) and that finally, what actually made the Jedi great was not their bureaucratic policing of the galaxy and each other but the myth and legend that surrounded them (as we ended the movie with children reenacting Luke striding out to take on the entire First Order by himself, wishing to be him).
This movie lost all of that. The nobodies that were given such time and place either ended up having secret parents after all or became totally relegated (poor Rose). There was no more exploration of bringing balance to the force or of why the Jedi failed, it was just plain old fashioned good versus evil.
The pacing and dialogue were laughable. It seemed like Rey and Kylo spent half the movie running into each other and yet nothing of consequence happened, they would face off and then something would come along to separate them yet again. It felt like a video game where you just had to get to the next level in the scavenger hunt and beat the boss at the end (which just happened to be Kylo every time).
In time I think people will look back at this trilogy and come to respect Rian's work more.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #134 on: Today at 06:08:20 AM »
Quote from: Schmidt on December 21, 2019, 06:42:24 PM
It was shit, wasn't it?

I had no real expectations going in, I had no strong feeling either way about Palpatine being in it, I wasn't invested in Rey's parents being anyone in particular, I hadn't watched any reviews/previews, I just wanted to see a good movie. TFA and TLJ were decent, the first played it safe which was fine for the opening of a new trilogy, and the second did interesting new things and turned Star Wars on its head a little, and the more I see/read of TLJ the more I like it.

This though, so many "oh isn't that convenient" occurrences, so much contrivance, so much fan-service, so many "big" events that just fell completely flat. A lot of my complaints would probably sound like nitpicking in isolation, but there were just so many "really?" moments all throughout the movie, it just became absurd.

There were some nice looking scenes, some cool fights that had lots of fantastic effects and moves but the whole thing just felt hollow. The whole thing could turn out to have been written by a 12 year old and I wouldn't be shocked, in fact it would explain a lot.

And yes it's a kids/family movie, but being a family film doesn't preclude it from being good.


I liked Babu Frik though!

I basically agree with this guy. Thought it was awful and I'm a lifelong Star Wars fanatic (at least with the original films).

I didn't like the Force Awakens at all either and was amazed so many did - think this one was a case of taking several elements that were annoying or problematic in TFA up another level or two, so they become completely unbearable: Nonsense plot, which they try to disguise by making the film go too fast (an Abrams trope); constantly inventing new powers and abilities to get our heroes out of every jam; dreadful re-hashing of scenes from far better films; characters I couldn't give two shits about; characters I used to give a shit about i no longer care about; shite dialogue with forced humour.

Halfway through I thought, "well at the very least it isn't just a reworking of another film, like TFA was", but I spoke too soon - the whole second half of the film was just a series of dreadful impersonations of scenes from Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, only populated by characters I simply have no emotional connection with. It's like one of those dodgy supermarket 'hits' compilation albums, where the songs aren't played by the original band.

The wheeling out of all the old faces in sequence was so poorly done and felt so unearned. Like the filmmakers have gone, "this is a load of shit, better bring out the big guns for some gravitas". Only the film is so bad, those scenes (possibly Han Solo aside - wonder how much Ford earned for his 30 seconds?) fall totally flat too. The film was basically so bad it managed to make me not even care about the fate of characters that were icons my whole childhood. Also shocking retconning, like Leia is/was a Jedi after all. Found myself shaking my head so many times.

Just so, so poor - a completely unworthy ending and almost down to the level of the prequel shite, only those at least tried to be a little different to the original films. I've long thought JJ Abrams to be an absolute chancer and he's gotten found out big time with this. My expectations weren't high and this limboed way under them.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #135 on: Today at 06:17:26 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on Today at 06:04:08 AM
What a shame. What made the Last Jedi so good (at least for me) was that it seemed to make bold new steps to take the story forward: anybody could be a hero (Rey did not need to have famous parents), the establishment of the Jedi was merely one interpretation of the light and it was vanity to think that without the Jedi there would be no light (as wise old Luke had come to discover) and that finally, what actually made the Jedi great was not their bureaucratic policing of the galaxy and each other but the myth and legend that surrounded them (as we ended the movie with children reenacting Luke striding out to take on the entire First Order by himself, wishing to be him).
This movie lost all of that. The nobodies that were given such time and place either ended up having secret parents after all or became totally relegated (poor Rose). There was no more exploration of bringing balance to the force or of why the Jedi failed, it was just plain old fashioned good versus evil.
The pacing and dialogue were laughable. It seemed like Rey and Kylo spent half the movie running into each other and yet nothing of consequence happened, they would face off and then something would come along to separate them yet again. It felt like a video game where you just had to get to the next level in the scavenger hunt and beat the boss at the end (which just happened to be Kylo every time).
In time I think people will look back at this trilogy and come to respect Rian's work more.

Good post. Especially the last line. Can't get my head around why TLJ seems to be the most disliked/divisive - despite a couple of terrible one-off scenes (Leia in space) it was by far the best of the three.

Rian Johnson was trying to do something of his own. JJ Abrams is just a 12 year old fanboy saying "wouldn't it be cool if we, like, showed the Death Star collapsed into an ocean?"
