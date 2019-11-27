« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm  (Read 30230 times)

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #840 on: Today at 01:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 12:51:26 PM
https://twitter.com/J_Harrison1878/status/1213780303443120128

Yeah... don't bother putting VVD, Salah and Firmino in your XIs. I don't see Minamino there as well but let's wait to be sure about that.

Whos next to Mane?
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,638
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #841 on: Today at 01:01:36 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:00:11 PM
Whos next to Mane?

Minamino?
Logged
Quote from: Knight on November 27, 2019, 10:00:16 PM
Or he could read Babu's Twitter threads, which is where I get my opinions from

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #842 on: Today at 01:02:03 PM »
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #843 on: Today at 01:02:16 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:01:36 PM
Minamino?

Thats what I thought too
Logged

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #844 on: Today at 01:03:18 PM »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #845 on: Today at 01:04:14 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:03:18 PM
Yeah good shout

Some people saying Ox is there but I cant see him
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #846 on: Today at 01:06:20 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:05:31 PM
Well yeah :duh

So why would you willingly throw away a game when we havent lost for months, just because a few of their players are yard dogs, when well have plenty of that ilk in the league too? We should absolutely rest players at risk of muscular injuries but we shouldnt be resting people because were worried about them getting hacked, which is what Sinyoros point was.

The whole point is we aren't changing our plans for Everton. We'd put the same team out regardless as we did in 3rd round last year.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,594
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #847 on: Today at 01:07:23 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 12:51:26 PM
https://twitter.com/J_Harrison1878/status/1213780303443120128

Yeah... don't bother putting VVD, Salah and Firmino in your XIs. I don't see Minamino there as well but let's wait to be sure about that.


I think Minamino must start today as he needs some game time to bed himself into how we play. Hell be needed in the league games but I expect that Klopp will want to see him play today.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #848 on: Today at 01:07:34 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:04:14 PM
Some people saying Ox is there but I cant see him

Looks like the one in front of Origi.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,345
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #849 on: Today at 01:09:16 PM »
Some right fucking fannies "support" us, fuck knows how some of you get out of the house in a morning

Strongest side and batter the c*nts
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Such a Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #850 on: Today at 01:09:32 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 12:19:26 PM
It's a shame that in 2020 the top club in the league,  maybe in Europe right now has effectively had to throw 2 cup competitions because of ridiculous fixture scheduling. IMO not enough was made of the league cup/world club fiasco. And now we might have to go out another competition because we've already played so many games within a few weeks.

The fixtures currently punish the better teams. The only reason City won the domestic treble was because they got incredibly fortunate with their draws in both domestic cups. Arsenal were able to win lots of domestic cups over the last ten years because their title race and European exploits were done early.

Lucky draws (City) and able to assemble a billion pound squad.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #851 on: Today at 01:12:54 PM »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:07:34 PM
Looks like the one in front of Origi.

That would be a plus.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #852 on: Today at 01:15:29 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:09:16 PM
Some right fucking fannies "support" us, fuck knows how some of you get out of the house in a morning

Strongest side and batter the c*nts

You read the thread and listened to what Klopp said?

It wont be the strongest side will it 😔
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,240
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:19:24 PM »
Were 2/1 ;(
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online AllyouneedisRush

  • One leg, musical nostrils, itchy crotch. Is actually Louis Walsh.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,718
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #854 on: Today at 01:31:38 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:19:24 PM
Were 2/1 ;(

Same as the scoreline 😊
Logged
Justice 96 - YNWA

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #855 on: Today at 01:32:44 PM »
Quote from: Yiannis on Today at 12:51:26 PM
https://twitter.com/J_Harrison1878/status/1213780303443120128

Yeah... don't bother putting VVD, Salah and Firmino in your XIs. I don't see Minamino there as well but let's wait to be sure about that.

Quite a few of them had them hoods up but definitely saw Lallana, Milner, Adrian, Gomez, Neco Williams, Hoever, Curtis Jones, Chirivella, Elliott, Brewster, Phillips, Kelleher, Lonergan, Origi, Larouci and Mane.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,557
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #856 on: Today at 01:34:03 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:19:24 PM
Were 2/1 ;(

Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 01:31:38 PM
Same as the scoreline 😊

Yes! Some more of this please:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-uB2sezuqq8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-uB2sezuqq8</a>
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online RK7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #857 on: Today at 01:35:06 PM »
We'll win or it will be a draw, Everton will struggle to cope with the idea of them being favourites for this.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,392
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #858 on: Today at 01:35:45 PM »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 01:32:44 PM
Quite a few of them had them hoods up but definitely saw Lallana, Milner, Adrian, Gomez, Neco Williams, Hoever, Curtis Jones, Chirivella, Elliott, Brewster, Phillips, Kelleher, Lonergan, Origi, Larouci and Mane.


Ox is def there too, which would be ace.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Caston

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,517
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #859 on: Today at 01:35:51 PM »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,477
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #860 on: Today at 01:38:01 PM »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:09:16 PM
Some right fucking fannies "support" us, fuck knows how some of you get out of the house in a morning

Strongest side and batter the c*nts

I think with one foot in front of the other mate...usually.
Logged

Online Yiannis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,884
  • Reds fan from Greece
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #861 on: Today at 01:40:14 PM »
Ox being there is just excellent news. Did not expect him to be back so soon.
Logged
Quote from: Rick-40 on November 12, 2017, 06:39:58 AM
Messi in fact doesn't have a recognizable trait.

Online Nessy76

  • Shits alone and doesn't condone public self-molestation. Literally Goldenballs' biggest fan
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,082
  • We All Live In A Red And White Klopp
    • Andrew Ness Photographer
Re: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup 3rd Round, Anfield 5th January 4.01pm
« Reply #862 on: Today at 01:40:23 PM »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 01:07:23 PM
I think Minamino must start today as he needs some game time to bed himself into how we play. Hell be needed in the league games but I expect that Klopp will want to see him play today.

It might be interesting to see if he plays the whole ninety, comes off on the hour or starts from the bench. If we start any of the younger lads, then it limits what we can do with subs.

We're all about keeping up the energy and fitness levels and it's hard to know how close Minamino is there yet. If he does play the whole game, we will have a much clearer idea of what he has to do.

He might look gassed by the end in which case we can guess he would go through some stamina work with Kornmeyer to catch him up. I'd be surprised if the Salzburg team were quite at our level there, especially having seen us play them twice.

And the same physical demands make it difficult for the young lads to maintain their own level for a whole derby. Henderson and Milner are usually ragged by the end of these things and they are basically machines at this point.

It's another element to squad management, and I'd guess we're more likely to see Minamino subbed (on or off) for Elliot or Jones or something, assuming they are going to be involved.

Can't wait to see the lad though. Was genuinely excited watching him against us, which felt weird at the time and now feels very very nice indeed.
Logged
Fuck the Daily Mail.
Abolish FIFA
www.twitter.com/AndrewNessy
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 