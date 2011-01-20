« previous next »
Author Topic: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.  (Read 27770 times)

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #360 on: March 12, 2021, 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 12, 2021, 03:11:22 pm
Which is kind of ridiculous since any PL team is basically one of the 30-35 richest teams in the world.  Theres no need to limit yourself when you can basically pay more than 99% of other teams in the world.  Without looking at a squad breakdown Im certain that they had plenty of spots available for non-homegrown players.

It's a bit like Dyche and Burnley. They won't look beyond British players so significantly restrict themselves and then either have to pay over the odds (which they don't) or buy second rate. Dyche has at least made it work for Burnley.

Wilder came up and had this relatively unique way of playing which served them very well initially in the PL, but teams worked them out and he had no answer to that.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #361 on: March 12, 2021, 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 12, 2021, 03:11:22 pm
Which is kind of ridiculous since any PL team is basically one of the 30-35 richest teams in the world.  Theres no need to limit yourself when you can basically pay more than 99% of other teams in the world.  Without looking at a squad breakdown Im certain that they had plenty of spots available for non-homegrown players.

Maybe but I dont think its the craziest strategy ever. If they get relegated, which was always fairly likely, they'd then have a strong team to come back up again and far less likely to be faced with a mega wage bill or players desperate to leave. Norwich pretty much did the same and look very well placed to come straight back up. Others have done differently and plummeted.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #362 on: March 12, 2021, 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on March 12, 2021, 03:14:30 pm
3 subs, 1 point and 2 managers
I hope you havent watched the prequel  :-X
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #363 on: March 12, 2021, 05:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 12, 2021, 03:19:12 pm
Yeah if Wilder has actually said that and used that as a crutch, it's a pretty shit one. Think they've outspent us in transfer fees over the last year or so? I know their wage structure can't compare to ours (or probably most in the PL), but you're telling me with some good scouting, they couldn't pluck more good players out of other European leagues to bring in? Sander Berge was/is pretty solidly rated and was playing regular European football and decided to come to Sheffield United.

I don't know if he's used it as a crutch but he has complete control over transfers currently and him getting fired is because the owner wants to take that away.  I think that speaks for itself. 

Quote from: fucking appalled on March 12, 2021, 04:47:49 pm
Maybe but I dont think its the craziest strategy ever. If they get relegated, which was always fairly likely, they'd then have a strong team to come back up again and far less likely to be faced with a mega wage bill or players desperate to leave. Norwich pretty much did the same and look very well placed to come straight back up. Others have done differently and plummeted.

I don't know what you mean as Norwich's best players are a Fin and an Argentinian while getting meaningful contribution from plenty of non-UK based on players.  Sheffield has all of 2 if you count Mousset who barely plays.  It's not even remotely the same type of squad building.

If you're just talking about wages in general then I'm pretty sure most Championship teams spend more on wages than your average Dutch, Portuguese, Polish, Austrian, etc etc club and that focusing on only UK based players is actually more expensive from a wage standpoint.  If you have info otherwise I'd love to see it.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #364 on: March 12, 2021, 05:52:11 pm »
They're absolutely fucked. They have a squad full of mid-table Championship players at best that Wilder managed to squeeze every ounce ability out of and it showed. Yeah, they've been terrible this season but I think he could have done it again next season in the Championship. Now they're due for a major overhaul and I don't think they'll be back up soon.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #365 on: March 12, 2021, 06:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on March 12, 2021, 03:07:30 pm
It's easy to talk about a striker but they've been creating nothing all season. And they weren't much better last season either in that regard. It's why they dropped so heavily, margins were very tight

Thats true but it doesnt help that what they did create, is often missed.

I remember a game they played away at Brighton where, had they won, it may have got them back into the mix to stay up. They were 1-0 up and Burke was through in goal who hits it straight at the keeper and they went on to draw the match. If they had someone clinical enouhj to make a better fist of the chances they did create they may just have had enough.

Youre never going to stay up when McGoldrick is your top scorer though, as well as hes done he didnt get his first PL goal until July of last year!
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #366 on: March 12, 2021, 07:13:22 pm »
I think Brewster and McBurnie are going to be the best strike force in the championship by far and it is obviously much easier to create and score at that level.

I know some are saying the premier league is in terms of money made top 35 in the world etc but I look at it like this would a player leave Fiorentina, Marseille, Real Betis, Werder Bremen to join them ?

Sheff Utd could afford the fee and probably the wages but the issues are one as stated above and two the player/agent would want either/both a release clause or the wages to not be decreased that is very risky when you are earning far less money.

Looking at the names available Id look at someone like Bilic decent manager, plays good stuff and most importantly has got out of that league last season so knows what it takes.

They havent signed well to be fair but teams like Sheff Utd, Norwich, Fulham, Wigan they know they are fighting against the drop most seasons.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #367 on: March 12, 2021, 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 12, 2021, 07:13:22 pm
I think Brewster and McBurnie are going to be the best strike force in the championship by far and it is obviously much easier to create and score at that level.

I know some are saying the premier league is in terms of money made top 35 in the world etc but I look at it like this would a player leave Fiorentina, Marseille, Real Betis, Werder Bremen to join them ?

Sheff Utd could afford the fee and probably the wages but the issues are one as stated above and two the player/agent would want either/both a release clause or the wages to not be decreased that is very risky when you are earning far less money.

Looking at the names available Id look at someone like Bilic decent manager, plays good stuff and most importantly has got out of that league last season so knows what it takes.

They havent signed well to be fair but teams like Sheff Utd, Norwich, Fulham, Wigan they know they are fighting against the drop most seasons.

If 20th in wage bill in the PL is 4th in France or 8th in Spain then yes, they could certainly compete for the players those teams are signing and it probably still be cheaper.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #368 on: March 12, 2021, 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 12, 2021, 08:47:27 pm
If 20th in wage bill in the PL is 4th in France or 8th in Spain then yes, they could certainly compete for the players those teams are signing and it probably still be cheaper.

They signed Berge last January who was a really good signing. Unfortunate he's been out for a while. That's the level of player they're capable of buying. It doesn't have to be direct from Spain or Italy.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #369 on: March 12, 2021, 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on March 12, 2021, 08:59:02 pm
They signed Berge last January who was a really good signing. Unfortunate he's been out for a while. That's the level of player they're capable of buying. It doesn't have to be direct from Spain or Italy.

Right, not saying it does.  Just saying they can compete with most of them for the same player.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #370 on: March 12, 2021, 09:32:00 pm »
Cool

Can we have 5 subs now
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #371 on: March 12, 2021, 09:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 12, 2021, 08:47:27 pm
If 20th in wage bill in the PL is 4th in France or 8th in Spain then yes, they could certainly compete for the players those teams are signing and it probably still be cheaper.

Yes they could from a financial view but some players might stay at clubs in CL/EL as it gives em a chance of getting a move to a bigger club

Berge was a good signing for them and he may have gone knowing good performances would see top 6 clubs in UK go for him but not all players want to play in UK though.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #372 on: March 12, 2021, 09:42:44 pm »
Absolute nonsense finishing from Newcastle

Villa should be dead
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #373 on: March 12, 2021, 09:55:01 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 12, 2021, 09:38:56 pm
Yes they could from a financial view but some players might stay at clubs in CL/EL as it gives em a chance of getting a move to a bigger club

Berge was a good signing for them and he may have gone knowing good performances would see top 6 clubs in UK go for him but not all players want to play in UK though.

You keep focusing on other top 5 league teams which I'm not.  But even given your focus on those teams and the ones that make CL/EL, that still leave 60-75% of the teams in those leagues where it's lower pay with no Europe to off-set it.  Maybe the thought of living in Sheffield is so off putting that there is no amount of money that will make sense, no idea.  But if that's not the case then the thought that Sheffield can only get UK based players is just simply not true.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #374 on: March 12, 2021, 11:21:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 12, 2021, 09:55:01 pm
You keep focusing on other top 5 league teams which I'm not.  But even given your focus on those teams and the ones that make CL/EL, that still leave 60-75% of the teams in those leagues where it's lower pay with no Europe to off-set it.  Maybe the thought of living in Sheffield is so off putting that there is no amount of money that will make sense, no idea.  But if that's not the case then the thought that Sheffield can only get UK based players is just simply not true.

Of course they can sign foreign players all teams in the PL can.

My point is if a player from say Bulgaria was given a choice of Porto or Sheff Utd and lets say Sheff Utd offer more cash they arent likely to join them.

Sheff Utd squad as it stands is easily good enough to come back up the problem clubs like them will have is convincing players to join them its not just them its WBA Norwich etc.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #375 on: March 13, 2021, 03:37:16 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 12, 2021, 11:21:50 pm
Of course they can sign foreign players all teams in the PL can.

My point is if a player from say Bulgaria was given a choice of Porto or Sheff Utd and lets say Sheff Utd offer more cash they arent likely to join them.

Sheff Utd squad as it stands is easily good enough to come back up the problem clubs like them will have is convincing players to join them its not just them its WBA Norwich etc.

Youre just using the same example over and over.  Porto are usually in the CL.  If losing out to a team with CL for a player means you cant do anything then how have the 16 other teams in the PL not folded?
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #376 on: March 13, 2021, 04:04:57 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on March 13, 2021, 03:37:16 pm
Youre just using the same example over and over.  Porto are usually in the CL.  If losing out to a team with CL for a player means you cant do anything then how have the 16 other teams in the PL not folded?

Ok bad examples im just saying they have money for 1-2 seasons maximum and I would bet they like Burnley WBA Norwich will have scrict wage structures.

Teams like Everton West Ham Villa are more established in the league so I think they did what they know best the UK market.

It has been a success for them and Wilder he took them up two divisions and got a top half finish last season.

They have been found out this season but its no different to Huddersfield/Hull who stayed up then went down.

Im going the long way round of saying lots of foreign players not want to join them I mean in France Spain Italy you at least get the weather !
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #377 on: March 13, 2021, 05:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on March 13, 2021, 04:04:57 pm
Ok bad examples im just saying they have money for 1-2 seasons maximum and I would bet they like Burnley WBA Norwich will have scrict wage structures.

Teams like Everton West Ham Villa are more established in the league so I think they did what they know best the UK market.

It has been a success for them and Wilder he took them up two divisions and got a top half finish last season.

They have been found out this season but its no different to Huddersfield/Hull who stayed up then went down.

Im going the long way round of saying lots of foreign players not want to join them I mean in France Spain Italy you at least get the weather !

Long way around without really ever answering the question realistically.  There certainly is a happy medium between only having 2 non-UK players and having no UK players that due to the wealth of the PL should be realistic for most teams regardless of CL or Weather.  I would also guess that it would be cheaper when you consider the average wage in the Championship is ~£30k p/w while in a league like the Eredivisie it's ~£5k per week.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #378 on: March 13, 2021, 09:05:39 pm »
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #379 on: March 14, 2021, 03:44:08 am »
gone. where are all the pundits wanting him win Manager of the season just because he guided sheff utd to promotion and was in mid table.

the favouritism when it comes to british managers that are not the bottom of the barrel is just hilarious.

but hey at least he will be like fat sam when he takes the next epl job when all they highlight is wilder never relegates a club before. excellent point to put on your resume that.

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #380 on: March 14, 2021, 04:08:18 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on March 14, 2021, 03:44:08 am
gone. where are all the pundits wanting him win Manager of the season just because he guided sheff utd to promotion and was in mid table.

the favouritism when it comes to british managers that are not the bottom of the barrel is just hilarious.

but hey at least he will be like fat sam when he takes the next epl job when all they highlight is wilder never relegates a club before. excellent point to put on your resume that.



I really don't think that's fair on Wilder.  Yes, I know he had a few things to say about Klopp, but he was also very complimentary about us last year as well.  He did an amazing job to get Sheffield United up, and yeah, there is always a bias to British managers that overachieve.  Moyes will possibly win manager of the year for the fourth time or something this year.

He did a brilliant job at Northampton before taking over at Sheffield United as well.  He's improved clubs, not just been brought in to play shite and keep a team up like Allardyce has done recently.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #381 on: March 14, 2021, 04:27:30 am »
he was decent enough i guess last year. but true character shows when the shit hits the fan.

they hype train when an english manager doesn't scrape the bottom of the barrel is truly sickening. Non his fault though.

On a positive note, do they have any players that could fit our squad. And a step down might be better for brewster in the long run. Look at how Solanke is performing in the championship this season. Progress is not always linear.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #382 on: March 14, 2021, 07:46:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on March 14, 2021, 04:27:30 am
he was decent enough i guess last year. but true character shows when the shit hits the fan.

they hype train when an english manager doesn't scrape the bottom of the barrel is truly sickening. Non his fault though.

On a positive note, do they have any players that could fit our squad. And a step down might be better for brewster in the long run. Look at how Solanke is performing in the championship this season. Progress is not always linear.

No, theyre shit. Truly chronic footballers all over the pitch. Maybe Berge will find himself at a Palace or Southampton but apart from that, Championship players.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #383 on: March 14, 2021, 12:42:56 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on March 14, 2021, 03:44:08 am
gone. where are all the pundits wanting him win Manager of the season just because he guided sheff utd to promotion and was in mid table.

the favouritism when it comes to british managers that are not the bottom of the barrel is just hilarious.

but hey at least he will be like fat sam when he takes the next epl job when all they highlight is wilder never relegates a club before. excellent point to put on your resume that.

This seems massively unfair on Chris Wilder - took charge of a top-half/Playoff-level League One side and achieved promotion, top-half Championship, promotion, top-half Premier League (including just 4 defeats in the first half of the season) in just four years.  Relegation for Sheffield United isn't some sort of massive underachievement - cycles of relegation & promotion are what you expect of Norwich City, West Brom, & Fulham, whereas Sheffield United's promotion & survival at all was a significant achievement.  Seems like his departure is about things other than just performance, and it seems a shame to me that he's not going to be able to see this project through with another season or two.

Absolutely no indication that Wilder is on the 'merry-go-round' that is often spoken about, and I'd be inclined to think that he'd be an attractive proposition to & a shrewd acquisition for a lot of Championship clubs.  To be honest, your enthusiasm to denounce him seems to me to be a negative-bias version of the positive-bias that you're calling out - two sides of the same prejudiced coin.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #384 on: March 14, 2021, 01:50:42 pm »
Quote from: arthur sarnoff on March 14, 2021, 04:08:18 am
I really don't think that's fair on Wilder.  Yes, I know he had a few things to say about Klopp, but he was also very complimentary about us last year as well.  He did an amazing job to get Sheffield United up, and yeah, there is always a bias to British managers that overachieve.  Moyes will possibly win manager of the year for the fourth time or something this year.

He did a brilliant job at Northampton before taking over at Sheffield United as well.  He's improved clubs, not just been brought in to play shite and keep a team up like Allardyce has done recently.


Shades of George Burley at Ipswich. Took them up, got them into Europe and then they got relegated.

It happens, but if he's that good he'll bounce back from it in his next job. Wilder's a good lower league manager but so is Colin Wanker.

I was impressed by them last season but the games we've played against them this season they were nothing more than a kick and rush team who kept diving all over the pitch to win free kicks and pens at the slightest contact. A wretched team, rather than one that has just been unlucky.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #385 on: March 15, 2021, 12:16:45 am »
If he's now willing to accept working with a DoF then Palace should be all over him especially if the other option is Howe.  But since he just got fired for not being willing to work with a DoF then that probably won't happen.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #386 on: March 15, 2021, 09:14:23 am »
I wonder if they'd have been so bad with five subs....🤔
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #387 on: March 15, 2021, 09:31:05 am »
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 15, 2021, 09:14:23 am
I wonder if they'd have been so bad with five subs....🤔

That is why he gets no respect on this forum anymore.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #388 on: March 15, 2021, 12:17:06 pm »
Is there anything finer than goalmouth excitement?

https://twitter.com/Crap90sFootball/status/842285231726051328
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #389 on: March 15, 2021, 12:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on March 15, 2021, 12:17:06 pm
Is there anything finer than goalmouth excitement?

https://twitter.com/Crap90sFootball/status/842285231726051328

For some reason scrambles like that remind me of West Ham in the 70s. Mud and misses
And Pop Robson suddenly appears and toe pokes it in.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #390 on: April 15, 2021, 10:11:01 pm »
Both strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are out for the rest of the season.

If Brewster can't get a start now, he never will.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #391 on: April 16, 2021, 03:41:06 am »
Quote from: 12C on March 15, 2021, 12:57:37 pm
For some reason scrambles like that remind me of West Ham in the 70s. Mud and misses
And Pop Robson suddenly appears and toe pokes it in.

I was thinking that, not just west ham but 1970's football as a whole. The only thing missing was the mud (and the strikers of course).
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #392 on: April 16, 2021, 08:58:21 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on April 15, 2021, 10:11:01 pm
Both strikers Billy Sharp and Oli McBurnie are out for the rest of the season.

If Brewster can't get a start now, he never will.

Probably go down, sell him at a loss and he'll score a ton at his next club
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #393 on: Today at 09:41:56 am »
Farewell then Sheffield Utd. It was fun having you here....actually it wasn't.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #394 on: Today at 09:42:23 am »
To be replaced by Watford, another pointless team
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #395 on: Today at 10:02:55 am »
What an utter clusterfuck from such a superb first season back
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #396 on: Today at 11:06:41 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:42:23 am
To be replaced by Watford, another pointless team

And Norwich up again for a season.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #397 on: Today at 11:21:28 am »
If only their manager hadn't been obsessed with Klopp and the number of substitutes. Maybe they would've put up a better fight.

Ah well, thanks for the 20 million.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #398 on: Today at 11:37:53 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 11:21:28 am
If only their manager hadn't been obsessed with Klopp and the number of substitutes. Maybe they would've put up a better fight.

Ah well, thanks for the 20 million.

The modern day George Burley and Ipswich Town. Had a great first season, took all the plaudits and then got relegated.
