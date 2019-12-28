No pictures this year, sorry, I can't summon the will...



1. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out Of Sight



Think Jake has won my AOTY award before, with his 2015 LP What In The Natural World. I just find these resurrected treasures such a breezy, uplifting listen. Remember going camping in the summer and sticking this on the speakers, round the fire, with the rush of the river and crackle of damp sticks adding ambience, pulling on a sneaky joint and thinking Christ, this is heaven. Heaven for me is a very mellow place. Theres more of a band feel to this album, and some of the songs hes unearthed are a joy to behold - the beautiful unfolding Rainbow Willow, the boozy Drinking That Wine, the forlorn suitor of Michael Was Hearty. Expert fingerpicking and understated accompaniment of lap steel guitar, drums and bass flesh out a lovely collection of tunes. Its not pushing anything forward, its lifting a veil on a lost past. But in the workers hymn Williamsboro Cotton Mill Blues, we see the continuing relevance of this material - you work for Tom Watson, got to work like hell always raised a smile as I imagine the machinations of the modern Labour Party at work.



Beard Status: No Beard





2. Garcia Peoples - One Step Behind



I think this record was made for me, possibly in a laboratory, maybe in a San Franciscan bathtub that still had some of Owsleys sunshine acid residue in it. As you can infer from the name, they like Jerry Garcia. Which means they like to jam. And man, Sam I am, I like to Jam, green eggs and motherfuckin ham. Two tracks on this record - the title track is over 30 minutes long.



Starting with squalls of saxophone and tingling guitars, the song unfolds into an epic journey taking in blissful Reichian repetition, Black Sabbath riff diving, early 70s harmonies and much more besides. If I could choose any band to be in at the moment, I might well choose these. They seem part of a really fertile scene, Ryley Walker and Chris Forsyth playing with them at the moment which must be some set of gigs, maaaan.



I saw Heart and Soul described on Twitter as the best downer ballad since Winter by the Rolling Stones, and while Im sure the tweeter missed a few since 1973, it is a good depiction of the vibe. A lovely way to close out the record as the groups pianist comes to the fore for a lovelorn ballad that could as easily be directed at the current political establishment as the lover in question.



Also came on the most lovely piece of tricolour vinyl as well. Best artefact of the year for me.



Beard Status: At least 2 beards





3. Sandro Perri - Soft Landing



Another former AOTY winner for me, falling just slightly short this time, is Canadas Sandro Perri.



The lengthy opener Time (You Got Me) had me hooked from the start. The stately procession, the slow build over 21 minutes really nail the songs central premise, the unfurling of linear time has us all under its spell - its about what we do with those minutes. What he does, is tootle about on the flute, cycle the same endless chord sequence, and meditate on the nature of cosmic concerns.



Sections of it sound like you are underwater, or the music is, or youre sat on a beach facing the Pacific Ocean as the sun goes down, the music gently lapping at your feet, gentle waves of melody softly tickling your feet. Its super relaxing. May all sound a bit New Age but I dont give a fuck. Everyone knows Im an old hippy anyway.



While perhaps not matching the heights of In Another Lifes title track, the rest of the album is probably superior to its predecessor. Lovely horn tinged arrangements and even slivers of funk grooves creep in. I said above that Garcia Peoples are probably the band Id most like to play in right now - but if I had to choose a producer, it would be this guy hands down. Think hed do a fantastic job, as indeed he did on the slight but lovely album by Andre Ejther, also this year.



Must give props to the mighty Vagabond off here who recorded an entire gig for me to watch, I appreciate the effort and sending all the good karma your way my friend.



Beard Status: No Beard





4. Purple Mountains - S/T



A bit too tragic a story for me to toss off some platitudes here, but see what happens. RIP David Berman.



I came late to your genius, only getting into Silver Jews last year/year before, but I fell in love with the sublime American Water album and then this was announced. Again another record that seems tailor made for my tastes. These algorithmic people man



Recorded with the band Woods playing backup, this is a finely honed collection of tunes where the breezy tunes slyly subvert the now-sadly-portentous lyrics.



Beard Status: Had a beard, pretty sure







5. Helado Negro - This Is How We Smile



All credit here to RAWKs very own Flashing Blade, who mentioned this album to me - it really connected quickly, a groovy but melancholic slice of present-pop that somehow manages to be summery and wintery at the same time. Gauzy synths, stone cold grooves, it feels like a living Instagram filter has produced this beautiful artefact. Fuzzy subterranean beats like they were appropriated from well-loved tape cassettes, or ancient VHS, but still wonderfully clear and direct in its approach.



A lovely voice, double-tracked all over, sometimes sounds like its beaming in on an old telephone from across oceans as fingerpicked guitar and soft chimes decorate the fresh-sounding melodies. Murky snatches of field recordings and synths collide to make a hypnotic album that has kept me coming back to it all year long.



Beard Status: Yup, nice thick muzzie





6. The Comet Is Coming - Trust In The Life-force of the Deep Mystery



Well this is some pretty deep shit. Saw these in a tent at Green Man festival with a wide-eyed Chip Evans off here, and man it was a trip. I was hovering in the hinterland between very stoned and very tired, but they still managed to burn out my synapses with a heavy blend of jazz and electronica, marshalled by one of the best drumming performances Ive ever seen.

Summon the Fire has soundtracked many a car journey this year, but for me the real treat lives at the end, the beatific The Universe Wakes Up. Audio bliss.



Beard Status: All three, occasional reduction to muzzie





7. Cass McCombs - Tip of the Sphere



I think this is a career-best for McCombs, I think it covers all his bases - driving old man rock, subtle acoustics, free association and dissonance, all with gnomic lyrics that frequently resist full understanding, having seemingly emerged from dreams. His guitar playing and songwriting are better than ever, from the repetitive arpeggios of the opening track, the acoustic power chords of shaggy dog story Great Pixley Train Robbery. The lovely Tying Up Loose Ends is a heartbreaker, describing McCombs going through old boxes of family photographs, trying to work out who is who - is there anyone alive who knows who this person in the background is? I always love a journey through a memory box, and it really hammers home the ease with which we can disappear into the mists of time, becoming nothing more than a forgotten face in a family portrait.



The artwork is also lovely, coming with a castle lantern that you can sit in the middle of the record and let it spin - shine a light on it and all sorts of wonderful patterns are thrown on your walls.



Beard Status: No Beard. Was surprised to see his band were also clean shaven.





8. Richard Dawson - 20/20



Easily the album here that most nails modern Britain. Dawson is some kind of master lyricist, able to make you feel like crying or laughing in the width of a single song. And these songs are wide, ranging from the community response to a river flooding its banks, Saturday morning football, modern love stories, food banks, anxiety and all with the deft touch of a master craftsman. Detuned guitars and indelible melodies and fantastic artwork. I really liked the comic by cartoon strip favourite David Squires, but it definitely should have been one for each track. Pretty sure others will wax lyrical at length about this so Ill save my hands. Just get into it eh.



Beard Status: Beard





9. Rozi Plain - What A Boost



A real grower this one. Was one of my go-to albums for falling asleep to, which may not be the most ringing of endorsements, but it is - the hazy dream-like picking of harps and unidentified instruments, the coffee-tinged voice and the



Its not your average singer songwriter record, its knotty and dark and full of surprises, no boring strummed guitars and simple songwriting, this is dense and full of mystery, tunes emerge from the fog of instrumentation and burrow their way into your brain. And how many singer songwriters dust off a Sun Ra cover to finish off their LP? Not very fucking many. But this is all in an LPs work for Rozi Plain, and I for one am very excited about what this talented woman can do in the future.



If you needed any further incentive for purpose, the artefact of the LP itself is lovely - glow in the dark vinyl!



Many apologies for missing your Liverpool date in November, Rozi - it was a very cold night and I had a busy week. Most regretted gig miss of the year!



Beard Status: No Beard







10. Bill Callahan - Shepherd In a Sheepskin Vest



Were flies on a mule/Were good at what we do

Ha, you didnt think Id miss him out did you? The cosmic irrelevance of humanity summed up in a line there.

A theatre play, with Bill riffing on his own legend for the first act - addressing his family crest, the nature of his disappearance, and the slow fumbling of his return.

747, one of my favourite tracks of the year sees our hero flying through some stock footage of heaven. Its an adjustment, to see the elemental Bill tamed by fatherhood and replaced by a man who puts towels on the bed before he shags his Mrs. Whatever floats your boat, Bill, Im still here.



Beard Status: No Beard







11. A.A Bondy - Enderness



Ah bollocks, I've overrun. Fuck it. This is great. Queasy keyboards, road-sick ballads, half-dead ruminations on an ill America.



Beard Status: Muzzie and surrounding areas







Here's the list in Filler-friendly, no chat, artist first order.



1. Jake Xerxes Fussell - Out of Sight

2. Garcia Peoples - One Step Behind

3. Sandro Perri - Soft Landing

4. Purple Mountains - Purple Mountains

5. Helado Negro - This Is How You Smile

6. Comet Is Coming - Trust in the Life-force of the Deep Mystery

7. Cass McCombs - Tip of the Sphere

8. Richard Dawson - 2020

9. Rozi Plain - What A Boost

10. Bill Callahan - Shepherd in a Sheepskin Vest





Close but no cigars (smoking is bad, mmmkay?)



11. A.A Bondy - Enderness

12. Aldous Harding - Designer

13. Gruff Rhys - Pang

14. Solange - When I Get Home

15. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell

16. Tim Presleys White Fence - I Have To Feed Larrys Hawk

17. Lankum - The Livelong Day

18. Floating Points - Crush

19. Lambchop - This (Is What I Wanted To Tell You)

20. Vanishing Twin - The Age of Immunology

21. Deerhunter - Why Hasnt Everything Disappeared

22. Cate Le Bon - Reward

23. Jessica Pratt - Quiet Signs

24. Sleaford Mods - Eton Alive

25. Bedouins - Bird Songs of a Killjoy

26. William Tyler - Goes West

27. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

28. Steve Gunn - The Unseen Inbetween

29. Julia Jacklin - Crushing

30. Weyes Blood - Titanic Rising

31. Shotgun Jimmie - Transistor Sister 2

32. Mega Bog - Dolphine

33. Chris Forsyth - All Time Present

34. Sunwatchers - Illegal Moves

35. Chris Cohen - S/T





Late Runners



Federale - No Justice

Shanti Celeste - Tangerine

Jamie Branch - Fly or Die II

Not had enough time with these but if it was the end of January things could be so different.



Reissues of the year





Truth be told, Im just as interested in the new old music as I am in the new stuff. The wealth of tunes coming out that were lost in basements, in warehouses, in dusty record bins or untended garages is immense.



Nigeria Soul Power

An inspiring collection of mainly upbeat African tunes lost in the wilds of time - and its super funky right from the off. Some absolutely insane grooves, hard driving funk with exceptional playing, call and response vocals, super organ playing, fuzzy-as-fuck guitars, great horn sections. It is sublime, some of the best music you could ever hope to hear, seriously. As someone who dabbles in playing drums myself, this record has opened my ears to the endless possibilities of rhythm and been a big influence on me.



Some of the greatest percussion work Ive heard this year on You Are The One, catchy tunes and deadly rhythms make this a must listen.





Miriam Makeba

Check out the infectious Pata Pata, one of the loveliest, lightest grooves Ive ever heard. It entices you in. Who is this force-of-nature vocalist? Then stay for the coruscating indictment of the treatment of blacks by whites in apartheid South Africa on A Piece of Ground. A remarkable voice.





Sing It High, Sing It Low - The Story of Tumbleweed Records

This might be my favourite actual record of the year, from the delightful cover to the interesting liner notes, and the slabs of country-funk contained within. Veering from maudlin balladry that would have sat nicely on the Beach Boys Sunflower, to the gritty grooves that sound at home next to Jim Fords Harlan County, this Light In The Attic reissue is a must for early 70s dopeheads everywhere.





Ernest Hood - Neighbourhoods

A Proto-ambient masterpiece, according to Aquarium Drunkard, and who am I to argue with that description? It's lovely, I've got it on now.





David Godins Soul Treasures Volume 5

Arthur Russell - Iowa Dream

Various Artists - Kankyo Ongaku: Japanese Ambient, Environmental and New Age music

Various Artists - Microcosm: Visionary Music of Continental Europe, 1970-1986



Song of the year



Lizzo - Juice



Infectious, rude, body positive, possibly stolen - I love Lizzos attitude - this absolute banger sounds like somebody dug out an old Atlantic soul groove and polished it up with modern plastics, and did a great job. YA-YA-EE. I aint a snack, baby Im the whole damn meal and it tastes delicious. First came to my notice when I blearily turned on the radio at 5am when the kids woke me up, and this popped right out at us. My now 3 year old immediately felt the urge to dance, and it has become a firm family favourite, BVs in the car etc. Blame it on the juice.



Gigs of the year



Bill Callahan - Manchester Albert Hall

Richard Dawson - Studio 2, Parr Street

Cass McCombs - Paradiso Nord, Amsterdam and The Dancehouse, Manchester

Stereolab/Yo La Tengo/Comet Is Coming - Green Man Festival