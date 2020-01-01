Don't disagree at all but what's he on about talking about the "nonsense" of academy coaching? Dismissing tactics

We're the best coached team in the world ffs. The amount of tactical work and technical coaching that has gone into what we're currently seeing is unreal



Apt that 10 minutes later Michael Owen is talking about how am some of the England players thought in 2002 they'd be world champions if they beat Brazil.



I think what he meant was that we're the current European and World champions and command an aura of respect from every team we play and could have gone into that game with a bit of nonchalance. But we didn't. We worked our socks off tonight and never stopped running and were first to every second ball with just had an incredible desire to win the game. There was no "oh it's just Sheffield tonight" about that at all. And I think he recognized that.I hope Sheffield continue to do well this season. There's an honesty and graft about them that you rarely see nowadays. They aren't too physical and don't commit fouls all over the place and they don't have just one style of football ala Burnley or peak Stoke that you may expect from a more technically-limited side. They're well coached, well drilled, and always well set up tactically and actually try to play football. Of course we didn't allow any of that tonight, but it's been there to see all season long.