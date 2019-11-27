Just because its fun to make you look daft



But if we do go strong, itll be because hes got the relevant information that you clearly dont and is confident that the team he picks can get through without a higher risk of injury than normal.



But again, thats not the awe inspiring ridiculousness of your post. To sit there and suggest youd be pissed off if we only won the CL and FA Cup this season is so disrespectful to a lot of what this team (and club) have achieved.



OK. Great.If we came out of this season and we won just the FA Cup or just the Champions League - would you be over the moon?Personally I'd be gutted that we hadn't won the league and I'd be gutted that out of the last four decent chances we've fucked it up four times in a row. But I'd be even more gutted that such a gap wasn't taken advantage of.The only way I can see us slipping up now is down to injuries and fatigue and playing too many games.If you're saying you wouldn't be gutted if we don't win the league again from this position then fine you and your 'friends' at the ground can be happily delighted.Personally I think we need to win the league. It's been 30 years. When we last won it, I thought we'd be waiting 2 or 3 years. Maybe 5 at the outside. But we've all been going to the game for 30 years thinking it's all very well winning stuff, but until you win the league then it doesn't count as much as if you had.Someone that turned this club around knew this;Interviewed shortly after the 1973 League & UEFA cup double, Bill Shankly pointed proudly to the glistening First Division championship trophy and described it as the clubs bread and butter. He said that being successful in Europe had been good for the club and good for the country but that winning the League was what the club wanted to do all the time.