Top 10 Albums

1. Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild

2. Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel

3. Mammoth Penguins - There's No Fight We Can't Both Win

4. Girl Band - The Talkies

5. Martha - Love Keeps Kicking

6. Angelic Milk - Divine Biker Love

7. Lana Del Rey  Norman Fucking Rockwell

8. Hatchie - Keepsake

9. Richard Dawson - 2020

10. Glass Beach  The First Glass Beach Album





And Top 50 Tracks:

1. Blanck Mass - Love Is a Parasite

2. Astro-B - Devils Heaven

3. Makthaverskan  Demands

4. Wedding Present - White Riot (Clash)

5. Snapped Ankles - Drink And Glide

6. Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores - Boris, I Would Call You A...

7. Fontaines D.C.  Big

8. Primitive Heart - No Fear In Love (The Churchill Garden Remix)

9. Girl Band - Going Norway

10. Paul Rooney - Stolen Things (The Creeping Things Remix)



11. Idles - I Dream Guillotine

12. Astro-B - Hellow I Love U

13. Perfect English Weather - Call Me When The Rain Comes

14. Mammoth Penguins  Closure

15. Slingshot Dakota  Louder

16. Bodega - Shiny New Model

17. Snapped Ankles - Rechargeable

18. Astro-B - Garuman Death Metal

19. Wedding Present  Panama

20. Blanck Mass - Death Drop



21. Spray - We Gotta Get Haircuts

22. Makthaverskan  Onkel

23. Say Sue Me - Good People

24. Girl Band - Prefab Castle

25. Angelic Milk  Winona

26. Erthlings - Cuts & Bruises

27. Cherry Glazerr  Daddi

28. Mammoth Penguins - I Wanna

29. Cool Greenhouse  Landlords

30. Croatian Amor - In Alarm Light



31. Desperate Journalist  Cedars

32. Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land

33. Martha - Heart Is Healing

34. Girl Band  Shoulderblades

35. Lana Del Rey - Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have - But I Have It

36. Wendy Darlings - One Kiss Sailor

37. Bob Vylan - Merch Stand

38. Teenage Fanclub - Everything Is Falling Apart

39. Current Affairs - Draw The Line

40. Mono - Nowhere Now Here



41. Blanck Mass - House vs. House

42. Aldous Harding - The Barrel

43. Glass Beach  Bedroom Community

44. Richard Dawson - Two Halves

45. Anamanaguchi - Lorem Ipsum (Arctic Anthem)

46. Bonnie Prince Billy - In Good Faith

47. Fontaines D.C. - Television Screens

48. Comet Gain - We're All Fucking Morons

49. Young'uns - Any Bread

50. JOE - Theresa May - No Surprises (Radiohead x Brexit)



