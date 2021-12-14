« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER  (Read 2913 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #40 on: December 14, 2021, 07:54:31 pm »
Belated birthday wishes. :wave
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,449
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 06:52:50 am »
Happy Birthday big man, enjoy it la.
Logged

Offline I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,362
  • Scrubbers
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 11:09:39 am »
Have a good 'un you nobber
Logged

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,950
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 11:25:22 am »
happy birthday chops 🎂
Logged

Offline Bing Crosby sings down under

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 109,048
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 11:27:56 am »
Happy Birthday Chops!
Logged

Offline Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:34:23 am »
happy birthday Chops
Logged

Offline Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,764
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 11:43:40 am »
🥳 Happy Birthday, Chopper! 🥳

Have some cake. 🎂

And, of course, a pint or two. 🍻🍻
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,413
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm »
Happy date of entry Chops.  :D
Logged

Offline Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,090
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:22:48 pm »
Well in, well out.   :wave
Logged

Online Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:29:02 pm »
Missed this!

Happy belated birthday chops 🍻
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 