« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER  (Read 1480 times)

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,903
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« on: December 13, 2019, 02:40:09 pm »
Not sorry at all...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD.



Have a good one Cock Chops XX :wave

Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,536
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #1 on: December 13, 2019, 02:48:00 pm »
Happy birthday Chops mate, have a boss day kidda  :hally
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,505
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #2 on: December 13, 2019, 03:03:43 pm »
Ha ha :D

Happy birthday la.
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,824
  • Scrubbers
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #3 on: December 13, 2019, 04:48:25 pm »
Happy birthday you absolute weapon!
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,548
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #4 on: December 13, 2019, 07:48:12 pm »
;D

I've never come across such a bunch of bad teds in my life, but, I am glad to say, you're my kinda bad Ted.



Cheers lads and remember, dairlylea triangles are not the only cure for piles.


PS: beware the red pull cord, it chafes. 

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Son of Ebenezer

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,790
  • 27 years...
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #5 on: December 13, 2019, 08:21:35 pm »
From one bad Ted to another, Happy Birthday, mate. 🎂  ;)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #6 on: December 13, 2019, 08:27:05 pm »
Hicky Burpday, ya bad meff  ;D 8) ::) :-*
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,332
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #7 on: December 13, 2019, 08:38:27 pm »
Happy birthday, wanker.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,393
  • Sound
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #8 on: December 13, 2019, 11:18:18 pm »
Happy Birthday Chops..

*WARNING*
Female aliens are kidnapping men with big d*cks this Christmas.
Obviously, you're not in danger but I am putting this on here to let you know, This spaceship is fucking great!!!
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Gerroffofit yer pesky kids and take your puppies with you!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,000
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #9 on: December 13, 2019, 11:51:38 pm »
Happy birthday yer fat bellend
Logged
Sorry everyone. Likely to be off on a rant at the drop of an annoyed otter.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,739
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #10 on: December 13, 2019, 11:54:17 pm »
Happy birthday ya old fucker.
Logged

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,722
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #11 on: December 14, 2019, 12:38:20 am »
I remember birthday threads. Happy Birthday Chops! :D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,536
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #12 on: December 14, 2019, 12:43:39 am »
Quote from: OLD SAINT NICK'S GOT BIG SNOWY BALLS on December 14, 2019, 12:38:20 am
I remember birthday threads. Happy Birthday Chops! :D
You're not as old as Chops then Nick mate. He can't even remember his last birthday.
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,903
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #13 on: December 14, 2019, 12:59:29 am »
Quote from: John C on December 14, 2019, 12:43:39 am
You're not as old as Chops then Nick mate. He can't even remember his last birthday.
it was the same time last year,if that helps
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,427
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #14 on: December 14, 2019, 01:24:56 am »
Many many happy returns. x


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/khg4jW-f4vw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/khg4jW-f4vw</a>
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,903
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #15 on: December 13, 2020, 09:37:37 pm »
Happy birthday Chops xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,196
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #16 on: December 13, 2020, 09:44:16 pm »
21 again!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,852
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #17 on: December 13, 2020, 11:24:25 pm »
Cant believe how fast this year has gone  :o
Happy birthday Chopalofagus  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,536
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #18 on: December 13, 2020, 11:32:50 pm »
Chops fuckin happy birthday lar.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,536
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #19 on: December 13, 2020, 11:38:11 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on December 13, 2019, 11:51:38 pm
Happy birthday yer fat bellend
And this was pre-Covid, before he (Chops not Andy) had 15 Pimms and (not diet) lemo every night.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace. RIP dad. 01/09/1947 - 18/08/2021
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,033
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #20 on: December 14, 2020, 08:48:59 am »
Quote from: T₂O Little Town Of Bethlehem on December 13, 2020, 09:44:16 pm
21 again!
That man has big feet......

Hicky burpday chops.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Dick Fingers Nick, the bringer of Family Gifts

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 91,722
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #21 on: December 14, 2020, 09:21:46 am »
Happy Birthday Chops!
Logged

Offline Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,972
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #22 on: December 14, 2020, 09:22:13 am »
Happy Birthday
Logged

Offline debs the hall with boughs of holly

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #23 on: December 14, 2020, 09:22:34 am »
Happy birthday Chopper
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,824
  • Scrubbers
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #24 on: December 14, 2020, 11:24:24 am »
Have good 'un cockhead
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,100
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #25 on: December 14, 2020, 11:28:05 am »
Have a good 'un :wave
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,903
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #26 on: Today at 11:34:59 am »
Quote from: A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket on December 13, 2019, 02:40:09 pm
Not sorry at all...

HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD.



Have a good one Cock Chops XX :wave


Happy Birthday mate. Hope you n the family are well xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,824
  • Scrubbers
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #27 on: Today at 11:50:59 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on December 14, 2020, 11:24:24 am
Have good 'un cockhead

Same again, but one year on
Logged

Offline A Debased Sausage lying in a Blanket

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,903
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD!!....SORRY,I MEAN, CHOPPER
« Reply #28 on: Today at 11:55:07 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 11:50:59 am
Same again, but one year on
What a beautiful Luke warm sentiment
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

@ChatanugaChucho
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 