I really disliked it, but do want to watch again with a different frame of mind as I watched in angry. I was ready to walk out after the first three words of the crawl. I thought they were probably going with Palpatine, but getting confirmation of that put me right off. I just really despise the entire idea of him not being dead after Jedi. Never mind that massive fleet and endless amounts of people being in hiding.



There were some nice moments, but not enough. The Han scene was nice, and it was great to see Lando.



And if people complained Rey was overpowered in TFA, they must be apoplectic with this one, where every force user was incredibly overpowered.



Really disliked Rey being a Palpatine, the kiss, seeing fucking Ewoks.



And was as if the TLJ was almost wiped from existence, with the first five minutes of frantic cuts was what the second film should have been. Although it now seems Leia was a fully trained Jedi, so that takes care of space Leia in the one one?



And it couldnt be helped, but I found most Leia scenes awkward, where they were trying to fit in dialogue around the lines they had from Carrie. Chewbaccas over reaction to her death was definitely pandering after the under reaction of his in the first one.



And finally on pandering...I didnt mind it in TFA, but it was far worse and over the top on this. Tatooine...the medal...fucking hell.