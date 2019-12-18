I enjoyed it overall - I think it needed time to breathe in many scenes; instead of cutting and rushing off to the next scene (if scenes are to have an emotional impact sometimes - not every-time - they do need time to take the events in).This was a very fast paced film (upon 2nd viewing) - and in Star Wars that is great and needed (anyone remember the Prequels? Walking slowly down the hallway when a quicker more active pace was required...) - though TROS did require some slowing down for certain scenes in it.Loved the callbacks - Lando, Wedge, Nien (again), Han, young Luke & Leia, Luke's X-Wing, mention of Red 5, the Jedi voices etc. Ben this time throwing away the sabre on the 'bridge' - as opposed to last time he talked to his old man... Also, seems some of Rey's skills may have been inherited from her mother, Villanelle3PO's improved contribution to this film was a plus. Chewy too - with having more to do this time around (just) and his emotions at certain events in the film. R2 as well.Also, the despair - the hope, the loss and success - and the cost of it. The messages in it - such as our forefathers and regular everyday people came together and fought against oppression like this before - and we must now take action to stop this oppression returning - was a good one and somewhat uncomfortably 'on the nose' for the world today.I think many fans will not like this in part due to removing Vader's sacrifice and 'redemption' in killing the Emperor in ROTJ - only for Palpatine be brought back here... and although there are questions about that (JJ's MO it seems in not tying up everything for the viewer and leaving them with some mystery - sometimes to the point of frustration) in nullifying Anakin's story in Episodes 1-6... that probably requires a couple more viewings - or time - to take everything in...Am sure many others will have genuine criticisms and issues with it - as there is for every film... and that's before you get to the haters (who haven't seen it, won't see it - but will be repeatedly and vocally telling everyone that it is shite, and putting some considerable time and effort in to do soAnd that's before the many YouTubers' moneitised version of hate - backed by the Algorithm...)Will be interesting to see how many deleted scenes there are - it felt like TROS could have easily lasted another easily 15-30 minutes - let those certain scenes breathe and maybe explain or hint at some of the reasons / events - and also introductions of past events - of the film.Anyway, I enjoyed the final part of the main Saga - as a film in it's own right and also tying up the Sequel Trilogy itself. It doesn't come close to the Original Trilogy in my humble opinion - though these films, in the main, were a welcome addition to the GFFA.A fun couple of hours watching a Star Wars film - the crime of it...