It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.



As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.



What hampered all the prequels were the atrocious dialogue; the terrible editing; the hammy acting; the shoehorning of the plot to fit the old movies; the dreadfully poor 'comedy'; the midifuckingchlorians; the overlong/overly choreographed duels; the word YOUNGLINGS... I could go on, but I'd have put the CGI low on the list as it was relatively impressive for the 90s/early 00s. I rewatched them last year and it's still infuriating how shit they are.ROTS is a complete muddle. So many really awkward scenes. The love story was less convincing than when Luke fancied his sister. The big duel that the whole trilogy builds up to is utter shite - all choreography and nonsense rather than a huge emotional battle. And Padme's death (along with Vader's Nooooooooo) is unintentionally hilarious - at least ROTS had some emotional heft and some great comedic moments. Most unforgivable about ROTS is that goes exactly where you expect it to go, but does so badly. There were no twists and turns or excitement. It's the stale missionary position of movies.A few key bits of awful dialogue for those that have forgotten:Anakin: "My Powers have doubled since the last time we met count."Dooku: "Good. Twice the pride double the fall."Obi-Wan: "Only a Sith deals in absolutes".Obi-Wan: "Anakin, Chancellor Palpatine is evil!"Anakin: "From my point of view, the Jedi are evil."Anakin: "Love won't save you, Padmé. Only my new powers can do that."Padme: "Anakin, you're breaking my heart!"Anakin: "You're so beautiful."Padme: "It's because I'm so in love."Anakin: "No, it's because I'm so in love with you."To me, none of the prequels are even close to being as good as any of the sequel trilogy - and it's not like the sequels set an incredibly high bar or anything. I agree that Rogue one is pretty good and maybe the best of the new movies.