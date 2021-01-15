Fairly clear that this is a fallout between manager and owner rather than a decision based on results (although the results may well have set the wheels in motion for the fall out.)



A real shame, I cant say that Im arsed about what he was saying earlier in the season, hes otherwise been respectful of the club and did a fantastic job at Sheffield United. I guess his undoing was the recruitment in the summer, which has largely just not worked out, even in that respect I have an element of sympathy as I believe they were front runners to sign a couple of the players Villa hot (Watkins being one) and the club wouldnt agree the wages, you do wonder where they would be now had those moves come off, especially when you see how Villa have been doing.