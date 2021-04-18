Chris Wilder: Sheffield United manager criticises perceived bias from officials

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says he has to speak up on behalf of the club about perceived bias against the Blades from match officials.



After Tuesday's 3-2 loss at Crystal Palace, the 56-year-old described referee Tony Harrington's performance as "ridiculous".



Wilder is going to speak to Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) about the situation.



"It's the in-game decisions, the soft fouls go against us," he said.



"I'm not looking back over the last 10 games, it's over a longer period, before I was here as well.



"Maybe the thought process and the outlook is that they [Sheff Utd] won't be long in this division and 'I might be refereeing the other team next year, so don't want to upset too many people'."



He also criticised one of the officials for a "lack of respect", saying: "I'm not just going to go under the radar and not say anything. I've been to see the referee and I've told him that.



"One of his assistants was eating a sandwich at the time, which I thought was a complete lack of respect. Hopefully he enjoyed his sandwich while he was talking to a Premier League manager."

