Oh I have no doubt it was a compliment. I just took it to mean he genuinely thinks the reason we are so good is because we work hard, win the first and second balls and "run forward and run back" which for someone who is obviously a really talented coach seems so.... For lack of a better term.... So disappointingly stereotypically English
Mind you, seeing our midfielders cover as much ground as thy do despite 70% possession.and seeing big Divock there chasing back in the penalty area in stoppage time, maybe see where he's coming from
I thought he was talking more about how the prominent philosophy among a lot of younger academy coaches is that you can rely purely on your technical game to win things, and that technique and playing out from the back and playing through the thirds, and creativity, etc., are all you need. And what Wilder is pointing out is that the best team in the world HAS all that, but they are still competing for every first ball, every second ball, and getting overloads in both penalty areas before any of the other stuff happens. In other words, the fundamentals of hard work, pressing and defending, overloading the other team, putting the graft in and treating each opponent as if they are the best opponent you will ever face, is good enough for Liverpool, and should be good enough for everyone else as well.