@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
people like big dick nick.
I remember birthday threads. Happy Birthday Chops!
You're not as old as Chops then Nick mate. He can't even remember his last birthday.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Happy birthday yer fat bellend
21 again!
Not sorry at all...HAPPY BIRTHDAY DICKHEAD.Have a good one Cock Chops XX
Have good 'un cockhead
Same again, but one year on
Page created in 0.059 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.8]