We’re not going to properly contest this competition - if you look where the 4th round falls there’s no way we’ll be playing first teamers in it, or want to play them in games later in the season when we’re trying to seal the league and defend the CL

So really it comes down to people wanting to specifically win this game nothing to do with the FA cup



This is totally understandable - don’t think any Liverpool fan doesn’t get that (and suggesting some

dont is unfair) and the players picked will try and have a decent chance of doing it ... but if they don’t can we please leave out this idea Everton have accomplished anything. It would be a victory with an asterisk and they get to watch us win the league later this season - I know who I’d rather be.

Nothing will sum up the gulf between the clubs more than them celebrating beating the under 23s and us parading 3 or 4 trophies through the city



Oh and by the way if it’s level with 15 minutes to go it’ll be a fun watch because we don’t want a replay ... decent chance we’ll start playing with a rush goalie