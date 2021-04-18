« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.  (Read 37425 times)

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #400 on: April 18, 2021, 06:58:23 pm »
Quote from: MKelly34 on May 15, 2011, 07:30:07 pm
Holy fuck lads I got family home. My computer isn't at a hidden place in the house. They saw the penis.

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #401 on: February 1, 2024, 09:31:07 pm »
A subject title as true today as it was when penned a few years ago.

What an obnoxious prick Chris Wilder is.  He might have a genuine complaint when it comes to the refereeing decisions but his logic is loopy and his comments about an assistant ref disrespecting him by eating a sandwich in Wilder's presence comes across really poorly.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68172818
Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager criticises perceived bias from officials
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has to speak up on behalf of the club about perceived bias against the Blades from match officials.

After Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace, the 56-year-old described referee Tony Harrington's performance as "ridiculous".

Wilder is going to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) about the situation.

"It's the in-game decisions, the soft fouls go against us," he said.

"I'm not looking back over the last 10 games, it's over a longer period, before I was here as well.

"Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheff Utd] won't be long in this division and 'I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don't want to upset too many people'."

He also criticised one of the officials for a "lack of respect", saying: "I'm not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I've been to see the referee and I've told him that.

"One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."

Of, they've also signed Mason Holgate on loan.  Another reason to wish them away.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #402 on: February 1, 2024, 09:39:18 pm »
Mason Holgate under Chris Wilder is about to show us new levels of central defensive yard doggery I never imagined possible in the Premier League
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #403 on: Today at 08:49:29 am »
I'm very much enjoying their current home form.

2 - 5 Brighton (FA Cup)
0 - 5 Villa
0 - 5 Brighton
0 - 6 Arsenal

One less club to vote with the sportswashers  :wave
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #404 on: Today at 08:53:34 am »
Is Brewster still there?
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #405 on: Today at 08:56:08 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February  1, 2024, 09:39:18 pm
Mason Holgate under Chris Wilder is about to show us new levels of central defensive yard doggery I never imagined possible in the Premier League

How's that working out for them? ;D
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #406 on: Today at 09:14:47 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:53:34 am
Is Brewster still there?
I read a bit from one of their fan writers yesterday (maybe on the Beeb) and they said he's probably done for the season with another bad hamstring injury.  The writer didn't seem to have an axe to grind with Brewster but suggested the club would be better off paying up his contract and releasing him as next season will be the last one on his current contract.

I'm sure he wrote that Brewster had scored four goals in four seasons.  Obviously mitigated by his injuries but he didn't score at all the last time Sheff Utd were in the Premier League and he was largely injury free that season.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #407 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:14:47 am
I read a bit from one of their fan writers yesterday (maybe on the Beeb) and they said he's probably done for the season with another bad hamstring injury.  The writer didn't seem to have an axe to grind with Brewster but suggested the club would be better off paying up his contract and releasing him as next season will be the last one on his current contract.

I'm sure he wrote that Brewster had scored four goals in four seasons.  Obviously mitigated by his injuries but he didn't score at all the last time Sheff Utd were in the Premier League and he was largely injury free that season.

That's bad.  What a disaster of a signing, he's been for them.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #408 on: Today at 09:17:56 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:17:16 am
What a disaster of a signing, he's been for them.

Incredible work from us on that transfer.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #409 on: Today at 09:19:09 am »
Will miss them, 11-0 gd this season.

Didnt understand their fans walking out after 15 mins, they wont be seeing football as good as last night for a few years so why not stay and enjoy it.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #410 on: Today at 09:21:33 am »
They are the worst side ever to play in this league.

No doubt they'll sack Wilder right before they play us for another dogged 2-0 defeat though.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #411 on: Today at 09:35:48 am »
Absolute pony.
« Reply #412 on: Today at 09:36:15 am »
These somehow won at Luton a couple of weeks ago, but conceded at least 5 in their last 3 home matches, fortunately for Sheffield United they are 2 points above 07/08 Derby for the worst ever premier league season.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #413 on: Today at 10:06:54 am »
I dont remember that Derby team being as bad as these.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #414 on: Today at 10:28:33 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:06:54 am
I dont remember that Derby team being as bad as these.
Derby were really atrocious. They won one game in September, and never won another game.  It's a fun Wikipedia read.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Derby_County_F.C._season
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #415 on: Today at 10:48:25 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:28:33 am
Derby were really atrocious. They won one game in September, and never won another game.  It's a fun Wikipedia read.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Derby_County_F.C._season
Sheffield United will beat their goal difference quite comfortably. I reckon -80.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #416 on: Today at 10:50:11 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:06:54 am
I dont remember that Derby team being as bad as these.

They got 11 points and won 1 game :lmao

They were atrocious
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #417 on: Today at 11:54:00 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 10:28:33 am
Derby were really atrocious. They won one game in September, and never won another game.  It's a fun Wikipedia read.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2007%E2%80%9308_Derby_County_F.C._season
I'm sure around Christmas they weren't completely adrift.  As in they were 2-3 wins from safety (but with the context that they'd only one once up to that point).  They gave us a good game at their place and we nabbed a late winner.

What a January transfer window though.  Robbie Savage, Alan Stubbs, Danny Mills and Roy Carroll for your dogs of war contingent.  They went down and then flirted with relegation again for the next few seasons.

Finishing 24 points behind 19th is incredible.  I agree with ValiantInstance though that Sheff Utd will end the season with a worse goal difference.
