« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required  (Read 693 times)

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,238
The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« on: December 18, 2019, 09:19:16 AM »
Figured it was worth setting this up in readiness for the deluge of discussion.

I've heard the film's first act is almost entirely dedicated to retconning TLJ and removing much of what that film set up.  That seems a bit harsh for those who have staunchly defended the film, but that's audiences for you.

Anyways, have at it :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #1 on: December 18, 2019, 09:39:11 AM »
Anyone think it'll make less than a billion?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,853
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #2 on: December 18, 2019, 09:44:11 AM »
Sounds like they fcked it, lads
Logged

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #3 on: December 18, 2019, 10:23:11 AM »
Why the hell is Rey is a Palpatine
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,238
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #4 on: December 18, 2019, 10:43:44 AM »
Quote from: Boxing Day 'Top Trumps' Champion on December 18, 2019, 09:44:11 AM
Sounds like they fcked it, lads

I know a lot on here dont like Jeremy Jahns' style of reviewing, but I just watched his video on this and he looks like his cat died or something.  He's not even angry   - just completely deflated.

 If people were complaining about Rey being overpowered in the first two films, she's seemingly gone full on god mode in this one. :-/
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #5 on: December 18, 2019, 10:49:32 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on December 18, 2019, 10:43:44 AM
I know a lot on here dont like Jeremy Jahns' style of reviewing, but I just watched his video on this and he looks like his cat died or something.  He's not even angry   - just completely deflated.

 If people were complaining about Rey being overpowered in the first two films, she's seemingly gone full on god mode in this one. :-/

Have you seen it? If not, I don't want to make a comment :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Agent99

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,011
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #6 on: December 18, 2019, 10:50:54 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 10:49:32 AM
Have you seen it? If not, I don't want to make a comment :D
It's the spoiler zone mate. If they are in this thread then it's tough if they haven't seen it.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,238
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #7 on: December 18, 2019, 11:04:52 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 10:49:32 AM
Have you seen it? If not, I don't want to make a comment :D

No I've not seen it yet, but these early responses I'm seeing on YouTube are certainly justifying my decision not to spend money to watch it.  For the time being though, I'm just feeding back what I'm seeing online. 

That said, I'm starting to suspect that this film will be just as polarising as the previous one(s). :)
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #8 on: December 18, 2019, 11:17:34 AM »
She literally brings someone back to life. If that's not overpowered... :D
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,238
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #9 on: December 18, 2019, 11:27:27 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 11:17:34 AM
She literally brings someone back to life. If that's not overpowered... :D

Darth Plagueis would be proud.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #10 on: December 18, 2019, 02:17:24 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 11:17:34 AM
She literally brings someone back to life. If that's not overpowered... :D

She did?
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #11 on: December 18, 2019, 02:23:18 PM »
Well Ben is pretty much a gonner and she heals him using the force. Maybe brings him back to life was a slight exaggeration
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #12 on: December 18, 2019, 02:33:14 PM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 02:23:18 PM
Well Ben is pretty much a gonner and she heals him using the force. Maybe brings him back to life was a slight exaggeration

You haven't seen the film, have you?
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline SprouterAtFart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #13 on: December 18, 2019, 02:51:55 PM »
Quote from: oojason on December 18, 2019, 02:33:14 PM
You haven't seen the film, have you?

What?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline gjr1

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:21:54 AM »
Just watched it

Thought it was pretty good myself

Another couple of hours or so of escapism
Logged
We have to be like Rocky

Offline Mr Mingebag Squid

  • Wire glory hunter
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,560
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:52:19 AM »
I loved it. The usual haters will hate it and pick everything apart.

But you know what - its a bloody good end to the series. Yes a few things are convenient, but its a space saga!
Logged
My Sporting Dream Team:-
LFC - Worcester Warriors - Warrington Wolves - New England Patriots - Jenson Button
My Twatter : @MrHappySquid

Offline Anfield14

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 17
  • * * * * *
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 08:10:08 AM »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Yesterday at 07:52:19 AM
I loved it. The usual haters will hate it and pick everything apart.

But you know what - its a bloody good end to the series. Yes a few things are convenient, but its a space saga!

Couldnt have put it better myself!!

I avoided all spoilers but couldnt avoid the negativity so maybe I wasnt expecting much.... good fun watch, emotional in places and ended it as well as I thought they could.

Go and watch it for what it is and Im sure youll be entertained!
Logged

Online Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,029
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:18:05 AM »
Saw it, thought it was bang average. Some really fantastic emotional moments in between all the sheer stupidity and pretty lights. Most damning thing I could say is I genuinely don't care enough to talk about it for more than 5 minutes before losing interest, which I find a really sad thing to say about Star Wars. Thought it was mediocre, move on, forget about it in a month or two. I'm sure the rest of the Internet will follow suit.  :P
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:18:31 AM »
Quote from: SprouterAtFart on December 18, 2019, 02:51:55 PM
What?

Given that Kylo later brings Rey back to life - from the dead - by sacrificing himself, and in the manner it is done - using his Force Powers / ability... I took it that you hadn't seen the film itself (maybe a few leaks?).

Kylo isn't dead when Rey uses her Force Powers / ability to heal his wound - so your claim of "She literally brings someone back to life." is blatantly wrong. Unless you are Jamie Redknapp - and have some strange ideas on how and when to use the word "literally" ;)

Or didn't see the part of the film where someone literally did bring someone else back to life - yet you, for whatever reason, didn't mention it...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:59 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,568
  • Awkward Squad
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:30:37 AM »

I enjoyed it overall - I think it needed time to breathe in many scenes; instead of cutting and rushing off to the next scene (if scenes are to have an emotional impact sometimes - not every-time - they do need time to take the events in).

This was a very fast paced film (upon 2nd viewing) - and in Star Wars that is great and needed (anyone remember the Prequels? Walking slowly down the hallway when a quicker more active pace was required... ;)) - though TROS did require some slowing down for certain scenes in it.


Loved the callbacks - Lando, Wedge, Nien (again), Han, young Luke & Leia, Luke's X-Wing, mention of Red 5, the Jedi voices etc. Ben this time throwing away the sabre on the 'bridge' - as opposed to last time he talked to his old man... Also, seems some of Rey's skills may have been inherited from her mother, Villanelle :o .

3PO's improved contribution to this film was a plus. Chewy too - with having more to do this time around (just) and his emotions at certain events in the film. R2 as well.


Also, the despair - the hope, the loss and success - and the cost of it. The messages in it - such as our forefathers and regular everyday people came together and fought against oppression like this before - and we must now take action to stop this oppression returning - was a good one and somewhat uncomfortably 'on the nose' for the world today.


I think many fans will not like this in part due to removing Vader's sacrifice and 'redemption' in killing the Emperor in ROTJ - only for Palpatine be brought back here... and although there are questions about that (JJ's MO it seems in not tying up everything for the viewer and leaving them with some mystery - sometimes to the point of frustration) in nullifying Anakin's story in Episodes 1-6... that probably requires a couple more viewings - or time - to take everything in...

Am sure many others will have genuine criticisms and issues with it - as there is for every film... and that's before you get to the haters (who haven't seen it, won't see it - but will be repeatedly and vocally telling everyone that it is shite, and putting some considerable time and effort in to do so ;) And that's before the many YouTubers' moneitised version of hate - backed by the Algorithm...)


Will be interesting to see how many deleted scenes there are - it felt like TROS could have easily lasted another easily 15-30 minutes - let those certain scenes breathe and maybe explain or hint at some of the reasons / events - and also introductions of past events - of the film.



Anyway, I enjoyed the final part of the main Saga - as a film in it's own right and also tying up the Sequel Trilogy itself. It doesn't come close to the Original Trilogy in my humble opinion - though these films, in the main, were a welcome addition to the GFFA.

A fun couple of hours watching a Star Wars film - the crime of it...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:03 PM by oojason »
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2019/20; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Offline aggerdid

  • Reads the subtitles on "Queer as Folk" from right to left
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,148
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:21:21 PM »
well reys mas a scouser after all. The big plot twist

Edit: this was my theory all along i must add
Logged
We must embrace pain and burn it as fuel for our journey - Kenji Miyazawa

Online DHL: sponsors of Rudolph's Chopper

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:46:07 PM »
Enjoyed it myself.  Should have just not made TLJ and strectched this over two movies though with Luke's story added in.
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,180
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:29:23 PM »
from the shit I've read since getting back from the cinema I and the people I went with appear to have watched a completely
different film.

we all really enjoyed it!
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,627
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:41:44 PM »
Yep just got back.  Best out of the latest 6 for sure.

Enjoyed it :)
Logged

Offline Red in Korea

  • Claims to be from Korea but we're not convinced...
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,429
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:48:06 PM »
Just got back from watching it and thought it was fantastic. It delivers everything a Star Wars film should. Much better than the Last Jedi and though somewhat cliched at the end, that is also part of every Star Wars film. Suspend your belief and just enjoy it.
Logged
"What is called for is dignity. We need to set an example." Kenny Dalglish

Offline Andypandy Xmas Rag Doll @ The Manger Dot Com

  • Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,982
  • That is not dead which can eternal lie..."
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #25 on: Today at 12:31:50 AM »
I've been watching Star Wars since 1977

Thought it was a bit shit.

We are all Jedi. Er. OK. We are all Sith.

Er. OK

Luke says like 'Lets balance the Force' but that dickhead random Han's son character dies / turns to the Jedi side = Jedis well up

She wins.

Jedis even more up.

The force is not fucking anywhere near balanced. Luke said this in 'The last Jedi'

FFS

Logged
1st Law : A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm.

2nd Law : A robot must obey the orders given it by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the First Law.

3rd Law : A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the other 2 laws

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:52:29 AM »
Quote from: Red in Korea on Yesterday at 11:48:06 PM
Suspend your belief and just enjoy it.

Nah, films have to work to convince you to do that. Don't give them a free pass.

Having said that, it was... okay. Best of the sequels, which isn't saying a lot. A plethora of middle fingers given to EpVIII, which is going to be popular now but not make the trilogy particularly satisfying viewing in the fullness of time. If they'd started here and worked backwards the whole thing might have worked. Alas.

The first hour felt like the main characters were in an RPG with a DM that had no real plan for them - jumping planet to planet with no challenges. Boring. The last hour was too full of fanservice. Don't need Wedge to appear from nowhere etc. Chewie's medal, so on.

Apparently the Emperor has kept a fully crewed fleet of hundreds of planet-killing ships underwater for decades for... a reason he certainly didn't feel inclined to share.

Overall, it felt like this was stretched too thin trying to be the middle and final act of the story started in 7.

There was a far better story bound up in what we saw in the sequel trilogy, it's just a shame the people responsible coudn't take us to those heights. I won't be watching any of these movies again, they just don't deserve the exposure.

Honourable mention: C-3P0, for continually getting the comedy level just right for the first 90 minutes before the final battle.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,642
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #27 on: Today at 07:38:15 AM »
Went in with zero expectations but was pleasantly surprised. Couple things that really stuck out as dumb or inconsistent but nothing major.

Shame we didn't get all the voice cameos in ghost cameos at the end though.

Oh and poor Rian Johnson got owned about as hard as anyone has ever been owned in this. Might as well have had Greg Grunberg end up with Rose, just as the icing on the cake
« Last Edit: Today at 07:40:21 AM by Something Worse »
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,302
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:20:34 AM »
Can't make sense of the reactions to this film (haven't seen it myself yet) - there's a real mixed reaction from 'serious' critics, you've got YouTube critics saying it's terrible, but then people who hated TLJ saying they liked it, people who enjoyed TFA and TLJ disliking it, it's all over the place. Rotten Tomatoes has the critic rating at 58% and the audience rating at 86% - it's like the opposite of TLJ (which is 91% v 43%).


Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,180
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #29 on: Today at 11:33:48 AM »
Critics critique things because it's their job whereas I think audiences for the most part just want to be entertained.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #30 on: Today at 11:37:50 AM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:20:34 AM
Can't make sense of the reactions to this film (haven't seen it myself yet) - there's a real mixed reaction from 'serious' critics, you've got YouTube critics saying it's terrible, but then people who hated TLJ saying they liked it, people who enjoyed TFA and TLJ disliking it, it's all over the place.

It's been obvious for some time that the wider SW fanbase is heavily divided over the new films, I guess this is just the inevitable result. Some folk will probably be contorting their reviews awkwardly to account for their opinions on the previous films. I hated TLJ, and I certainly didn't love this. I've been pondering it a lot this morning and revising my opinion downward - too much stupidity throughout, though none of it horrendously offensive, Rian Johnson-style. I've seen some make a bold call that this is worse than TLJ, which is possibly true from a film-making point of view, but not something I can bring myself to agree with.

One thing I will say, which I've seen commented elsewhere, is that the screening I went to was far from busy. For a Star Wars movie on opening night, at 7:30pm, having about 20% occupancy in the theatre is a disaster. The numbers will be interesting.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:48:01 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:38:15 AM
Oh and poor Rian Johnson got owned about as hard as anyone has ever been owned in this

Yep. Anyone holding out for the RJ trilogy surely has to accept now that it's been shelved - so much of the more controversial TLJ stuff retconned or thrown straight out the window.

- Turns out Rey is someone from a major Force-using bloodline
- Luke's ghost admonishing Rey for tossing away a lightsaber ("A Jedi's weapon is worthy of more respect")
- Rose sidelined to about 3 scenes in the film ("Sorry, can't come on the adventure, Leia wants me to stay here and space-google Star Destroyers") and Finn not bothering to speak to her at the end
- Turns out that loads of people will come when the Resistance calls this time, rather than nobody, for no explained reason
- Force-sensitive slave kids not brought up, mentioned or seen in any way
- DJ's 'bad things going on on both sides' narrative abandoned
- Starship fuel reserves suddenly not an issue any more for anyone

There was even a brief 'blink and you'll miss it' explanation of Snoke (seemed to be several Snoke clones in some sort of large vat and Palpatine outright says he was just a front).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:50:49 AM by Riquende »
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,820
  • Klopptimist
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #32 on: Today at 11:56:03 AM »
One thing that doesn't make sense to me is Palpatine's plan for getting Rey to him (when she was a child) - he hired that guy to get his family back, but rather than give him an easy way to actually reach him (with the cargo he desperately wants) he apparently gave him a dagger with an inscription and device to locate a wayfinder on a specific planet in the Endor system which would only work if you were stood at a very precise point. How Palpatine knew what the wreckage of the Death Star looked like in that detail is overlooked.

Then, this family-snatcher would have to clamber around inside the wreck and get to the throne room, open the door and get the wayfinder. All to make his way back to somewhere Palpatine very much wants him to get back to.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,627
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:01:10 PM »
Certificate 12a - Not recommended for 38 year old blokes from Luton
Logged

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,180
  • feck off
Re: The Rise of Skywalker - Spoiler Zone, no tags required
« Reply #34 on: Today at 12:08:12 PM »
The issue was always, as they admitted years ago, they didn't have a planned overarching story for the 3 films. Which was fucking dumb.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 