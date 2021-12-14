Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
The Boozer
»
Topic:
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
Author
Topic: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER (Read 2913 times)
RedSince86
I blame Chris de Burgh
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,940
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #40 on:
December 14, 2021, 07:54:31 pm »
Belated birthday wishes.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."
John C
RAWK Staff
Legacy Fan
Posts: 41,449
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #41 on:
Yesterday
at 06:52:50 am »
Happy Birthday big man, enjoy it la.
Logged
I got zilch toys, parties, friends or fuckin anything
Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 18,362
Scrubbers
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #42 on:
Yesterday
at 11:09:39 am »
Have a good 'un you nobber
Logged
Claire.
RAWK Staff.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 20,950
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #43 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:22 am »
happy birthday chops 🎂
Logged
Bing Crosby sings down under
He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 109,048
Poultry in Motion
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #44 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:56 am »
Happy Birthday Chops!
Logged
Quote from: Morgana on April 6, 2022, 10:03:11 pm
Crosby Nick never fails.
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas
Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,546
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #45 on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:23 am »
happy birthday Chops
Logged
Son of Mary
"No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
RAWK Betazoid
Legacy Fan
Posts: 23,764
BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #46 on:
Yesterday
at 11:43:40 am »
🥳 Happy Birthday, Chopper! 🥳
Have some cake. 🎂
And, of course, a pint or two. 🍻🍻
Logged
Samie
The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 63,413
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #47 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:23 pm »
Happy date of entry Chops.
Logged
Terry's Chocolate Orange
Cellar dweller fella, ya know
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 52,090
Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 09:22:48 pm »
Well in, well out.
Logged
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=219996.msg7899639#msg7899639
Rest in peace Ray Osborne/shanklyboy
Rockin' around the reddebs tree
areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 12,131
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 09:29:02 pm »
Missed this!
Happy belated birthday chops 🍻
Logged
