Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #80 on: December 21, 2019, 09:03:33 PM »
Quote from: robbed 1966 yorkies from kids' selection boxes on December 21, 2019, 12:41:37 PM
I really cannot be arsed arguing over a kids film

Don't blame you

Check out how many posts he has about the movie. Almost every one of them negative. Even before it was released.

Even his mum knows he's a bit of a geek :)
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #81 on: December 21, 2019, 09:43:03 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 21, 2019, 08:58:22 PM
Vast majority of positive reviews are "it's flawed but fun" or words to that extent, and that was my opinion too. Haven't seen a universally positive one anywhere.

there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #82 on: December 21, 2019, 09:45:09 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2019, 09:43:03 PM
there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.
I cried... Several times... a bit of a surprise that...

When Lando appears in the Falcon...that got me...
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #83 on: December 21, 2019, 09:54:37 PM »
Quote from: voodoo ray on December 21, 2019, 09:43:03 PM
there are loads of people out in twitterland saying they loved it so much they cried.

going a bit far like but as expected there are a whole spectrum of opinions about it.

I don't take those people seriously, they say that about everything all the time.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #84 on: December 21, 2019, 09:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on December 21, 2019, 09:54:37 PM
I don't take those people seriously, they say that about everything all the time.
For me, it was great...

You just feel the film, it felt like it did watching the original films as a kid...

And thats it really, it plays with your heart strings.  If you try to analyse Star Wars films you kill them.

Just enjoy the ride..
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #85 on: December 21, 2019, 09:59:21 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 21, 2019, 09:56:44 PM
For me, it was great...

You just feel the film, it felt like it did watching the original films as a kid...

And thats it really, it plays with your heart strings.  If you try to analyse Star Wars films you kill them.

Just enjoy the ride..

Oh I totally believe you, and wasn't trying to say otherwise. You're nowhere near any of the twitter weirdos!

I'm glad you enjoyed it and it got to you the way it did. There was a moment in there that caught me, I want to say it was finding the Skywalker farm maybe. It all suddenly felt so big and important and, most importantly - over.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #86 on: December 21, 2019, 10:19:51 PM »
It was epic.

Im seeing it again tomorrow.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #87 on: December 21, 2019, 10:22:05 PM »
Quote from: elbow on December 21, 2019, 10:19:51 PM
It was epic.

Im seeing it again tomorrow.
Im seeing it again next week... ;D
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #88 on: December 21, 2019, 10:31:38 PM »
Quote from: SteveZissou on December 21, 2019, 05:28:10 PM
My honest feelings on the film:

So, after about 90 minutes I was thinking, man what a waste of time, I could've watched 7 solid porn stories in this time. I mean, really. Such lovely lovely episodes I could've watched in this time, if I only told my wife I'm going to watch Star Wars and instead booked myself in a hotel to watch porn instead of this Erection of Skywalker thing.

And then low and behold I started to think to myself and see Rey for what she was, the dark Rey was real hot, and let's face it the way they did her hair in this movie wasn't like some sort of Disney flick, but she was hot, and I started to think, hey man, I'm looking forward to the next Deepfake of Rey taking it from Mandingo. I was looking forward to see what kind of interracial action we'd have with Finn. I thought I'd be disappointed but that ending was hot, I mean Luke And Lia's incest brother-sister scene was one thing but this takes it to a new level because we got the powers of the dark side and the light side reversed action here and you can see that magnetism all the way erecting to this finale, but no! Disney had to decide this was a PG movie and after that kiss between adopted Rey Skywalker and her stepbrother Ben Skywalker the sister-f**ker f**king dies, how lame is that! Finn sees them kiss but we don't even get a Jerry Springer type of cat-fight, why not? No, revenge sex for Finn either in the party. Instead we get a group hug from Poe, Finn and Rey, and with names like that you think Disney is going full trilogy on this one but fade out.

In the end I think the ending kind of saved it, cos I started to forget about Taboo Porn and think about the classic Star Wars incest a little.

Are you on drugs?
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #89 on: December 21, 2019, 10:47:12 PM »
I will go see it again next week sometime. probably friday.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #90 on: December 21, 2019, 10:59:27 PM »
My kids want to see it again and they are 19 and 15
Daughter is home from college and weve watched all the 6 together

My gran took me when I was 7, unfortunately cant be done with my kids, so I love going to Star Wars films with them, even the previous one

Kids also have an irrational hatred of the jar jar binks films even though they havent seen them. No idea where they get that from

I really enjoyed it and seeing my kids faces, makes is even better
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #91 on: December 21, 2019, 11:05:07 PM »
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #92 on: December 21, 2019, 11:12:15 PM »
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 12:21:13 AM »
I'm not a huge Star Wars fan. So, I couldn't pick out all the inconsistencies in the canon that a number of people have, including the mate I watched it with, and have criticised. I thought it was fun for the most part but a pretty terrible film in terms of dialogue and what seemed to me to be nonsensical plotlines and a lot of developments appear to have been made up on the fly. The performances of John Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver held it together though. Particularly, Daisy Ridley who looked just startlingly beautiful, and J.J. Abrahms clearly knows how to frame her to make her look so good. You could say similar about John Boyega and Adam Driver also and all of their performances were all fantastic. So, definitely a fun-watch with a fast pace but filled with plot holes and terrible dialogues.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 03:37:45 AM »
I liked this. I've always liked Star Wars since I watched ANH as a kid in 2002, then all the others. I'd say the one i've liked the least out of this new trilogy was TFA, since it seemed such a fanservice rehash of ANH.

I liked this a lot and I liked the last jedi: I've also never thought these movies were "the best", and the original trilogy is no Deer Hunter or Chinatown, so I never went into any Star Wars film expecting that quality.

I honestly think the whole "RUINED FOREVER" fan thing that has come with every film since Phantom Menace begins with over-romanticizing the original trilogy and ignoring the fact that it also can be endlessly picked apart.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 08:36:59 AM »
Quote from: elbow on December 21, 2019, 10:31:38 PM
Are you on drugs?

Hey, you really hurt my feelings there Elbow. I'm going to cry about it. It is sad that in this day and age Liverpool fans of red blood call each other Big Pharma supporters. I will meet you at 4pm at sundown with my Chewbacca toy versus your Phasma toy.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 08:50:26 AM »
I think my summary of it would be bad fan-fiction.

I dont believe for one second that any of this was planned from the beginning, the only reason Palpatine was brought back was because of the fan complaints over killing off Snoke. Actually most of this movie is a middle finger to the Last Jedi.

The original trilogy was never about the Empire, the Rebellion or fancy special effects, it was a story about characters you cared about and could relate to. Its not about hundreds of Star Destroyers being on screen at once.

The biggest problem with the prequel trilogy was that it was just flat lifeless characters on dull CGI backgrounds, and the Disney trilogy makes the same mistakes just with better CGI. Finn is one of the main characters but he barely has a story arc past the Force Awakens!

Also Id never thought Id say this but I really dont care about Star Wars anymore. My interest in it died after TLJ and the screening I was in was about 40% full - and this is Saturday night opening weekend.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 09:28:41 AM »
It was interesting

Like a cross between Independence Day, Matrix Revolutions and some dog shit
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 12:12:11 PM »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 08:50:26 AM
I think my summary of it would be bad fan-fiction.


This is like correct. Disney wasted their money paying George Lucas a few billion dollars cos what they have rebooted is not Star Wars, but Space Balls and it's quite clear they should have paid Mel Brooks and that would have been much cheaper for them.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 12:21:27 PM »
Disney have made a huge profit on buying the Star Wars franchise
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 12:55:36 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on Yesterday at 12:21:27 PM
Disney have made a huge profit on buying the Star Wars franchise

Duh. But they would've made a bigger profit if they did the right thing and paid Mel Brooks for the rights, cos this is Spaceballs and not Star Wars obviously.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 01:50:18 PM »
Going again tonight. More I think about it the more i enjoyed it.
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 04:04:52 PM »
Enjoyed it, just shows what a complete waste of time episode 8 was. You can forgive shortcomings when the story is at least taking us somewhere and its more interesting than a slow speed space chase and a casino nonsense.

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 04:52:41 PM »
I really disliked it, but do want to watch again with a different frame of mind as I watched in angry. I was ready to walk out after the first three words of the crawl. I thought they were probably going with Palpatine, but getting confirmation of that put me right off. I just really despise the entire idea of him not being dead after Jedi. Never mind that massive fleet and endless amounts of people being in hiding.

There were some nice moments, but not enough. The Han scene was nice, and it was great to see Lando.

And if people complained Rey was overpowered in TFA, they must be apoplectic with this one, where every force user was incredibly overpowered.

Really disliked Rey being a Palpatine, the kiss, seeing fucking Ewoks.

And was as if the TLJ was almost wiped from existence, with the first five minutes of frantic cuts was what the second film should have been. Although it now seems Leia was a fully trained Jedi, so that takes care of space Leia in the one one?

And it couldnt be helped, but I found most Leia scenes awkward, where they were trying to fit in dialogue around the lines they had from Carrie. Chewbaccas over reaction to her death was definitely pandering after the under reaction of his in the first one.

And finally on pandering...I didnt mind it in TFA, but it was far worse and over the top on this. Tatooine...the medal...fucking hell.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 04:52:59 PM »
It's funny to read complaints about Rey's lineage.  Everyone was up in arms after the last film stated she was a nobody, now the same folk are enraged that she's a Palpatine.

I felt the same about this film as I did JJ's Star Trek - I enjoyed it immensely without necessarily thinking it was a great film.  A lot of the comedy chimed well and the action was great but it was all very, very safe. Some bizarre decisions and over-exposition stood out badly (and the appearance of that silly power ranger girl made me laugh) but overall I was happy.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 05:01:46 PM »
Palpatine surviving is nothing new to Star Wars lore. Many books and comics have him surviving or being cloned after ROTJ. Darth Maul survived from TPM as well. I think it's canon that Palpatine used 'the force' (ahem) to impregnate Anakin's mum, Schmi which is utterly mental too - a draft of Episode III explicitly stated it.
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 05:07:29 PM »
I think it was a good choice bringing him back otherwise where else was this going to go. With more planning he could have made a return in episode 8 setting up 9 giving us more time in episode 9 itself (felt the final battle was a little rushed cinsidering the scale). It needed about an hour to clear up the previous mess and get a narrative going.

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 05:12:10 PM »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:01:46 PM
Palpatine surviving is nothing new to Star Wars lore. Many books and comics have him surviving or being cloned after ROTJ. Darth Maul survived from TPM as well. I think it's canon that Palpatine used 'the force' (ahem) to impregnate Anakin's mum, Schmi which is utterly mental too - a draft of Episode III explicitly stated it.

Yes, I am fully aware, and consider his return as the lazy creation of talentless hack authors. Never have I liked it, and expect more from the films.

Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 05:27:08 PM »
Also did i spot john williams finally getting an appearance in there?
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 05:49:29 PM »
Quote from: "We worship you, O Brian, who are Lord over us all!" on Yesterday at 04:52:41 PM
And it couldnt be helped, but I found most Leia scenes awkward, where they were trying to fit in dialogue around the lines they had from Carrie. Chewbaccas over reaction to her death was definitely pandering after the under reaction of his in the first one.

Yet when Chewie 'dies' this time around nobody gives a fuck, Rey has her little "am I destined to be a sith?" moment for the tenth time but that's it, because the writers know Chewie isn't dead and they know the audience isn't buying it, so they just move on to the next thing quickly and then eventually reveal that Chewie was on a different troop transport that managed to leave that barren desert without anyone noticing.

Same for C3PO, he's been around longer than anyone but hey, nobody cares about his memory getting wiped because we all know he'll be fine in 20 minutes. No one even bothers trying to restore his memory when they get back, R2 just happens to notice something is up and fixes him immediately with zero issues.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #110 on: Yesterday at 05:59:43 PM »
The Chewie death was the Poe death moment of this one.

At least I dont recall a reason for how he survived and why Finn  couldnt find him.

(I know the actual reason, but its always annoyed me a little)
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #111 on: Yesterday at 07:01:19 PM »
Quote from: T₂Ohcumallyefacefull on December 21, 2019, 07:25:59 PM
It was more than I could have hoped for.

An epic, JJ Abrams absolutely nailed it. 

Epic Bait
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #112 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 PM »
Just finished watching it.  It's a hard one to quantify. 

The deus ex machina level is over 9000 and I will confess it bugged the fuck out of me.  But there wasn't really a moment where I wanted to shout out loud "Oh do just FUCK OFF!" like I wanted to do in the cinema watching TLJ.

Most emotional bit: seeing Chewie break down.  Just knowing how he had lost so many people he loved and had sworn to protect.  It was a pillow hugging moment.

Most annoying bit: the unceremonious dispatching of General Hux.  I honestly laughed out loud when he was revealed as the spy and I thought they could have done so much more with him.  But I realise they had to cut it for time and it made sense to remove him - he'd been reduced to a snivelling caricature who commanded no respect.  He could have worked as a double agent, but they simply had too much to fit in.

Most clumsy bit: retconning Rey's heritage.

Some have complained about the bickering nature of the central characters, but they were clearly trying to replicate the dynamic from Ep IV between Han, Luke and Leia.  It worked, to an extent, but it's not something that should have been left till the last film to explore.  It was good to see them altogether though.

Overall I found it a.... likeable film.  I think some of the critics I've watched have been overly harsh, even though by their own admission they didn't have a high bar for this movie.  I think their confirmation bias has led to hyper criticism. 

As it stands I give it a 6/10, but that might change after it's settled and or I watch it a bit more.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #113 on: Yesterday at 08:22:36 PM »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:49:29 PM
Yet when Chewie 'dies' this time around nobody gives a fuck, Rey has her little "am I destined to be a sith?" moment for the tenth time but that's it, because the writers know Chewie isn't dead and they know the audience isn't buying it, so they just move on to the next thing quickly and then eventually reveal that Chewie was on a different troop transport that managed to leave that barren desert without anyone noticing.

Same for C3PO, he's been around longer than anyone but hey, nobody cares about his memory getting wiped because we all know he'll be fine in 20 minutes. No one even bothers trying to restore his memory when they get back, R2 just happens to notice something is up and fixes him immediately with zero issues.

See I wasn't too sure about that.  I'd heard horrible rumours that they were basically going to massacre the OT cast so I didn't take their "deaths" with a blasé attitude.  I especially didn't like they way they just decided to casually mind-fuck C3PO (because yeah, he's only a droid), and he refers to them as "friends".  They didn't seem to show an ounce of remorse or barely any compassion for him.

For that matter, htf does 3PO know Sith??

And when did the Falcon get refitted with it's "classic" dish?

PS: Biggest let down for me in this film - and the entire series - has been the battles.  Not one of them came close to the epic scale of RotJ.  There's barely even been any "space" battles in this series at all - they've nearly all happened in an atmosphere.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #114 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:22:36 PM
See I wasn't too sure about that.  I'd heard horrible rumours that they were basically going to massacre the OT cast so I didn't take their "deaths" with a blasé attitude.  I especially didn't like they way they just decided to casually mind-fuck C3PO (because yeah, he's only a droid), and he refers to them as "friends".  They didn't seem to show an ounce of remorse or barely any compassion for him.

For that matter, htf does 3PO know Sith??

And when did the Falcon get refitted with it's "classic" dish?

PS: Biggest let down for me in this film - and the entire series - has been the battles.  Not one of them came close to the epic scale of RotJ.  There's barely even been any "space" battles in this series at all - they've nearly all happened in an atmosphere.

I want to know how hyperspacing will take out a Super Duper Star Destroyer but not a space worm thingy!
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #115 on: Yesterday at 11:46:15 PM »
I think the Palpatine/Rey story was planned from the start. You could hear Palpatine in TFA when she found Luke's lightsaber and then there was the 'Who's the girl?' line around the same time. And Snoke was very Palpatinish. It would've boiled my piss more if she had turned out to be Luke's daughter or Obi Wan's granddaughter or something stupid.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #116 on: Yesterday at 11:49:53 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 11:33:06 PM
I want to know how hyperspacing will take out a Super Duper Star Destroyer but not a space worm thingy!

They went to it's right I think. How they managed to jump into and out of the middle of a bunch of buildings though I have no idea, can you imagine if they fucked up and destroyed a city full of people? But hey they had to do it to get those few lines of text from the spy transferred to R2 by a cable. Did Rey use a wire when she was transmitting nav data across the galaxy to R2? I forget.

Actually I should stop, I'll get told off for not just ignoring these things and enjoying it like I'm supposed to.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #117 on: Yesterday at 11:56:44 PM »
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #118 on: Today at 12:03:04 AM »
Really enjoyed it again.
