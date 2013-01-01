« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #360 on: Today at 04:43:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:11:22 pm
Which is kind of ridiculous since any PL team is basically one of the 30-35 richest teams in the world.  Theres no need to limit yourself when you can basically pay more than 99% of other teams in the world.  Without looking at a squad breakdown Im certain that they had plenty of spots available for non-homegrown players.

It's a bit like Dyche and Burnley. They won't look beyond British players so significantly restrict themselves and then either have to pay over the odds (which they don't) or buy second rate. Dyche has at least made it work for Burnley.

Wilder came up and had this relatively unique way of playing which served them very well initially in the PL, but teams worked them out and he had no answer to that.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #361 on: Today at 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:11:22 pm
Which is kind of ridiculous since any PL team is basically one of the 30-35 richest teams in the world.  Theres no need to limit yourself when you can basically pay more than 99% of other teams in the world.  Without looking at a squad breakdown Im certain that they had plenty of spots available for non-homegrown players.

Maybe but I dont think its the craziest strategy ever. If they get relegated, which was always fairly likely, they'd then have a strong team to come back up again and far less likely to be faced with a mega wage bill or players desperate to leave. Norwich pretty much did the same and look very well placed to come straight back up. Others have done differently and plummeted.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:09:33 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 03:14:30 pm
3 subs, 1 point and 2 managers
I hope you havent watched the prequel  :-X
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #363 on: Today at 05:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:19:12 pm
Yeah if Wilder has actually said that and used that as a crutch, it's a pretty shit one. Think they've outspent us in transfer fees over the last year or so? I know their wage structure can't compare to ours (or probably most in the PL), but you're telling me with some good scouting, they couldn't pluck more good players out of other European leagues to bring in? Sander Berge was/is pretty solidly rated and was playing regular European football and decided to come to Sheffield United.

I don't know if he's used it as a crutch but he has complete control over transfers currently and him getting fired is because the owner wants to take that away.  I think that speaks for itself. 

Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 04:47:49 pm
Maybe but I dont think its the craziest strategy ever. If they get relegated, which was always fairly likely, they'd then have a strong team to come back up again and far less likely to be faced with a mega wage bill or players desperate to leave. Norwich pretty much did the same and look very well placed to come straight back up. Others have done differently and plummeted.

I don't know what you mean as Norwich's best players are a Fin and an Argentinian while getting meaningful contribution from plenty of non-UK based on players.  Sheffield has all of 2 if you count Mousset who barely plays.  It's not even remotely the same type of squad building.

If you're just talking about wages in general then I'm pretty sure most Championship teams spend more on wages than your average Dutch, Portuguese, Polish, Austrian, etc etc club and that focusing on only UK based players is actually more expensive from a wage standpoint.  If you have info otherwise I'd love to see it.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:52:11 pm »
They're absolutely fucked. They have a squad full of mid-table Championship players at best that Wilder managed to squeeze every ounce ability out of and it showed. Yeah, they've been terrible this season but I think he could have done it again next season in the Championship. Now they're due for a major overhaul and I don't think they'll be back up soon.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #365 on: Today at 06:56:09 pm »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 03:07:30 pm
It's easy to talk about a striker but they've been creating nothing all season. And they weren't much better last season either in that regard. It's why they dropped so heavily, margins were very tight

Thats true but it doesnt help that what they did create, is often missed.

I remember a game they played away at Brighton where, had they won, it may have got them back into the mix to stay up. They were 1-0 up and Burke was through in goal who hits it straight at the keeper and they went on to draw the match. If they had someone clinical enouhj to make a better fist of the chances they did create they may just have had enough.

Youre never going to stay up when McGoldrick is your top scorer though, as well as hes done he didnt get his first PL goal until July of last year!
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:13:22 pm »
I think Brewster and McBurnie are going to be the best strike force in the championship by far and it is obviously much easier to create and score at that level.

I know some are saying the premier league is in terms of money made top 35 in the world etc but I look at it like this would a player leave Fiorentina, Marseille, Real Betis, Werder Bremen to join them ?

Sheff Utd could afford the fee and probably the wages but the issues are one as stated above and two the player/agent would want either/both a release clause or the wages to not be decreased that is very risky when you are earning far less money.

Looking at the names available Id look at someone like Bilic decent manager, plays good stuff and most importantly has got out of that league last season so knows what it takes.

They havent signed well to be fair but teams like Sheff Utd, Norwich, Fulham, Wigan they know they are fighting against the drop most seasons.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #367 on: Today at 08:47:27 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 07:13:22 pm
I think Brewster and McBurnie are going to be the best strike force in the championship by far and it is obviously much easier to create and score at that level.

I know some are saying the premier league is in terms of money made top 35 in the world etc but I look at it like this would a player leave Fiorentina, Marseille, Real Betis, Werder Bremen to join them ?

Sheff Utd could afford the fee and probably the wages but the issues are one as stated above and two the player/agent would want either/both a release clause or the wages to not be decreased that is very risky when you are earning far less money.

Looking at the names available Id look at someone like Bilic decent manager, plays good stuff and most importantly has got out of that league last season so knows what it takes.

They havent signed well to be fair but teams like Sheff Utd, Norwich, Fulham, Wigan they know they are fighting against the drop most seasons.

If 20th in wage bill in the PL is 4th in France or 8th in Spain then yes, they could certainly compete for the players those teams are signing and it probably still be cheaper.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #368 on: Today at 08:59:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 08:47:27 pm
If 20th in wage bill in the PL is 4th in France or 8th in Spain then yes, they could certainly compete for the players those teams are signing and it probably still be cheaper.

They signed Berge last January who was a really good signing. Unfortunate he's been out for a while. That's the level of player they're capable of buying. It doesn't have to be direct from Spain or Italy.
Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they avoid relegation? Hopefully not.
« Reply #369 on: Today at 09:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:59:02 pm
They signed Berge last January who was a really good signing. Unfortunate he's been out for a while. That's the level of player they're capable of buying. It doesn't have to be direct from Spain or Italy.

Right, not saying it does.  Just saying they can compete with most of them for the same player.
