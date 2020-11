Can't help thinking that paying £23mill or whatever it was for Brewster was a huge mistake. IMO at that level you need guaranteed goals and experience, not bringing in a young prospect with huge potential and expect him to start banging in them in for fun. Wilder starting to get tetchy as well, does not bode well for them.



It's hard to find guaranteed goals at that level though! Most of the capable players are either out of the price range that the clubs can afford, or aren't willing to play at that level. Competition is also tough - for example they could have gone for a signing like Rodrigo but he would always choose to play for Bielsa over Wilder, or Watkins but he would always choose the bigger club in Villa over Sheffield United. So basically, for a club like them there is a huge element of luck involved and no matter who they signed it would have been a gamble.Their main issue for me is that their style of play would make it difficult for any striker to get regular goals. They would need a player like prime Jermaine Defoe who can live off scraps.