Ah yeah, each to their own, if you love them that's cool. Always thought they were just refining and retreading ground they'd already covered by Aligator. More expensive production but similar. Glad they changed it up. Sounds like it might be interesting. Will come back with a review.
Here we go. Unlike a few on here, I have found 2019 to be a strong year for music.

1.) The Twilight Sad - It won/t be like this all the time
2.) Drugdealer - Raw Honey
3.) Bat for Lashes - Lost girls
4.) WH Lung - Incidental Music
5.) Perfect Son - Cast
6.) Ride - This is not a safe place
7.) Silversun Pickups - Widow's weeds
8.) Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rock well!
9.) Richard Hawley - Further
10.) Foals - Part 1 - Everything not saved will be lost

I'm looking forward to reading more top 10s in the coming days!
I'm looking forward to reading more top 10s in the coming days!

Indeed. Keep them coming.
So here's an attempt...

1. Fontaines DC - Dogrel
2. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
3. Vampire Weekend - Father Of The Bride
4. White Lies - Five
5. Bruce Springsteen - Western Stars
6. Alex Lahey - The Best Of Luck Club
7. Local Natives - Violet Street
8. Angel Olsen - All Mirrors
9. The Black Keys - Let's Rock
10. Yonaka - Don't Wait 'Til Tomorrow

I think I'm forgetting something, will edit eventually when I remember what it is...
Here's mine...tough choice this year

I am Kurious MES - Dublin Bay City Cockers
Lifes Shit Innit - MC Arthur.
Me - Gladys and Women in Comfortable Shoes
Me Too - Hotty Totty
Nobody Cares about Me - Jason Durado
Loud Guitars!!! - Splantex Nuro Destroyers.
Norman Fucking Wisdom - Hattie Del Jaques
Jazzzzz Man!- The London Hipster Skiffle Ensemble.



 ;D
Another great year in music.

Lana Del Rey ran away with it. What an album she made.
Debut albums in both third and fourth spot showing that contemporary pop music is very much rejuvenated and moving forward.
Great to see both Lower Dens and FKA twigs being back after 4 and 5 years respectively.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for me was Uffie coming out of nowhere and releasing a few bangers this year.

Spotify playlist backing up this list. 20 songs in total, carefully curated.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/6gwVXndtS9ljJ30EiytDDw?si=DJfgRj6UQ1aGLNv7hVwokA

1. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell!


2. Lower Dens - The Competition


3. W. H. Lung - Incidental Music


4. Jean Dawson - Bad Sports


5. FKA twigs - MAGDALENE


6. Uffie - Tokyo Love Hotel


7. Cate le Bon - Reward

 
8. Beirut - Gallipoli


9. Big Thief - U.F.O.F.


10. Amason - Galaxy I




Just missing out:
TEEN - Good Fruit
Clairo - Immunity

Special mention:
Japanese Breakfast doing a fantastic cover of Head Over Heels and releasing an equally wonderful single (Essentially).
Another excellent year all things considered.

1. Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
2. Bon Iver  - i,i
3. girlpool - What Chaos is Imaginary
4. Tyler, the Creator - IGOR
5. Vampire Weekend - Father of the Bride
6. Marika Hackman - Any Human Friend
7. FKA Twigs - Magdalene
8. Billie Eilish - When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?
9. Dave - Psychodrama
10. This is How You Smile - Helado Negro

Honourable mentions:
Clairo - Immunity
Black Belt Eagle Scout- At the Party with My Brown Friends
Nilufer Yanya - Miss Universe
Stella Donnelly - Beware of the Dogs
Vagabon - Vaganon
Bat for Lashes - Lost Girls
I honestly sort of lost interest with Lana Del Rey sometime after the last album. By the sound of it I checked out at the absolute worst time as it appears Ive missed a classic record here.
Here's mine...tough choice this year

I am Kurious MES - Dublin Bay City Cockers
Lifes Shit Innit - MC Arthur.
Me - Gladys and Women in Comfortable Shoes
Me Too - Hotty Totty
Nobody Cares about Me - Jason Durado
Loud Guitars!!! - Splantex Nuro Destroyers.
Norman Fucking Wisdom - Hattie Del Jaques
Jazzzzz Man!- The London Hipster Skiffle Ensemble.

 ;D
I didn't think it was a great year, even if there was some really good stuff released - especially one-off singles by bands or artists who didn't put out full albums.

1.Solar Corona - Lightning One
2.Holy Ghost! - Work
3.Sharon Van Etten - Remind Me Tomorrow
4.The Comet is Coming - Trust in the Lifeforce of the Deep Mystery
5.Ex Hex - It's Real
6.Omni - Networker
7.Hot Chip A Bath Full of Ecstasy
8.Lana Del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
I honestly sort of lost interest with Lana Del Rey sometime after the last album. By the sound of it I checked out at the absolute worst time as it appears Ive missed a classic record here.
You were right to lose interest in my opinion. Her previous album was terrible,but trust me, NFR is a must listen! Get on it!
1. Fontaines DC -dogrel
2. Lana del Rey - Norman Fucking Rockwell
3. Foals - Part 1 everything not saved will be lost

Cant say Ive listened to many of this years albums start to finish. Looking at my most played, they were all from 2018. Its getting harder each year to keep up.

Fontaines saved Irish rock for me and Lana hit Joni Mitchell levels with her album. Foals continue to be the most consistently good British indie band around.
You were right to lose interest in my opinion. Her previous album was terrible,but trust me, NFR is a must listen! Get on it!
Will do man, getting so much praise from all corners!
Top 10 Albums
1.   Blanck Mass - Animated Violence Mild
2.   Fontaines D.C. - Dogrel
3.   Mammoth Penguins - There's No Fight We Can't Both Win
4.   Girl Band - The Talkies
5.   Martha - Love Keeps Kicking
6.   Angelic Milk - Divine Biker Love
7.   Lana Del Rey  Norman Fucking Rockwell
8.   Hatchie - Keepsake
9.   Richard Dawson - 2020
10.   Glass Beach  The First Glass Beach Album


And Top 50 Tracks:
1.   Blanck Mass - Love Is a Parasite
2.   Astro-B - Devils Heaven
3.   Makthaverskan  Demands
4.   Wedding Present - White Riot (Clash)
5.   Snapped Ankles - Drink And Glide
6.   Muddy Summers and the Dirty Field Whores - Boris, I Would Call You A...
7.   Fontaines D.C.  Big
8.   Primitive Heart - No Fear In Love (The Churchill Garden Remix)
9.   Girl Band - Going Norway
10.   Paul Rooney - Stolen Things (The Creeping Things Remix)

11.   Idles - I Dream Guillotine
12.   Astro-B - Hellow I Love U
13.   Perfect English Weather - Call Me When The Rain Comes
14.   Mammoth Penguins  Closure
15.   Slingshot Dakota  Louder
16.   Bodega - Shiny New Model
17.   Snapped Ankles - Rechargeable
18.   Astro-B - Garuman Death Metal
19.   Wedding Present  Panama
20.   Blanck Mass - Death Drop

21.   Spray - We Gotta Get Haircuts
22.   Makthaverskan  Onkel
23.   Say Sue Me - Good People
24.   Girl Band - Prefab Castle
25.   Angelic Milk  Winona
26.   Erthlings - Cuts & Bruises
27.   Cherry Glazerr  Daddi
28.   Mammoth Penguins - I Wanna
29.   Cool Greenhouse  Landlords
30.   Croatian Amor - In Alarm Light

31.   Desperate Journalist  Cedars
32.   Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land
33.   Martha - Heart Is Healing
34.   Girl Band  Shoulderblades
35.   Lana Del Rey - Hope Is A Dangerous Thing For A Woman Like Me To Have - But I Have It
36.   Wendy Darlings - One Kiss Sailor
37.   Bob Vylan - Merch Stand
38.   Teenage Fanclub - Everything Is Falling Apart
39.   Current Affairs - Draw The Line
40.   Mono - Nowhere Now Here

41.   Blanck Mass - House vs. House
42.   Aldous Harding - The Barrel
43.   Glass Beach  Bedroom Community
44.   Richard Dawson - Two Halves
45.   Anamanaguchi - Lorem Ipsum (Arctic Anthem)
46.   Bonnie Prince Billy - In Good Faith
47.   Fontaines D.C. - Television Screens
48.   Comet Gain - We're All Fucking Morons
49.   Young'uns - Any Bread
50.   JOE - Theresa May - No Surprises (Radiohead x Brexit)

Happy Christmas all :wave

Deadline for this is still end of day on the 30th, yeah?
Only one album been making me feel like a young rebel punk I once was. Making me walk with nonchalance. With swagger, dare I say it. It's the kind of album that makes you feel like a rock star like albums are supposed to. One of The best debuts I've ever heard. Hopefully that's not too real for ya. Or is it
Fontaines Dc. Dogrel.
