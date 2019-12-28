« previous next »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #120 on: December 28, 2019, 06:13:18 PM »
A quick question, if I may. Would Burial's Tunes album be regarded as a current album or a reissue, given it's a collation of stuff off his EPs from the last decade?
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #121 on: December 28, 2019, 10:27:28 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on December 28, 2019, 06:13:18 PM
A quick question, if I may. Would Burial's Tunes album be regarded as a current album or a reissue, given it's a collation of stuff off his EPs from the last decade?

I'll look into it and then confer with the committee. Seeing as I am the committee, this could take some time but back soon as. Doesn't sound like it would be allowed but happy to hear your argument.



Quote from: S....leighbellsring, areyoulistenin? on December 28, 2019, 12:35:14 AM
I say this every year, but I really want to keep more up to date with releases in 2020.

I say the same myself and think we're all a bit like that. There will probably be 100 albums listed here in RAOTY that I will not get round too - and quite a few I really should do (incl Weyes Blood). Cheers for the 3.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #122 on: December 28, 2019, 10:30:15 PM »
Quote from: Pyro on December 27, 2019, 06:08:21 PM
Nae bother. They're all Black Metal artists and nobodies cup of tea these days. ;)  But... something else to add into the mix. :)

Was hoping they were all throat singers. I miss Juan Loco on here who always threw in some black metal curve balls, some of which sounded good to my delicate ears. Seems to be a brand of music still going strong tho.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #123 on: December 29, 2019, 03:12:05 PM »
Great lists as always, everyone!

Here is my list. While I know it is probably not the best album of the year it was still my favourite and most-listened by far to so I have to put it as my N.1 without any shame :)

1.   Bruce Springsteen  Western Stars
2.   Kevin Morby  Oh My God
3.   Vampire Weekend  Father of the Bride
4.   Jake Xerxes Fussell  Out of Sight
5.   Les Cowboys Fringants  Les Antipodes
6.   Michael Chapman  True North
7.   Sharon Van Etten  Remind Me Tomorrow
8.   Joe Henry  The Gospel According to Water
9.   Sam Fender  Hypersonic Missiles
10.   The National  I Am Easy to Find
11.   Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
12.   Steve Gunn  The Unseen In Between
13.   The Delines  The Imperial
14.   Sam Cohen  The Futures Still Ringing in My Ears
15.   Michael Kiwanuka  KIWANUKA
16.   Lana Del Rey  Norman Fucking Rockwell
17.   Black Pumas  Black Pumas
18.   WH Lung  Incidental Music
19.   Hiss Golden Messenger  Terms of Surrender
20.   Purple Mountain  Purple Mountain
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #124 on: December 29, 2019, 03:33:44 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on December 28, 2019, 10:27:28 PM
I'll look into it and then confer with the committee. Seeing as I am the committee, this could take some time but back soon as. Doesn't sound like it would be allowed but happy to hear your argument.

I have no argument really, was a genuine question as I don't know where it stands. Seems more like a reissue than a new album to me, but then it's not really a reissue either. If it counted then I'd definitely include it as it's class, but personally I'm leaning towards it not counting. Do let me know what the committee think(s).
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #125 on: December 29, 2019, 10:06:11 PM »
Quote from: Djozer on December 29, 2019, 03:33:44 PM
I have no argument really, was a genuine question as I don't know where it stands. Seems more like a reissue than a new album to me, but then it's not really a reissue either. If it counted then I'd definitely include it as it's class, but personally I'm leaning towards it not counting. Do let me know what the committee think(s).

Looks like a compilation to me. I think for next year we should encourage a best compilation, single, reissue type list to coexist with the album list. That would require taking notes the whole year thru tho which I doubt I'd ever do (I'd need to).

No stopping anyone from adding a list of their own choosing.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #126 on: December 29, 2019, 10:11:34 PM »
Great list Seebab cheers.


I think my favourite lists are the ones that contain less than 10 or more than 10, even tho I do like a strong and simple 10 too. Easy to please.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #127 on: December 30, 2019, 07:20:41 AM »
Quote from: vagabond on December 28, 2019, 05:39:17 AM
Probably on here, but honestly can't remember. Did you post about it?

Yeah, mostly because it was nice and it seemed like no one had ever listed to them, ever. A mate of mine played a song from them, so I suppose it's us three and about 5 others that are their listeners on Spotify.  ;D
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #128 on: December 30, 2019, 09:19:38 AM »
https://aquariumdrunkard.com/2019/12/18/aquarium-drunkard-2019-year-in-review/

Still dawdling over finishing mine (formatting as much as anything) so this will do instead until later this evening, it has all my faves in it anyway. Aquarium Drunkard continue to be the internet-based publication that is most closely aligned to my own tastes, the inclusion of Bon Iver aside. Some magic reissues in there too.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #129 on: December 30, 2019, 04:46:49 PM »
Quote from: telekon on December 30, 2019, 07:20:41 AM
Yeah, mostly because it was nice and it seemed like no one had ever listed to them, ever. A mate of mine played a song from them, so I suppose it's us three and about 5 others that are their listeners on Spotify.  ;D
+1
This is very nice indeed.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #130 on: December 30, 2019, 08:13:09 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 30, 2019, 09:19:38 AM
https://aquariumdrunkard.com/2019/12/18/aquarium-drunkard-2019-year-in-review/

Still dawdling over finishing mine (formatting as much as anything) so this will do instead until later this evening, it has all my faves in it anyway. Aquarium Drunkard continue to be the internet-based publication that is most closely aligned to my own tastes, the inclusion of Bon Iver aside. Some magic reissues in there too.

Think alot of mine are in here too, tho without USA/Mexico in there it feels like an utter sham.




28 ish hours to go. *





Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #131 on: December 30, 2019, 09:02:58 PM »
What a great year, can't remember ever leaving this many excellent albums out of my top 10 before.  And I've surprised myself by the number there are altogether - tried to only list it if I gave it 2 listens. 

Anyway no time for a big long write up. Richard Dawson is number one due to how much I looked forward to it, and how much I enjoyed it, and how much it delivered, hope and humanity in the Brexit hellscape. It's an amazing achievement, delighted people are getting into him at last. Seeing him 3 times in the new year - can't wait to see this new drummer. Agree with Filler that I got too excited by the David Squires artwork - it was a let down in the end. Lankum is a similarly stunning achievement, makes my Irish and my Doom loving heart fucking soar. Hearing the opening moments of the Sunn 0)) album was my musical moment of the year - indulge yourself in that first 90 seconds even if it is not your thing, it's everything music should be.  Cate Le Bon writes the best songs and Caterina Barbieri and all her synths, she blew my mind.  Shout Out to Bill Woods and Kenny Segal for my song of the year - Spongebob (Djozer you will like it!). 

Too lazy to number beyond 20 but happy to vouch for everything here as worth a listen.  Let me know if you give any a go - or fancy a recommendation.

1 - Richard Dawson - 2020
2 - Lankum - The Livelong Day
3 - Sunn 0)) - Life Metal
4 - Cate Le Bon - Reward
5 - Caterina Barbieri - Ecstatic Computation
6 - Comet Is Coming - Trust In The Lifeforce of The Deep Mystery
7 - Fenella - Fenella
8 - Billy Woods and Kenny Segal - Hiding Places
9 - Kim Gordon - No Home Record
10 - Swans - Leaving Meaning
11 - Gruff Rhys - Pang
12 - Rattle  - Sequence
13 - Alexander Tucker - Guild of the Asbestos Weaver
14 - Bill Callahan - Shephard In A Sheepskin Vest
15 - Mount Eerie/Julie Doiron - Lost Wisdom Pt 2
16 - Jaime Branch - Fly Or Die 2
17 - Leafcutter John - Yes Come Parade with Us
18 - Rakta - Falha Comum
19 - Yugen Blackrok - Anima Mysterium
20 - Budokan Boys - Dad is Bad

Matthew Halsall - Oneness
Nerija - Blume
Snapped Ankles - Stunning Luxury
James Holden - Cambodian Spring OST
Sacred Paws - Run Around The Sun
Daniel O Sullivan - Diamond Vehicle
Fat White Family - Serfs Up
Tim Hecker - Anoyo
Tropical Fuck Storm - Braindrops
Carter Tutti Void - Triumverate
Spirit Counsel - Thurston Moore
Black Monument Ensemble - Where Future Unfolds
Land Of Kush - Sand Enigma
Moor Mother - Analog Fluids of Sonic Black Holes
Ernest Hoods - Neighbourhoods
Shit n' Shine - Bad Vibes
Sunwatchers - Illegal Moves
Battles - Juice B Crypts
Stephen Malkmus - Groove Denied
Solange - When I Get Home
Alasdair Roberts - The Fiery Margin
Lingua Ignota - Caligula
Earth - Full Upon Her Burning Lips
Pjin,Conjuror - Curse These Metal Hands
Bars Of Gold - Shelters
Cosey Fanni Tutti - Tutti
Ami Dang - Parted Plains
Sleafords Mods - Eton Alive
Tropical Trash - Southern Indiana Drone Footage
Will Burns, Hannah Peel - Chalk Hill Blue
Astral Social Club/Grumbling Fur - Plasma Splice Trifle
Blue Whale - Process
Djinn - Djinn

Still can't listen to Purple Mountains (I was a big Silver Jews fan) - the album got amazing 5 stars reviews that I stupidly read and that annoyed the fuck out of me (the word americana repeatedly used, plus a lot of the personal stuff about his life being lionised. Poor dude.), so I decided to wait a few weeks until the jizzfest ended and then he killed himself (those reviews would have driven me to similar, David).  RIP. Hope he's found some peace and hopefully Rob lets me pick the album next year.

Edit: Forgot the Beth Gibbons Goreki thing and Theon Cross's Fyah
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:18 AM by Chip Evans »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #132 on: December 30, 2019, 09:04:16 PM »
*

As we (sk)hurtle thru to a new age of prosperity and unity throughout mankind, where did the last throes of this giant bollock of a decade end up musically?

Where were musicians summing up their (and our) stuff up best? Where did they nail or chisel off the concerns and history of our aural mind eye the most succesfully for you? And where did you end up parting your shilling? Any duffs?

This is 2019 tho... our greatest year surely... I will give you more time to collate your memories of it and anything else you may wish - but only if you ask very nicely.

And when will these children get to fucking bed?

Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #133 on: December 30, 2019, 09:04:45 PM »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #134 on: December 30, 2019, 09:05:34 PM »
High fives  ;D
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #135 on: December 30, 2019, 09:46:52 PM »
1. Jaimie Branch: Fly or Die II: bird song of paradise
2. Richard Dawson: 2020
3. Tropical Trash: long name edit: https://tropicaltrash.bandcamp.com/album/southern-indiana-drone-footage. I literally can't do this bloody thing anymore - all I have is their previous LP on what has been a great personal year for me on this front.
3. Shit 'n Shine: Doing Drugs Buying Drugs
4. Bill Callahan: Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
5. Sunwatchers: Illegal Moves
6.
7. Ellen Arkbro: Chords
8. Caroline Shaw/Attaca Quartet: Orange
9. Damon Loch: Black Monument Ensemble:
10. Billie Eilish: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We go
11. Sly & Family Drone: Gentle Persuaders
12. USA/Mexico: Matamoros
13. 75 Dollar Bill: I Was Real
14. Gum Takes Tooth: Arrow
15. Kim Gordon: No Home Record
16. Goncalo Penas: Ego de Espinhos

 
loads really.


edit: definitely number 1 tho.


Reissues bought:
Mort Garson: Plantasia
Company: Epiphany

Compilations bought:

Billy Childish: The Billy Childish Story 77-18

Bought:
Gum Takes Tooth: Arrow
Kim Gordon: No Home Record
Goncalo Penas: Ego de Espinhos
75 Dollar Bill: I Was Real


« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:14:31 PM by Filler. »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #136 on: December 30, 2019, 10:40:48 PM »
No pictures this year, sorry, I can't summon the will...

1. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out Of Sight

Think Jake has won my AOTY award before, with his 2015 LP What In The Natural World. I just find these resurrected treasures such a breezy, uplifting listen. Remember going camping in the summer and sticking this on the speakers, round the fire, with the rush of the river and crackle of damp sticks adding ambience, pulling on a sneaky joint and thinking Christ, this is heaven. Heaven for me is a very mellow place. Theres more of a band feel to this album, and some of the songs hes unearthed are a joy to behold - the beautiful unfolding Rainbow Willow, the boozy Drinking That Wine, the forlorn suitor of Michael Was Hearty. Expert fingerpicking and understated accompaniment of lap steel guitar, drums and bass flesh out a lovely collection of tunes. Its not pushing anything forward, its lifting a veil on a lost past. But in the workers hymn Williamsboro Cotton Mill Blues, we see the continuing relevance of this material - you work for Tom Watson, got to work like hell always raised a smile as I imagine the machinations of the modern Labour Party at work.

Beard Status: No Beard


2. Garcia Peoples - One Step Behind

I think this record was made for me, possibly in a laboratory, maybe in a San Franciscan bathtub that still had some of Owsleys sunshine acid residue in it. As you can infer from the name, they like Jerry Garcia. Which means they like to jam. And man, Sam I am, I like to Jam, green eggs and motherfuckin ham. Two tracks on this record - the title track is over 30 minutes long.

Starting with squalls of saxophone and tingling guitars, the song unfolds into an epic journey taking in blissful Reichian repetition, Black Sabbath riff diving, early 70s harmonies and much more besides. If I could choose any band to be in at the moment, I might well choose these. They seem part of a really fertile scene, Ryley Walker and Chris Forsyth playing with them at the moment which must be some set of gigs, maaaan.

I saw Heart and Soul described on Twitter as the best downer ballad since Winter by the Rolling Stones, and while Im sure the tweeter missed a few since 1973, it is a good depiction of the vibe. A lovely way to close out the record as the groups pianist comes to the fore for a lovelorn ballad that could as easily be directed at the current political establishment as the lover in question.

Also came on the most lovely piece of tricolour vinyl as well. Best artefact of the year for me.

Beard Status: At least 2 beards


3. Sandro Perri - Soft Landing

Another former AOTY winner for me, falling just slightly short this time, is Canadas Sandro Perri.

The lengthy opener Time (You Got Me) had me hooked from the start. The stately procession, the slow build over 21 minutes really nail the songs central premise, the unfurling of linear time has us all under its spell - its about what we do with those minutes. What he does, is tootle about on the flute, cycle the same endless chord sequence, and meditate on the nature of cosmic concerns.

Sections of it sound like you are underwater, or the music is, or youre sat on a beach facing the Pacific Ocean as the sun goes down, the music gently lapping at your feet, gentle waves of melody softly tickling your feet. Its super relaxing. May all sound a bit New Age but I dont give a fuck. Everyone knows Im an old hippy anyway.

While perhaps not matching the heights of In Another Lifes title track, the rest of the album is probably superior to its predecessor. Lovely horn tinged arrangements and even slivers of funk grooves creep in. I said above that Garcia Peoples are probably the band Id most like to play in right now - but if I had to choose a producer, it would be this guy hands down. Think hed do a fantastic job, as indeed he did on the slight but lovely album by Andre Ejther, also this year.

Must give props to the mighty Vagabond off here who recorded an entire gig for me to watch, I appreciate the effort and sending all the good karma your way my friend.

Beard Status: No Beard


4. Purple Mountains - S/T

A bit too tragic a story for me to toss off some platitudes here, but see what happens. RIP David Berman.

I came late to your genius, only getting into Silver Jews last year/year before, but I fell in love with the sublime American Water album and then this was announced. Again another record that seems tailor made for my tastes. These algorithmic people man

Recorded with the band Woods playing backup, this is a finely honed collection of tunes where the breezy tunes slyly subvert the now-sadly-portentous lyrics.

Beard Status: Had a beard, pretty sure



5. Helado Negro - This Is How We Smile

All credit here to RAWKs very own Flashing Blade, who mentioned this album to me - it really connected quickly, a groovy but melancholic slice of present-pop that somehow manages to be summery and wintery at the same time. Gauzy synths, stone cold grooves, it feels like a living Instagram filter has produced this beautiful artefact. Fuzzy subterranean beats like they were appropriated from well-loved tape cassettes, or ancient VHS, but still wonderfully clear and direct in its approach.

A lovely voice, double-tracked all over, sometimes sounds like its beaming in on an old telephone from across oceans as fingerpicked guitar and soft chimes decorate the fresh-sounding melodies. Murky snatches of field recordings and synths collide to make a hypnotic album that has kept me coming back to it all year long.

Beard Status: Yup, nice thick muzzie


6. The Comet Is Coming - Trust In The Life-force of the Deep Mystery

Well this is some pretty deep shit. Saw these in a tent at Green Man festival with a wide-eyed Chip Evans off here, and man it was a trip. I was hovering in the hinterland between very stoned and very tired, but they still managed to burn out my synapses with a heavy blend of jazz and electronica, marshalled by one of the best drumming performances Ive ever seen.
Summon the Fire has soundtracked many a car journey this year, but for me the real treat lives at the end, the beatific The Universe Wakes Up. Audio bliss.

Beard Status: All three, occasional reduction to muzzie


7. Cass McCombs - Tip of the Sphere

I think this is a career-best for McCombs, I think it covers all his bases - driving old man rock, subtle acoustics, free association and dissonance, all with gnomic lyrics that frequently resist full understanding, having seemingly emerged from dreams. His guitar playing and songwriting are better than ever, from the repetitive arpeggios of the opening track, the acoustic power chords of shaggy dog story Great Pixley Train Robbery. The lovely Tying Up Loose Ends is a heartbreaker, describing McCombs going through old boxes of family photographs, trying to work out who is who - is there anyone alive who knows who this person in the background is? I always love a journey through a memory box, and it really hammers home the ease with which we can disappear into the mists of time, becoming nothing more than a forgotten face in a family portrait.

The artwork is also lovely, coming with a castle lantern that you can sit in the middle of the record and let it spin - shine a light on it and all sorts of wonderful patterns are thrown on your walls.

Beard Status: No Beard. Was surprised to see his band were also clean shaven.


8. Richard Dawson - 20/20

Easily the album here that most nails modern Britain. Dawson is some kind of master lyricist, able to make you feel like crying or laughing in the width of a single song. And these songs are wide, ranging from the community response to a river flooding its banks, Saturday morning football, modern love stories, food banks, anxiety and all with the deft touch of a master craftsman. Detuned guitars and indelible melodies and fantastic artwork. I really liked the comic by cartoon strip favourite David Squires, but it definitely should have been one for each track. Pretty sure others will wax lyrical at length about this so Ill save my hands. Just get into it eh.

Beard Status: Beard


9. Rozi Plain - What A Boost

A real grower this one. Was one of my go-to albums for falling asleep to, which may not be the most ringing of endorsements, but it is - the hazy dream-like picking of harps and unidentified instruments, the coffee-tinged voice and the

Its not your average singer songwriter record, its knotty and dark and full of surprises, no boring strummed guitars and simple songwriting, this is dense and full of mystery, tunes emerge from the fog of instrumentation and burrow their way into your brain. And how many singer songwriters dust off a Sun Ra cover to finish off their LP? Not very fucking many. But this is all in an LPs work for Rozi Plain, and I for one am very excited about what this talented woman can do in the future.

If you needed any further incentive for purpose, the artefact of the LP itself is lovely - glow in the dark vinyl!

Many apologies for missing your Liverpool date in November, Rozi - it was a very cold night and I had a busy week. Most regretted gig miss of the year!

Beard Status: No Beard



10. Bill Callahan - Shepherd In a Sheepskin Vest

Were flies on a mule/Were good at what we do
Ha, you didnt think Id miss him out did you? The cosmic irrelevance of humanity summed up in a line there.
A theatre play, with Bill riffing on his own legend for the first act - addressing his family crest, the nature of his disappearance, and the slow fumbling of his return.
747, one of my favourite tracks of the year sees our hero flying through some stock footage of heaven. Its an adjustment, to see the elemental Bill tamed by fatherhood and replaced by a man who puts towels on the bed before he shags his Mrs. Whatever floats your boat, Bill, Im still here.

Beard Status: No Beard



11. A.A Bondy - Enderness

Ah bollocks, I've overrun. Fuck it. This is great. Queasy keyboards, road-sick ballads, half-dead ruminations on an ill America.

Beard Status: Muzzie and surrounding areas



Here's the list in Filler-friendly, no chat, artist first order.

1. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out of Sight
2. Garcia Peoples - One Step Behind
3. Sandro Perri - Soft Landing
4. Purple Mountains - Purple Mountains
5. Helado Negro - This Is How You Smile
6. Comet Is Coming - Trust in the Life-force of the Deep Mystery
7. Cass McCombs - Tip of the Sphere
8. Richard Dawson - 2020
9. Rozi Plain - What A Boost
10. Bill Callahan - Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest


Close but no cigars (smoking is bad, mmmkay?)

11. A.A Bondy - Enderness
12. Aldous Harding - Designer
13. Gruff Rhys - Pang
14. Solange - When I Get Home
15. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
16. Tim Presleys White Fence - I Have To Feed Larrys Hawk
17. Lankum - The Livelong Day
18. Floating Points - Crush
19. Lambchop - This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)
20. Vanishing Twin - The Age of Immunology
21. Deerhunter - Why Hasnt Everything Disappeared
22. Cate Le Bon - Reward
23. Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs
24. Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive
25. Bedouins - Bird Songs of a Killjoy
26. William Tyler - Goes West
27. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
28. Steve Gunn - The Unseen Inbetween
29. Julia Jacklin - Crushing
30. Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising
31. Shotgun Jimmie - Transistor Sister 2
32. Mega Bog - Dolphine
33. Chris Forsyth - All Time Present
34. Sunwatchers - Illegal Moves
35. Chris Cohen - S/T


Late Runners

Federale - No Justice
Shanti Celeste - Tangerine
Jamie Branch - Fly or Die II
Not had enough time with these but if it was the end of Januarythings could be so different.

Reissues of the year


Truth be told, Im just as interested in the new old music as I am in the new stuff. The wealth of tunes coming out that were lost in basements, in warehouses, in dusty record bins or untended garages is immense.

Nigeria Soul Power
An inspiring collection of mainly upbeat African tunes lost in the wilds of time - and its super funky right from the off. Some absolutely insane grooves, hard driving funk with exceptional playing, call and response vocals, super organ playing, fuzzy-as-fuck guitars, great horn sections. It is sublime, some of the best music you could ever hope to hear, seriously. As someone who dabbles in playing drums myself, this record has opened my ears to the endless possibilities of rhythm and been a big influence on me.

Some of the greatest percussion work Ive heard this year on You Are The One, catchy tunes and deadly rhythms make this a must listen.


Miriam Makeba
Check out the infectious Pata Pata, one of the loveliest, lightest grooves Ive ever heard. It entices you in. Who is this force-of-nature vocalist? Then stay for the coruscating indictment of the treatment of blacks by whites in apartheid South Africa on A Piece of Ground. A remarkable voice.


Sing It High, Sing It Low - The Story of Tumbleweed Records
This might be my favourite actual record of the year, from the delightful cover to the interesting liner notes, and the slabs of country-funk contained within. Veering from maudlin balladry that would have sat nicely on the Beach Boys Sunflower, to the gritty grooves that sound at home next to Jim Fords Harlan County, this Light In The Attic reissue is a must for early 70s dopeheads everywhere.


Ernest Hood - Neighbourhoods
A Proto-ambient masterpiece, according to Aquarium Drunkard, and who am I to argue with that description? It's lovely, I've got it on now.


David Godins Soul Treasures Volume 5
Arthur Russell - Iowa Dream
Various Artists - Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental and New Age music
Various Artists - Microcosm: Visionary Music of Continental Europe, 1970-1986

Song of the year

Lizzo - Juice

Infectious, rude, body positive, possibly stolen - I love Lizzos attitude - this absolute banger sounds like somebody dug out an old Atlantic soul groove and polished it up with modern plastics, and did a great job. YA-YA-EE. I aint a snack, baby Im the whole damn meal and it tastes delicious. First came to my notice when I blearily turned on the radio at 5am when the kids woke me up, and this popped right out at us. My now 3 year old immediately felt the urge to dance, and it has become a firm family favourite, BVs in the car etc. Blame it on the juice.

Gigs of the year

Bill Callahan - Manchester Albert Hall
Richard Dawson - Studio 2, Parr Street
Cass McCombs - Paradiso Nord, Amsterdam and The Dancehouse, Manchester
Stereolab/Yo La Tengo/Comet Is Coming - Green Man Festival
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #137 on: December 30, 2019, 10:59:09 PM »
Lovely Sam! Comet With You and Denis was definitely my moment of Green Man! Great time.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #138 on: December 30, 2019, 11:04:32 PM »
1. Rich Dawson - 2020
2. Rapsody - Eve
3. Bill Callahan - Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest
4. Dave - Psychodrama
5. FKA Twigs - Magdalene
6. Big Thief - UFOF
7. Lee Fields and the Expressions - It Rains Love
8. The Mountain Goats - In League With Dragons
9. Freddie Gibbs and Madlib - Bandana
10. Charles Wesley Godwin - Seneca
11. The Comet is Coming - Trust in the Lifeforce etc
12. Pete Rock and Skyzoo - Retropolitan
13. Little Simz - Grey Area
14. Durand Jones and the Indications - American Love Call
15. Angel Olsen - All Mirrors
16. Kokoko - Fongola
17. Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs
18. Tropical Fuck Storm - Braindrops
19. Chris Gantry - Nashlantis
20. Your Old Droog - It Wasn't Even Close
21. Mdou Moctar - The Creator
22. Aesop Rock and Tobacco - Malibu Ken
23. Yugen Blakrok - Anima Mysterium
24. Craig Finn - I Need a New War
25. Rhiannon Giddens - There is No Other


Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #139 on: December 30, 2019, 11:07:51 PM »
Finally another mdou moctar containing list :)
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #140 on: December 30, 2019, 11:13:44 PM »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on December 30, 2019, 10:40:48 PM


Must give props to the mighty Vagabond off here who recorded an entire gig for me to watch, I appreciate the effort and sending all the good karma your way my friend.



You are most welcome :)
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #141 on: December 30, 2019, 11:50:59 PM »
Here's my Top 10:

1. Self Esteem - Compliments Please
2. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Ghosteen
3. Fontaines DC - Doggrel
4. FKA Twigs - Magdalene
5. Billie Eilish - When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
6. Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
7. The National - I Am Easy To Find
8. Sleater-Kinney - The Center Won't Hold
9. Lizzo - Cuz I Love You
10. Michael Kiwanuka - KIWANUKA
« Last Edit: December 30, 2019, 11:52:37 PM by Cracking Left Foot »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 05:19:37 AM »
Great lists everyone!

Cool to see another couple shouts for FKA twigs and Cate le Bon.

This is from the album before this years but in case you missed the CLB train. Only a special brain can conjure up something like this.  ;D
HAPPY NEW YEAR

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/gnZh4E0_7KM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/gnZh4E0_7KM</a>

Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 08:33:59 AM »
Sam that looks magic. Going to enjoy reading it today.


A number of instances of 'oh yeah' - 'that was really good/meant to listen to that' from all these lists. Standout reminder was Comet is Coming for me - an album I gave 2 or 3 listens to without too much excitement (tho enjoyable) but found it one night with some homegrown. Funny dat.



So the deadline is Today/Tonight but you can post a holding page or pm me or something as this is a busy time of year and fully understand, plus I do realise that we spend quite a lot of time these days just staring at the table in disbelief.

I will attempt to collate these in the first week of January 2020 (or 21).
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 11:37:20 AM »
Missed loads of albums this year for different reasons. Don't think I can complete a top ten even..

But these have however been close to me:
- Patrick Watson - Wave
- Hammock - Silencia
- Luke Howard - The Sand That Ate the Sea
- Seb Wildblood - Sketches of Transition
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 12:58:07 PM »
Many thanks Djozer and Cracking Left Foot.


Have bounced around a few votes this morning and enjoyed Garcia People's and Caterina Barbieri. Was also enjoying Cate le Bon till I had to pop out. Still haven't heard a note of the new Swans LP, but with 4 kids here - doubt it'll go down well. Lizzo: Juice coming up instead.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 03:45:50 PM »
Quote from: Filler. on Yesterday at 08:33:59 AM
So the deadline is Today/Tonight but you can post a holding page or pm me or something as this is a busy time of year and fully understand, plus I do realise that we spend quite a lot of time these days just staring at the table in disbelief.

Noted!  Just about to jump in the car and shoot down to Wales, but I'll be posting this evening - definitely before midnight!
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 07:47:22 PM »
Charlie and the Lesbians - Paper Trail of Happiness
Iguana Death Cult - Nude Casino
Oh Sees - Face Stabber
Ty Segall - First Taste
Khana Bierbood - Strangers From The Far East
Otoboke Beaver - Itekoma Hits
Richard Dawson - 2020
Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive
Swans - Leaving Meaning
William Doyle - Your Wilderness Revisited
Fat White Family - Serfs Up
Sleater Kinney - The Center Won't Hold
Pile - Green and Gray
Nick Cave - Ghosteen


Just for Filler, top 3 albums by ex-Fall members:

1. Blue Orchids - Magical Record of...
2. Brix & the Extricated - Super Blood Wolf Moon
3. Imperial Wax - Gastwerk Saboteurs
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:15:08 PM by cloggypop »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 07:54:25 PM »
Cheers Filler :wave

(Simple formatting in the spoiler at the bottom for you)


2019 was looking like a pretty exciting year right from the outset as far as I was concerned.  Sharon Van Etten and Julia Jacklin both had records due out early in the year, having very much captured my attention with their previous releases, whilst Sleater-Kinney had teased new music by posting a photo of themselves in the studio with St Vincent.  Growing up taking 'Britpop' CDs off my parents' shelf (and ultimately making them all my own!), I'd really enjoyed what's seemed a pretty triumphant return to the live circuit by Sleeper in recent years and so I was also very much anticipating their first record in over two decades.  Perhaps most exciting, however, was the prospect of three Ryan Adams albums for 2019 - Adams had been, if it makes sense, pretty much the most enduring of my favourite artists during the last fifteen years or so, and so the sexual misconduct allegations reported back in April were gutting (and, yes, I'll acknowledge that my feelings clearly aren't of any importance whatsoever in the wider context); three albums and a tour were subsequently cancelled, and - whilst everyone is free to make their own decisions - I've not been able to return his records since.  His 'resurfacing' in the summer with comments about having "a lot to say" have yet to amount to anything; disappointing to say the least.

Scott Hutchison's death by suicide in 2018 was devastating - his songs, mainly on Frightened Rabbit's records, had been a real crutch over the previous five years or so; I recall referring to him, them, & those last year as a beacon of hope & black humour.  In the year's prior to Scott's death, he'd curated a covers record to celebrate the tenth anniversary of fan-favourite record, The Midnight Organ Fight - the album was delayed until this year for reasons that don't require explanation, but - featuring some of Scott's friends and favourite artists (including Biffy Clyro, Daughter, Ben Gibbard, Julien Baker, and Craig Finn) - is a real treasure trove and pays worthy tribute to the original record.  Scott's brother, Grant, posted a message in support of The Twilight Sad's album on the day of its release way back at the start of the year, and I decided to pop into town and pick it up on the back of this endorsement.  I've frankly no idea why they weren't properly on my radar previously - the album is fantastic and I've since enjoyed all of the older material I've explored thus far; good to see them cropping up on a couple of other lists here, and it's been great to see their wide-eyed appreciation of having hit new heights this year.  The PAWS record is another with a Frightened Rabbit link in this year's list - Andy Monaghan produced their latest record, which represents a real maturing of their sound; I'd seen them support The Cribs on a couple of occasions, but didn't necessarily expect them to deliver an album that made such an impression on me this year.

Fontaines D.C. and Richard Dawson both came to my attention via the ever-reliable BBC 6 Music (the latter largely due to 'Jogging' been played regularly by Marc Riley during a summer in which I've started to embrace evening running!).  Dogrel is a really compelling listen (pretty much every song on it is single-worthy, and - come to think of it - I don't think they fell far short of delivering on this!), whilst 2020 is just fantastic social commentary delivered in a manner unlike anything else I've ever really listened to.  Also enjoying regular plays on the radio this year were Angel Olsen, Ride, and Honeyblood.  Olsen's album is a plush record, backed by twelve-piece orchestra and mixed by John Congleton, whilst Ride are another enjoying a strong comeback.  I was pleased to get to see Honeyblood twice this year (though I was late to gigs in both Liverpool and Manchester!), and it's increasingly noticeable - now three albums in - that Stina Tweedale is putting together a strong back-catalogue. Idlewild's eighth album represents the third for Idlewild mkIII, with the single Same Things Twice harking back to the band's 'rockier' earlier days.  I've long been a fan of Conor Oberst's work, both with Bright Eyes and as a solo artist, and Phoebe Bridgers' debut was a highlight from 2017 - their collaboration as Better Oblivion Community Center was, therefore, an exciting prospect; Big Black Heart is striking song on the album, and one that's difficult not to reach certain conclusions about.

It's occured to me over the years that my musical taste perhaps doesn't manifest as particularly diverse, but I was quite pleased by how 'my' August was looking for new releases - Marika Hackman's third album is an overtly sexualised exploration of queer lust, Sleater-Kinney delivered a strong follow-up to their 2015 comeback record, and Ezra Furman (an earlier release by whom was described by Alex Petridis as "doo-wop-influenced punk-rock about mental illness & gender issues, performed by a bisexual, cross-dressing, observant Jew") put out an eighth album.  Hackman's swaggering confidence on the new record proved a delight, whilst Sleater-Kinney embraced a new sound whilst maintaining quality standards and Ezra Furman delivered some of the most joyous rage I've ever heard put to record.  Furman's record is the shortest on my 2019 list, but in less than half an hour Twelve Nudes truly makes an impact on the listener ('Trauma' and 'My Teeth Hurt' being two of my favourite songs of the year) and was a contender for my top-spot from the very first listen.
 

1.
Twelve Nudes
Ezra Furman




2.
It Won/t Be Like This All The Time
The Twilight Sad




3.
Any Human Friend
Marika Hackman




4.
Dogrel
Fontaines D.C.




5.
Crushing
Julia Jacklin




6.
Remind Me Tomorrow
Sharon Van Etten




7.
Your Church On My Bonfire
PAWS




8.
2020
Richard Dawson




9.
All Mirrors
Angel Olsen




10.
This Is Not A Safe Place
Ride




11.
The Center Won't Hold
Sleater-Kinney



12.
Better Oblivion Community Center
Better Oblivion Community Center



13.
In Plain Sight
Honeyblood



14.
Interview Music
Idlewild



15.
Tiny Changes
Various Artists



Honourable mentions - no doubt some crackers in here, but for one reason or another (sometimes timing of their release) I just didn't yet get to spend the time I'd have liked with them:

  • Two Hands - Big Thief
  • UFOF - Big Thief
  • Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 1) - Foals
  • Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost (Part 2) - Foals
  • Kiwanuka - Michael Kiwanuka
  • Why Me? Why Not? - Liam Gallager
  • I Am Easy To Find - The National
  • No Words Left - Lucy Rose
  • The Modern Age - Sleeper


Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 08:18:28 PM »
Lovely write up.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 08:50:17 PM »
Here's mine!

1. Fontaines D.C.  Dogrel
2. Flaming Lips  Kings Mouth
3. Big Thief  Two Hands
4. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds  Ghosteen
5. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!
6. Sandro Perri  Soft Landing
7. A.A. Bondy  In The Wonder
8. Jaimie Branch  Fly or Die II: Bird Dogs of Paradise
9. W. H. Lung  Incidental Music
10. Cassius  Dreems

Thanks to everyone from the 2019 music thread, who are responsible for a lot of the new releases I listen to. The Jaimie Branch entry is there because Filler put it on page one here and I hadnt heard it, so its been on a few times in the last couple of weeks. Great album!

On to 2020 :)
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #151 on: Today at 12:47:29 AM »
Dunno if it's too late, but it's still 2019 where I live so here's my quickly drawn-up list:

*1* Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising : This album has everything.
*2* Richard Dawson - 2020 : This is a Richard Dawson album.
*3* Palehound - Black Friday : This album is equally sad and catchy as fook.
*4* FKA Twigs - Magdalene : This album has snakes.
*5* Big Thief - Two hands : This album has the song NOT in it.
*6* Big Thief - UFOF : This album has a bunch of good songs but none of them are NOT.
*7* Purple Mountains - Purple Mountains : This album is beautiful in spite of the context in which it is here with us.
*8* Drugdealer - Raw Honey : This album has that opener, a Weyes Blood collab and most importantly that Dougie Poole collab.
*9* Xiu Xiu - Girl with a basket of fruit : This album made me read this wikipedia page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/May_1918_lynchings
*10* Nick Cage et al. - Ghosteen : This album is beautiful in spite of the context in which it is here with us, and suffers from a Nick Cage penalty

Other albums I enjoyed this year:
Black Midi - Schlagenheim
Corridor - Junior, mostly because of the opener, and this song, which might be my most played of the year: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48YbjRXfegA
Helado Negro - This is how you smile
Lizzo - Cuz I love you
Billie Eillish - ?
Danny Brown - uknowwhatimsayin, but mostly because of this song: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Br6JqvHGn3g
« Last Edit: Today at 01:02:41 AM by Alphaville »
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #152 on: Today at 01:14:15 AM »
Quote from: Alphaville on Today at 12:47:29 AM
Dunno if it's too late, but it's still 2019 where I live so here's my quickly drawn-up list:



I've been waiting and hoping. HNY x
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #153 on: Today at 01:16:22 AM »
I will start to collate this shit soon... jesus. Why?
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #154 on: Today at 01:18:48 AM »
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 08:50:17 PM
Here's mine!



Another Jaimie Branch vote!! Fuck me. All Jaimie Branch votes get double points - don't know if I mentioned that.
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #155 on: Today at 01:20:08 AM »
Youve got minus an hour and 20 to post your votes. Good luck everyone x
Re: 2019 RAWK Album of The Year. Votes in till 31 Dec
« Reply #156 on: Today at 01:26:23 AM »
Reckon Jaimie Branch summed it up best of all. Get's my 10 points. Top of the league.
