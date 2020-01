LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS



Starting XI: Adrian, Milner, Gomez, Phillips, Williams, Lallana, Chirivella, Jones, Elliott, Minamino, Origi.



Subs: Kelleher, Hoever, Larouci, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Mane, Brewster.



As i expected although i thought Brewster might be fit enough to start. Taking a risk with Gomez but the U23 central defenders are far too weak to play against them.Excited for Williams, Elliot and Minamino. I just hope we have enough of the game for them to show what they can do.