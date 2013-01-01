Really? I was a fan of how they play and their tactics but I thought his interview after the game was quite poor.
"People talk about academy coaches and all this nonsense about tactics and technical stuff"
And he said it such a disrespectful and disparaging way, almost Hodgson or Allardycesq, like it was nothing to do with tactics but because they didnt run more. Yes he gave us some nice praise but it was difficult not to.
Not sure about your interpretation mate. What he meant was that, tactics and all other stuff are secondary, and fight, hunger, focus, hard work and determination are primary. And he's not wrong though. On paper and on TV, football looks fancy, but on the pitch you smell sweat, blood and grass, and in order to perform in those conditions, you have to be brave. Red nose couple of weeks ago praised us for being brave to attack. And his teams were always like that too.