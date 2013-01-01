« previous next »
Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?

Online J_Kopite

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #80 on: Today at 12:24:07 PM
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:12:38 PM
Argh the good old British tactic of running faster, longer further than your opponents rather than pesky old tactical systems those foreigners use.

That's exactly what I'd expect Hodgson or Allardyce to come out with.

That is a very uncharitable interpretation of what he said.
Offline Santta's Red Breastts

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #81 on: Today at 12:32:36 PM
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:36:12 AM
They aren't, they play West Ham in the league next Friday. They play AFC Fylde in the cup on sunday I think.

Quote from: Lfc18ynwa on Today at 08:37:21 AM
They play Fylde in the cup on Sunday

Yes of course, my error, looking at the BBC site & they had Sheffield United v West Ham Friday, but didn't look at the date & comp. :-[
Online Lush is the best medicine...

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #82 on: Today at 12:51:16 PM
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:12:38 PM
Argh the good old British tactic of running faster, longer further than your opponents rather than pesky old tactical systems those foreigners use.

That's exactly what I'd expect Hodgson or Allardyce to come out with.
no its not you need to work hard if you want to achieve and hes acknowledging that, put the best tactical system in place and if the players are half arsed it will fail
Offline a festive chrimbo turkish delight platter please

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #83 on: Today at 12:58:45 PM
Quote from: PhaseOfPlay on Today at 04:50:04 AM
I thought he was talking more about how the prominent philosophy among a lot of younger academy coaches is that you can rely purely on your technical game to win things, and that technique and playing out from the back and playing through the thirds, and creativity, etc., are all you need. And what Wilder is pointing out is that the best team in the world HAS all that, but they are still competing for every first ball, every second ball, and getting overloads in both penalty areas before any of the other stuff happens. In other words, the fundamentals of hard work, pressing and defending, overloading the other team, putting the graft in and treating each opponent as if they are the best opponent you will ever face, is good enough for Liverpool, and should be good enough for everyone else as well.

Perhaps an indictment of the emphases in English coaching education, then...
Online Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #84 on: Today at 12:59:59 PM
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:22:03 AM
Really? I was a fan of how they play and their tactics but I thought his interview after the game was quite poor.

"People talk about academy coaches and all this nonsense about tactics and technical stuff"

And he said it such a disrespectful and disparaging way, almost Hodgson or Allardycesq, like it was nothing to do with tactics but because they didnt run more. Yes he gave us some nice praise but it was difficult not to.

Not sure about your interpretation mate. What he meant was that, tactics and all other stuff are secondary, and fight, hunger, focus, hard work and determination are primary. And he's not wrong though. On paper and on TV, football looks fancy, but on the pitch you smell sweat, blood and grass, and in order to perform in those conditions, you have to be brave. Red nose couple of weeks ago praised us for being brave to attack. And his teams were always like that too.
Offline No666

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #85 on: Today at 01:05:00 PM
What he was trying to express was that he not only admires us technically and tactically, but that our players have the humility to put in the work rate that's needed, as well. That's how I interpreted his not wholly coherent but definitely admiring ramblings afterwards.
Offline Jm55

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #86 on: Today at 01:45:56 PM
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:12:38 PM
Argh the good old British tactic of running faster, longer further than your opponents rather than pesky old tactical systems those foreigners use.

That's exactly what I'd expect Hodgson or Allardyce to come out with.

How can you listen to an interview where an opposition manager, having lost 2-0, is saying he admires everything about the team that just beat him, and somehow interpret it to be akin to the likes of Allardyce and Hodgson?

Have you ever listened to either of those two when they've lost to us? Because you can count on one hand the number of times they haven't blamed it on officiating or some other ridiculous excuse.

The level of snobbery is ridiculous at times.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Sheffield United Thread: Can they pull a shocker and make the Champions League?
Reply #87 on: Today at 02:27:02 PM
Their fans actually do seem a decent bunch.

https://twitter.com/andrewrobertso5/status/1212882517902188544
