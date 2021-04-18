« previous next »
Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.

A subject title as true today as it was when penned a few years ago.

What an obnoxious prick Chris Wilder is.  He might have a genuine complaint when it comes to the refereeing decisions but his logic is loopy and his comments about an assistant ref disrespecting him by eating a sandwich in Wilder's presence comes across really poorly.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68172818
Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager criticises perceived bias from officials
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has to speak up on behalf of the club about perceived bias against the Blades from match officials.

After Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace, the 56-year-old described referee Tony Harrington's performance as "ridiculous".

Wilder is going to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) about the situation.

"It's the in-game decisions, the soft fouls go against us," he said.

"I'm not looking back over the last 10 games, it's over a longer period, before I was here as well.

"Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheff Utd] won't be long in this division and 'I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don't want to upset too many people'."

He also criticised one of the officials for a "lack of respect", saying: "I'm not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I've been to see the referee and I've told him that.

"One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."

Of, they've also signed Mason Holgate on loan.  Another reason to wish them away.
Mason Holgate under Chris Wilder is about to show us new levels of central defensive yard doggery I never imagined possible in the Premier League
I'm very much enjoying their current home form.

2 - 5 Brighton (FA Cup)
0 - 5 Villa
0 - 5 Brighton
0 - 6 Arsenal

One less club to vote with the sportswashers  :wave
Is Brewster still there?
Quote from: disgraced cake on February  1, 2024, 09:39:18 pm
Mason Holgate under Chris Wilder is about to show us new levels of central defensive yard doggery I never imagined possible in the Premier League

How's that working out for them? ;D
