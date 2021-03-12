I think Brewster and McBurnie are going to be the best strike force in the championship by far and it is obviously much easier to create and score at that level.
I know some are saying the premier league is in terms of money made top 35 in the world etc but I look at it like this would a player leave Fiorentina, Marseille, Real Betis, Werder Bremen to join them ?
Sheff Utd could afford the fee and probably the wages but the issues are one as stated above and two the player/agent would want either/both a release clause or the wages to not be decreased that is very risky when you are earning far less money.
Looking at the names available Id look at someone like Bilic decent manager, plays good stuff and most importantly has got out of that league last season so knows what it takes.
They havent signed well to be fair but teams like Sheff Utd, Norwich, Fulham, Wigan they know they are fighting against the drop most seasons.