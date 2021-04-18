Snip
Holy fuck lads I got family home. My computer isn't at a hidden place in the house. They saw the penis.
Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager criticises perceived bias from officialsSheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has to speak up on behalf of the club about perceived bias against the Blades from match officials.After Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace, the 56-year-old described referee Tony Harrington's performance as "ridiculous".Wilder is going to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) about the situation."It's the in-game decisions, the soft fouls go against us," he said."I'm not looking back over the last 10 games, it's over a longer period, before I was here as well."Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheff Utd] won't be long in this division and 'I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don't want to upset too many people'."He also criticised one of the officials for a "lack of respect", saying: "I'm not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I've been to see the referee and I've told him that."One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."
Mason Holgate under Chris Wilder is about to show us new levels of central defensive yard doggery I never imagined possible in the Premier League
Is Brewster still there?
I read a bit from one of their fan writers yesterday (maybe on the Beeb) and they said he's probably done for the season with another bad hamstring injury. The writer didn't seem to have an axe to grind with Brewster but suggested the club would be better off paying up his contract and releasing him as next season will be the last one on his current contract.I'm sure he wrote that Brewster had scored four goals in four seasons. Obviously mitigated by his injuries but he didn't score at all the last time Sheff Utd were in the Premier League and he was largely injury free that season.
What a disaster of a signing, he's been for them.
I dont remember that Derby team being as bad as these.
Derby were really atrocious. They won one game in September, and never won another game. It's a fun Wikipedia read.https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Derby_County_F.C._season
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]