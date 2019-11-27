« previous next »
The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required

peachybum

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #120 on: Today at 09:24:20 AM
It was okay. Not great. Not epic enough for the ending of the story. Lots of things that don't really make sense but it's a family blockbuster movie so i'm not going to think about it too much. I don't mind of the overall story just the execution.

As the ending of a trilogy i think i prefer ROTS despite the crap CGI which marred those movies. And Rogue One is still far and away the best of the new lot.
thejbs

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #121 on: Today at 01:00:07 PM
What hampered all the prequels were the atrocious dialogue; the terrible editing; the hammy acting; the shoehorning of the plot to fit the old movies; the dreadfully poor 'comedy'; the midifuckingchlorians; the overlong/overly choreographed duels; the word YOUNGLINGS... I could go on, but I'd have put the CGI low on the list as it was relatively impressive for the 90s/early 00s. I rewatched them last year and it's still infuriating how shit they are.

ROTS is a complete muddle.  So many really awkward scenes. The love story was less convincing than when Luke fancied his sister. The big duel that the whole trilogy builds up to is utter shite - all choreography and nonsense rather than a huge emotional battle. And Padme's death (along with Vader's Nooooooooo) is unintentionally hilarious - at least ROTS had some emotional heft and some great comedic moments.  Most unforgivable about ROTS is that goes exactly where you expect it to go, but does so badly. There were no twists and turns or excitement. It's the stale missionary position of movies.

A few key bits of awful dialogue for those that have forgotten:

Anakin: "My Powers have doubled since the last time we met count."
Dooku: "Good. Twice the pride double the fall."

Obi-Wan: "Only a Sith deals in absolutes".

Obi-Wan: "Anakin, Chancellor Palpatine is evil!"
Anakin: "From my point of view, the Jedi are evil."

Anakin: "Love won't save you, Padmé. Only my new powers can do that." 

Padme: "Anakin, you're breaking my heart!"

Anakin: "You're so beautiful."
Padme: "It's because I'm so in love."
Anakin: "No, it's because I'm so in love with you."

To me, none of the prequels are even close to being as good as any of the sequel trilogy - and it's not like the sequels set an incredibly high bar or anything. I agree that Rogue one is pretty good and maybe the best of the new movies.
Something Worse

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:47:41 PM
Personally I preferred ROTS to ROTS
Riquende

  • Klopptimist
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #123 on: Today at 07:29:19 PM
Half in the Bag is in the wild. From the first minute... they don't sound impressed.

Mike Stoklasa is semi-apologising for suggesting 10 years ago (as Mr Plinkett, in the reviews that basically kicked off the internet-SW-superfan-review-shitstorm-era) that JJ Abrahms should have directed the prequels, fresh as he was off the first Star Trek film.

I watched the 80 minute Shadivisity review earlier; he was utterly ruthless in the destruction of this. It's potentially fair to say that, if you took 'trying to be a Star Wars film' out of the equation, TLJ might actually be better than this.
voodoo ray

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #124 on: Today at 07:32:44 PM
an 80 minute review?! seriously?
Riquende

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #125 on: Today at 08:06:49 PM
Well the RLM 2 hour+ Phantom Menace review came out 10 years ago, and Mauler did a 5 hour review of TLJ. Acting like long 'reviews' for controversial installments in popular movie franchises is worthy of comment is getting old. 80 minutes from Shadiviserty, and 70 minutes from the RLM 'Half in the Bag' review (separate to the in-character Mr Plinkett).

It's almost like when it comes to Star Wars movies, some people have got strident opinions and a lot to say; unlike half the responses in this thread, which are "loved it" with no context or further comment (unless they're telling people to fuck off because analysis upsets them).
plucking affattedgoose

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
Reply #126 on: Today at 08:08:19 PM
I watched a two hour review of the Shadivisity review. Loved it.
