Here we go. Unlike a few on here, I have found 2019 to be a strong year for music.
1.) The Twilight Sad - It won/t be like this all the time
2.) Drugdealer - Raw Honey
3.) Bat for Lashes - Lost girls
4.) WH Lung - Incidental Music
5.) Perfect Son - Cast
6.) Ride - This is not a safe place
7.) Silversun Pickups - Widow's weeds
8.) Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rock well!
9.) Richard Hawley - Further
10.) Foals - Part 1 - Everything not saved will be lost
I'm looking forward to reading more top 10s in the coming days!